Apple Self Service Repair: Now you can fix your own iPhone

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Own an iPhone in need of repair? You now have the choice to fix it yourself.

On Wednesday, Apple launched its Self Service Repair program, which lets consumers purchase the parts they need to repair their own devices.

The program applies to the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the latest version of the iPhone SE, but Apple plans to expand it to other devices including Mac models with Apple chips.

Before consumers can even order the necessary parts, they must review a manual detailing the repair. Consumers can repair parts of the smartphone including the display, battery and camera.

After reading the manual, consumers then go to a special store on Apple's website to order the necessary parts. Consumers can also rent tool kits for $49 if they plan on performing a single repair.

Elon Musk is set to buy Twitter: What will that mean for its users? Here's what we know.

Amazon Go: Inside the new cashierless store moving in to the suburbs

When Apple introduced the program last November, the company emphasized repairs are for consumers with experience fixing electronics.

"For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair," the company said.

Last month, Samsung said it would roll out a similar program for customers to fix their Galaxy S20 and S21 devices as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+.

The new initiatives come amid an increased effort supporting consumers' right to repair their own devices. Last July, the Federal Trade Commission unanimously adopted a policy statement supporting the right to repair, including increased enforcement and potentially new regulations.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple Self Service Repair: You can now fix your own iPhone

