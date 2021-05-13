U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,070.25
    +11.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,587.00
    +79.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,049.50
    +51.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,140.20
    +8.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.42
    -0.66 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    27.12
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    +5.75 (+26.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4066
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6910
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,456.23
    -6,916.73 (-12.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.67
    -187.17 (-11.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.63
    +56.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,642.71
    -504.80 (-1.79%)
     

Apple says 'Chaos Monkeys' author hired in ads business has left company

Stephen Nellis
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday said Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook Inc product manager who joined Apple recently to work in its advertising business, is no longer with the company.

García Martínez, who came to Silicon Valley after a stint on Wall Street, wrote the 2016 book "Chaos Monkeys" about his time in the technology industry. He joined Apple as a product engineer in Apple's advertising platform business in April, according to his LinkedIn page.

Technology news publication The Verge reported on Wednesday that more than 2,000 Apple employees https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/12/22432909/apple-petition-hiring-antonio-garcia-martinez-chaos-monkeys-facebook had signed an internal petition sent to the company's leaders with concerns about what the petition writers described as sexist and racist views in the book and whether Apple had followed its own rules in hiring García Martínez.

Apple said García Martínez is no longer at the company but gave no further details.

"At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here," the company said in a statement.

García Martínez did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Says Ads Engineer Leaves Company After Comments Draw Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said Antonio Garcia Martinez, a former Facebook Inc. product manager who recently joined the iPhone maker, is no longer at Apple after his hiring caused an internal backlash because of past comments that drew fire for being racist or sexist.Garcia Martinez, who was hired last month to work in product engineering on Apple’s advertising platform team, has left after just a couple of weeks on the job, the Cupertino, California-based company said Wednesday in a statement.“At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted,” an Apple spokesman told Bloomberg News. “Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.”Earlier Wednesday, several Apple employees complained about the Garcia Martinez hire both internally and on social media, citing comments he previously made and excerpts from his 2016 book, Chaos Monkeys. In the book, Garcia Martinez called women in Silicon Valley “soft and weak” and made a series of other assertions deemed misogynist and racist by Apple employees.In an internal memo to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president who oversees services such as advertising, and executives in the inclusion and diversity department, Apple employees questioned how a company that prides itself on diversity could make such a hire.“We demand an investigation into how his published views on women and people of color were missed or ignored, along with a clear plan of action to prevent this from happening again,” the workers wrote.The internal firestorm at Apple was a rarity for a company that has mostly sidestepped related controversies that have plagued Alphabet Inc.’s Google and other technology companies.“We are profoundly distraught by what this hire means for Apple’s commitment to its inclusion goals, as well as its real and immediate impact on those working near Mr. Garcia Martinez,” a group of Apple employees wrote in the memo. “It calls into question parts of our system of inclusion at Apple, including hiring panels, background checks, and our process to ensure our existing culture of inclusion is strong enough to withstand individuals who don’t share our inclusive values.”Earlier in his career, Garcia Martinez worked on ad targeting at Facebook. When he was hired at Apple, industry observers questioned the move as his advertising approach at Facebook strongly differed from the privacy-centric approach Apple says it takes with its advertising efforts.In an interview with Vox in 2018, Garcia Martinez said, “most people don’t care about privacy. Media elites care about it, underemployed Eurocrats care about it. And the entire privacy-industrial complex -- there’s an entire set of very loud voices who are constantly beating the drum and building media careers around this.”Apple has ad slots in the App Store, Apple News and Stocks apps, but has clamped down on the ability for third-party app developers like Facebook to target users with personalized ads.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Apple by 2035

    Will a current trillion-dollar company dethrone Apple, or could an innovative longshot surpass the tech kingpin?

  • Elon Musk stops Tesla from taking Bitcoin payments due to fossil fuel concerns

    Tesla has stopped accepting Bitcoin as payment for its cars due to concerns about its carbon emissions, Elon Musk has said. Mr Musk said that the company had stopped vehicle purchases with the virtual currency due to “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining”. Bitcoin’s price fell by around 4pc immediately after the statement, posted on Mr Musk’s Twitter account. Tesla’s chief executive has been one of the cryptocurrency’s most high profile supporters and announced earlier this year that the company had invested $1.5bn in Bitcoin. Tesla also started accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment in March.

  • Climate harm puts brakes on buying Teslas with bitcoin

    Tesla hit the brakes Wednesday on letting people pay for electric cars with bitcoin, saying the computing-intense mining process of creating new cryptocurrency spews climate-harming emissions.

  • Analysis: India's prized investment grade status hanging by a thread

    India's devastating COVID-19 crisis is making investors question more than ever whether after years of debt accumulation and patchy progress on reforms, a country touted as a future economic superpower still deserves its 'investment grade' status. A spate of downgrades last year had already left India's investment grade credit ratings hanging by a thread and the severity of the current virus wave is making the main agencies, S&P, Moody's and Fitch agitated again. All three firms have either cut - or warned they could cut - the country's growth forecasts in recent weeks and that government debt as a share of GDP will jump to a record 90% this year.

  • Apple severs ties with recently hired former Facebook employee after backlash

    Apple has severed ties with recent hire Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook employee and author of the book "Chaos Monkeys," Axios has learned, following an uproar from employees upset over García Martínez' past writings demeaning women and others.Why it matters: Employees had circulated a petition Wednesday calling for Apple to explain its hiring of García Martínez. While petitions aren't uncommon at Google and some other companies, it is rare for Apple employees to organize publicly on any issue, let alone an individual hiring.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Apple confirmed to Axios that García Martínez was no longer employed by the company and said in a statement that it has "always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace."The company declined further comment. García Martínez was not immediately available for comment.Context: News broke earlier this week that Apple had hired García Martínez for an unspecified role.Apple did not say what exactly García Martínez' position was, but sources said he was hired for a lower-level engineering role and started last week.In the petition, first reported by the Verge, employees write: "We demand an investigation into how his published views on women and people of color were missed or ignored, along with a clear plan of action to prevent this from happening again."In one passage from "Chaos Monkeys," García Martínez describes women in the Bay Area as "soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit.”This passage was also cited online when García Martínez started writing for Wired magazine.Our thought bubble: This wasn't just offensive tweets or e-mails from the past (though those have been appearing as well), but things he wrote in a best-selling book. One has to wonder if whoever at Apple hired Garcia Martinez hadn't read the book or didn't care.The big picture: Silicon Valley regularly wrings its hands over a lack of women and people of color in the ranks of its companies. Yet the industry is still rife with examples of those with records of antagonistic viewpoints or a history of harassment beiing hired and promoted — while those who are vocal about inequities often end up fired or sidelined.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gold Set to Snap Best Rally in Four Months After Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is set to snap its longest rally since January, hurt by gains in the dollar and Treasury yields after a higher-than-expected reading on U.S. inflation.U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, according to Labor Department data Wednesday. Rising yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion, and a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for investors holding other currencies.Markets were already concerned that rising inflation amid surging commodity prices could prompt the Federal Reserve to boost rates earlier than expected. Gold had shrugged off that concern, rising to the highest in three months earlier this week after a report Friday showed a surprise slowdown in U.S. job growth, supporting the case for continued economic stimulus.“Gold is approximately 50% correlated with Treasuries, so it gets hit as interest rates rises,” said Jay Hatfield, president of Infrastructure Capital Management. “On top of that, the dollar is rallying. The stock market dipping on the inflation data showed that investors fear that the Fed may need to tighten soon.”Policy makers at the central bank have been unified in supporting the case for low interest rates.“The outlook is bright, but risks remain, and we are far from our goals,” Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual event Tuesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and James Bullard of St. Louis voiced similarly dovish views.Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,821.07 at 3:21 p.m. in New York. The metal gained for five straight sessions through Tuesday, the longest rally since Jan. 5.Futures for June delivery on the Comex declined 0.7% to settle at $1,822.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slid.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

    (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked https://bit.ly/33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter "Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?," referring to a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real-world use. The question, in the form of a Twitter poll, comes days after he called dogecoin a "hustle," sending the meme-inspired cryptocurrency's price reeling after a 700% rally in a month. A proponent of digital currencies, the Tesla Inc chief executive made the comment as a guest host on the "Saturday Night Live" TV show this past weekend.

  • 3 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall Streets analysts are busy separating the wheat from the chaff among the market’s low-priced stocks, and some top stock experts have tagged several equities for big gains. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the data and reviews on three stocks that are priced low now, but may be primed for gains. They’ve been getting positive reviews, and despite their share depreciation, they hold Buy ratings and show upwards of 80% upside potential. Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) First up, Vapotherm, is a medical device manufacturer, specializing in heated, humidified, high-flow nasal cannulas. These are therapeutic breath aids, designed to deliver oxygenated air directly to the patient’s nose. Heating and humidifying the air reduces the discomfort of delivering dry oxygen. As can be expected, during a pandemic of a respiratory illness, Vapotherm saw high sales in recent months – but the share price has pulled back since early February. Paradoxically, the two events are related. First, on the positive side, Vapotherm’s 1Q21 financial results were solid. The company’s revenue, at $32.3 million, was up 69% year-over-year, and worldwide, installations of the Precision Flow base unit was up 73% over the same period. The company’s net loss in the quarter, $5.2 million, was an improvement from the $10.2 million loss in the year-ago quarter. On the negative side, VAPO shares are down from their early-February peak. The drop is substantial; the stock has fallen 50% from its peak, and is down 34% year-to-date. The fall in share value reflects concerns that the company’s flagship product is oversold, that customers, fearful of COVID-related respiratory emergencies, bought more units that would be needed in ordinary times. This is the case made by Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar. “Shares have meaningfully underperformed since early February as many investors have questioned utilization dynamics for the bolus of Precision Flow systems that were sold into hospitals last year… We understand the logic here, particularly for those investors with a shorter time horizon, but with much of that concern seemingly already reflected in the stock at current levels we do believe the upside opportunity meaningfully outweighs the risk of further downside,” Bednar noted. The analyst added, "It’s also our view that investors who wait for utilization trends to bottom out will ultimately miss an initial move higher that could come as HVT 2.0 begins to contribute with a rollout later this year and as market expanding opportunities for HVT 2.0 in 2022 begin to take on a more defined shape (particularly EMS and home-based care)." To this end, Bednar rates VAPO an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $32 price target implies a robust upside of 81% in the year ahead. (To watch Bednar’s track record, click here) Overall, the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on this stock, supported by 4 recent analyst reviews, makes it clear that Bednar is not alone in his bullish view. The average price target here, $39, is even more optimistic, suggesting an upside of ~122% from the current trading price of $17.65. (See VAPO stock analysis on TipRanks) Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) The next stock we’re looking at, Emergent, is a biopharmaceutical company. The company has multiple products on the market, including a NARCAN nasal spray for use on opioid overdose patients, and vaccines against smallpox, anthrax, and other diseases. Emergent’s development pipeline includes a pediatric cholera vaccine, Vaxchora, currently in a Phase III trial. Several programs, including an anthrax vaccine candidate, a Chikungunya vaccine, and a seasonal flu shot, have all completed Phase II and are in preparation for Phase III. One of Emergent’s most important programs is in its Contract Development and Manufacturing service, a service extended to other pharmaceutical companies to manufacture vaccines which they have developed. Under a CDMO plan, Emergent is part of Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing chain for a COVID-19 vaccine. That last is a key point. The J&J vaccine has been linked – at least in some reports – to serious adverse events, particularly blood clots in otherwise healthy recipients. That has caused a hold in manufacturing of the vaccine, and consequently a delay in receiving payments from J&J. Which, in turn, impacted the company’s 1Q21 financials, resulting in lower revenues and earnings than expected. Investors are concerned, and the stock has fallen 33% year-to-date. Despite the setback, Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman keeps a Buy rating on EBS shares, along with a $120 price target. If correct, the analyst’s objective could deliver one-year returns of 101%. (To watch Wasserman’s track record, click here) "EBS remains solidly profitable, and even with the lowered expectations for J&N and AZ vaccine contracts, is expected to show solid revenue growth for this year. These shares remain a bargain in our CDMO/bioprocessing group and could offer significant upside for value-oriented investors if circumstances turn around or new business can be garnered in the near-term," Wasserman opined. Overall, the Street currently has a cautiously optimistic outlook for the stock. The analyst consensus rates EBS a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $59.59, and the average price target of $89.67 suggests an upside potential of ~50% for the next 12 months. (See EBS stock analysis at TipRanks) Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) For the last stock on our list, we’ll stick with the medical industry. Haemonetics produces a range of products for blood and plasma collection and separation, as well as software to run the machines and service agreements for maintenance. In short, Haemonetics is a one-stop shop for blood donation centers and hospital blood banks. Blood products is a $10.5 billion market in the US alone, with plasma accounting for 80% of that, and Haemonetics has made itself an integral part of that business. Haemonetics had been recovering steadily from a revenue dip at the height of the corona crisis, and its 3Q fiscal 2021 earnings showed a solid results: top line revenue of $240 million and EPS of 62 cents. While the revenue was down 7.3% yoy, EPS was up 6.8%. Even with that, however, the stock dropped sharply between April 15 and April 20, losing 42% of its value in that short time. The reason was simple. One of Haemonetics’ largest customers, CSL Pharma, announced that it does not plan to renew its contract with HAE. That contract, for supply, use, and maintenance of Haemonetics’ PCS2 plasma collection system, was worth $117 million and made up approximately 12% of the company’s top line. The cancellation comes with a one-time charge of $32 million in other related losses. Fortunately for HAE, the CSL contract does not expire until June of 2022, giving the company time to plan and prepare. Covering the stock for JMP Securities, analyst David Turkaly noted: “The advance notice gives HAE some time (~15 months) to prepare for the expiration, and we note that management has consistently strengthened its financial position using levers such as complexity reduction and product optimization to derive significant cost savings, and more of these will likely be employed ahead to help offset the customer loss.” The analyst continued, "While this disappointing decision could impact HAE's plasma positioning with other fractionators, we continue to believe that giving customers the ability to collect more plasma in less time is a very compelling value proposition - and HAE still has contracts and maintains significant market share with many of the most relevant plasma players." Accordingly, Turkaly rates HAE an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $110 price target. This figure implies an upside of 86% from current levels. (To watch Turkaly’s track record, click here) All in all, HAE has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 7 reviews that break down 5 to 2 in favor the Buys over the Holds. The stock is trading for $59.02 and carries an average price target of $108.67, which suggests ~84% one-year upside. (See HAE stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • SoftBank Reports Highest-Ever Annual Profit for a Japanese Company

    The Japanese tech investor smashed profit records in its home country, capping a wild year in which it rode roller-coaster stock markets from the lows at the beginning of the pandemic to recent highs.

  • Taiwan Stock Crash Shows World Dangers of Too Much Leverage

    (Bloomberg) -- Few things evoke fear in equity markets like a margin call. On Wednesday that fear turned into panic in Taiwan, offering another warning for the world on what can happen when leverage unwinds.The trading day started out quiet in Taipei’s $2 trillion stock bourse. But before the morning was over, the local benchmark index had plummeted almost 9% in the worst one-day performance in its 54-year history.There were reasons to sell. New data showed a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in an island where almost no one is vaccinated. A deepening slump in global tech shares also undermined the appeal of a market dominated by the industry. But the swiftness of the plunge that followed suggests bigger forces were at play.For months, bull market skeptics around the world have warned that surging leverage is making equity markets riskier -- and the blowup of Archegos Capital Management in March served as a reminder of that. Yet stocks have continued to rise, with the MSCI All-Country World Index closing at a record as recently as Friday. In the U.S., margin debt topped $822 billion by the end of March -- the latest available data. That’s up 72% year on year.On a smaller scale, the same happened in Taiwan. Armed with conviction, and with history on their side, investors took on increasing amounts of leverage. The result was a 46% expansion in margin debt this year to about NT$274 billion ($9.8 billion) two weeks ago, the highest since 2011. By comparison, the Taiwan benchmark was up just 19% in that period, an indication that people were taking out loans faster than stocks were appreciating.Local investors had little reason to fear losses. Taiwan’s economy became one of the biggest winners from U.S.-China rivalry. Its chipmakers flourished as Washington sought to hobble Beijing’s efforts to build a domestic chip industry. During President Donald Trump’s four-year term, the Taiex benchmark became the world’s best performing stock gauge, gaining more than 90% in U.S. dollar terms.Gains extended this year as the pandemic created a shortage of chips, with the index rising for seven straight months through April.The euphoria began to unravel this week as the threat of inflation sank the Nasdaq, with tech stocks around the world following suit. As the Taiex slid 3.8% on Tuesday in Taiwan, the level of margin debt fell by NT$12.6 billion, the most since October 2018. That suggests traders faced margin calls by brokers to cover losses in their stock accounts.Wednesday’s record rout is likely to have spurred a bigger unwinding of leverage. (Comparatives are skewed by the widening of daily price limits for individual stocks in 2015.)“Margin trading boosted the Taiex over the past few months, which may add to declines if they face margin calls,” said MasterLink Securities Investment Advisory President Paul Cheng.The fear of further losses was evident in a stock market where individual investors account for about 60% of transactions. The derivatives market burst with activity: more than 1.75 million options tracking the Taiex changed hands on Wednesday, the third-busiest day since 2016. Traders snapped up bearish contracts even as dozens of short-term options expired, with the price of one put surging as much as 7,757%.KGI Securities’ trader Kevin Lee, who has been a local stocks trader for a decade, said clients started to panic as the morning wore on.“There were non-stop orders coming in,” Lee said. “Investors were crazy as there were lots of news during trading hours and we didn’t know if they were true or not.”By the end of the day, the index had pared its losses to 4.1%. But the damage to investor confidence was already done.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest U.S. Gasoline Pipeline Restarts After Cyberattack

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest gasoline pipeline in the U.S. is returning to service, recovering from a cyberattack late Friday that sent pump prices surging and triggered shortages across the Eastern U.S.Colonial Pipeline Co. -- a critical source of gasoline and diesel for the New York area and the rest of the East Coast -- began to resume fuel shipments around 5 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based operating company said in a statement.It’s unclear how long it will take for supplies to come back to normal, though. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday it would take days to fully restore supplies after the restart, while Colonial indicated it will get its physical operations up and running ahead of its business systems.“Resumption of flows is the start, but the race to logistically replenish retail gas stations is the next step,” said Michael Tran, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “The restarting of the Colonial pipeline is the beginning of the end of the crisis, not the end.”The news came as gasoline stations were running dry from Florida to Virginia after Colonial was forced to take systems offline on May 7. In parts of the U.S. South, three in every four gas stations had no fuel as of Wednesday, while in Washington, D.C., cars were lining up for blocks as they waited to fill up.Optimism that the situation will start returning to normal sent benchmark gasoline futures down as much as 1.3% in Asia trading hours, after pump prices soared above $3 a gallon for the first time in six years.Despite the improved outlook, the disruption underscores just how vulnerable America’s fuel supply system has become in the wake of increased attacks on energy infrastructure by hackers over the past few years. Colonial is only the latest example of critical infrastructure being targeted by ransomware. Hackers are increasingly attempting to infiltrate essential services such as electric grids and hospitals.The attack on Colonial also came just as the nation’s energy industry is preparing for summer travel and as fuel demand rebounds from pandemic-related lockdowns. It was reminiscent of a 2018 cyberattack that brought down a third-party communications system used by several natural gas pipelines operators across the U.S.Colonial, which each day normally ships about 2.5 million barrels (105 million gallons) -- an amount that exceeds the entire oil consumption of Germany -- warned the line may go down again from time to time while it’s in the process of restarting.In a separate bulletin to its shippers, it said the company was physically starting operations even before its business systems — which process nominations for space on the pipeline and schedule them — are back up and running. As a result, it’ll be using schedules that were set five days ago until its systems are back in service, the notice shows.Feeling ReliefAs the pipeline resumes operations, the states suffering from the most acute shortages may start to feel relief this weekend.In North Carolina, some fuel supply should appear right away, said Gary Harris, executive director of the North Carolina Petroleum & Convenience Marketers, a trade association. “People will have to be running trucks a lot to just catch up because so much is out at this time,” he said.Major branded stations will get fuel first as they are under contract with suppliers, said Harris. Fuel may still be scarce for independent stations that are not under contract.Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was pursuing alternative supply points, where possible, and working in close coordination with wholesalers to address supply and logistical challenges.In Virginia, consumers should be able to see a difference by Monday, said Michael O’Connor, president of the Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association.Shortly before the Colonial announcement, President Joe Biden said he was expecting good news on the situation and touted the steps he had taken to relieve supply disruptions.“I’ve lifted some of the restrictions on the transportation of fuel as well as access to the United States military providing fuel, and with vehicles to get it there, places where it’s badly needed,” Biden told reporters at the White House.The White House this week announced several measures to blunt the growing crisis, including waiving some gasoline requirements and empowering 10 states to allow heavier-than-normal truck loads of fuels.This isn’t the first time Colonial has been forced to shut down. In 2016, an explosion kept the system offline for days, raising gasoline prices and forcing the New York Harbor market to become more dependent on imports of fuel from overseas.The Federal Bureau of Investigation attributed the attack on Colonial to ransomware created by a group called DarkSide. Some evidence emerged linking DarkSide to Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe. Biden said Russia has “some responsibility” to address the attack but stopped short of blaming the Kremlin, saying “there’s evidence” the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia.”(Updates with futures trading in the sixth paragraph and bulletin from Colonial in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Everybody wants a John Deere tractor. But not everybody wants a John Deere job. Why?

    Economists are puzzled by the hiring problems that John Deere, long one of Iowa's premier employers, is having at a time when thousands are unemployed

  • ‘So Many Locked Out’: Binance Users Say Their Accounts Have Been Frozen for Months

    Since at least late 2020 users from the U.S. and around the globe have had their accounts frozen for unconventional reasons.

  • What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, gas prices, shortages

    With a cyberattack temporarily hobbling the critical Colonial Pipeline, the prospect of gas shortages in the Southeast is making some nervous.

  • Exclusive: Airbus tells suppliers to get ready for 18% output hike in 2022

    Airbus is asking key suppliers to get ready for a further 18% increase in A320-family jet output by the end of 2022, on top of existing targets for this year, as airlines eye a partial return to normal travel, industry sources said. The tentative new planning goal would lift output of the workhorse domestic and medium-haul jet, which competes with Boeing's 737 MAX, to 53 a month, they told Reuters. The number being floated for the end of next year remains informal and Airbus has only committed so far to raising output in two steps to 45 a month by the end of 2021, from 40 now.

  • These companies are jacking up prices because of exploding inflation

    Some of your favorite consumer brands want more of your money because of surging inflation.

  • Wendy's new breakfast menu fires up same-store sales

    Wendy's light its up in the first quarter. Here's why.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Will Congress say yes to another payment?

    Need more relief? The White House says that's up to Speaker Pelosi and company.