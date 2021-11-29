Apple's second-gen AirPods are on sale for $100 right now

If you're an iPhone, Mac, iPad and/or Apple Watch user who's on the hunt for new earphones this Cyber Monday it's worth checking out deals on AirPods. The second-generation AirPods are currently on sale for $100 on Amazon, a saving of $59. The price is $115 on the product page, but a $15 coupon is applied at checkout.

Buy Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) at Amazon - $100

We gave the second-gen AirPods a score of 84 in our review, giving them props for maintaining the same solid battery life as the first version and offering better wireless performance.

Elsewhere, you can also save on the most recent model. The third-gen Apple AirPods are currently $150 on Amazon, after a $20 coupon is applied. In total, Amazon has reduced the price by $29. We gave the third-gen AirPods a score of 88 in our review, in part due to the more comfortable design. The latest version offers better audio quality and a longer battery life.

Buy Apple AirPods (3rd-gen) at Amazon - $150

