Apple's Self Service Repair program is now open to iPhone owners in the US

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Apple

It took several months, but Apple's Self Service Repair program is now available in the US. If you have an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or third-generation iPhone SE, you can buy key parts (such as batteries, cameras and displays) from a dedicated store and consult official repair manuals as you fix a device yourself. You can even spend $49 to rent a toolkit for a week if you'd rather not buy tools you're unlikely to use often.

The program will expand to other countries later this year, starting with Europe. You'll also have to wait until later to obtain parts, manuals and tools for Macs. Those kits will be limited to Macs with Apple silicon, so you'll be out of luck if you want to repair an Intel-based computer.

The debut comes alongside a white paper detailing Apple's expanding service strategy. The company claimed that it had "nearly doubled" the size of its repair network, and that eight out of 10 of its American customers lived within 20 minutes of an authorized repair provider. It also outlined the rationales behind design and repair decisions, including its emphasis on using official parts (to protect privacy and security) and the lack of schematics for board-level repairs. Board fixes are "best performed" by technicians who can offer high-quality, consistent results, Apple said.

The Self Service initiative is a clear response to mounting pressure to adopt Right to Repair policies. In the US, both federal- and state-level officials have either enacted or proposed Right to Repair rules. There's also growing advocacy from everyday customers, and leaked emails have suggested that Apple itself has held debates over its sometimes difficult-to-fix products. The program theoretically reduces the incentive to pass repair-friendly legislation, and might soften overall public criticism.

As it is, the fix-it-yourself landscape has changed. Google and Samsung are launching their own self-repair offerings, and companies like Valve are already designing products with repair (if not always by customers) in mind. So long as you're technically inclined, there's a real chance you may not have to trust someone else with future repairs.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon avoids fines and other penalties in Illinois warehouse collapse

    Amazon won't face fines and other penalties following the collapse of an Illinois warehouse that killed six workers during a tornado.

  • Spotify still grew despite Joe Rogan boycotts and Russia closure

    Spotify grew despite calls for people to leave the service over COVID-19 misinformation and Russia disconnections.

  • Robinhood lays off nine percent of its full-time employees

    Tenev explained that Robinhood's rapid growth in headcount led to "some duplicate roles and job functions."

  • Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 falls back to $50

    You can also get two Blink Mini cameras for the price of one.

  • Ads are coming to YouTube Shorts

    With YouTube's Shorts gathering significant momentum over the past year, Google is now experimenting with ads on the platform.

  • 'Sifu' is getting difficulty options to help more people actually finish the game

    Developer Sloclap has plans for several major updates throughout the year.

  • The Fiture mirror wants to improve your at-home workout form

    The $1,495 Fiture interactive mirror uses a camera to count your reps and offer form guidance.

  • Bitcoin Prices Slide After Tech Stock Selloff. Why Cryptos May Be Ready to Pop.

    An analyst points to indicators suggesting oversold conditions in the cryptocurrency market. That could see prices reverse their recent fall.

  • iPhone 13 Pro demand is so high that Apple is reportedly boosting production

    The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max demand is so high that Apple has increased production plans for the second quarter of 2022. A report from Asia indicates that Apple wants to make 10 million more iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max units in the June quarter. The news isn’t exactly surprising … The post iPhone 13 Pro demand is so high that Apple is reportedly boosting production appeared first on BGR.

  • A Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of the November 2019 election, Sri Lankan presidential challenger Gotabaya Rajapaksa proposed sweeping tax cuts so reckless the incumbent government thought it must be a campaign gimmick. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take T

  • Hackers are reportedly using emergency data requests to extort women and minors

    In response to fraudulent legal requests, companies like Apple, Google, Meta and Twitter have been tricked into sharing sensitive personal information about some of their customers.

  • Sega will delist digital versions of classic Sonic games on May 20th

    Ahead of the June 23rd release of Sonic Origins, Sega announced today it would delist the standalone digital versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD.

  • 49ers make minor changes to 2022 uniform

    Unless you’re an eagle-eyed uniform spotter, you might miss the tweaks the 49ers announced to their jerseys for 2022. But the club has made some changes that bring the home and away jerseys more in line with the team’s classic, traditional style. San Francisco announced on Monday that the 2022 jerseys will now feature three [more]

  • Reddit launches $1 million fund to support user-driven projects

    The platform will award anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000 in funding.

  • The Exodus From Bond Funds Is Creating Bargains

    Investment grade corporate debt is down more than Treasuries this year and is trading at a wider risk premium to safe government debt. Some market pros say it could soon to be time to go bargain-hunting.

  • Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

    Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital stepped up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai.

  • iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 on Tuesday, April 26th. With WWDC 2022 scheduled to start on June 6th, it’s possible that iOS 15.5 will be the final major update for iOS 15 ahead of the debut of iOS 16 this fall. All of the devices that were supported … The post iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Tiger Woods golf entertainment center opens in Sarasota. Tampa is soon.

    The crowd was buzzing Monday night in Sarasota as the line snaked around the sidewalk waiting to get into the preview party for PopStroke, the latest entertainment center by Tiger Woods. The golf superstar’s rapidly growing chain plans to expand into Tampa this fall. “Everyone I know was angling to get a ticket to this tonight, so it feels like excitement is high,” said Virginia Haley, ...

  • EU Warns Russian Gas Buyers That Ruble Payments Breach Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies that bending to Moscow’s demands to pay for gas in rubles would be a breach of sanctions, as the standoff between Russia and Europe over energy supplies escalates.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, B

  • Japan PM advisers urge improvement in current account as yen weakens

    The advisers to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's top panel urged the government on Wednesday to prevent the current account surplus from shrinking further so as to avoid affecting the currency market. Japan has long boasted of a hefty current account surplus, a source of confidence in its safe-haven yen, but surging fuel import costs and slowing exports amid the Ukraine crisis are creating a trade deficit, hurting Japan's balance of payments. Japan's shrinking current account surplus helped push the yen to a two-decade low beyond 129 yen earlier this month.