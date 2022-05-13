U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.50
    +39.25 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,862.00
    +210.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,143.25
    +196.00 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.60
    +15.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.72
    +1.59 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.88
    -1.68 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8870
    +0.4940 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,317.71
    +2,616.62 (+9.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    679.03
    +48.93 (+7.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.81
    +103.47 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Apple sent a script of anti-union talking points to store managers, a report says

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
The Cumberland Mall Apple Store in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Cumberland Mall Apple Store in Atlanta, Georgia is one of three Apple stores with active union drives.REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

  • Apple sent a memo containing anti-union talking points to retail store managers, Vice reports.

  • The lines prompted managers to say staff may get fewer career opportunities if their store unionized.

  • Three Apple retail stores have employees leading union drives at the moment.

Apple circulated a memo containing anti-union talking points for store managers, Vice reports.

The memo comes as three employees at three separate US Apple stores have announced union drives.

The memo, which Vice obtained and published, included lines such as: "If a union were to come into our store we would be placing many of our interactions into the hands of a third party."

It also suggested that managers say employees would have fewer opportunities through a company program called Career Experiences if they signed union contracts.

Career Experiences is a program that lets Apple retail staff work in different roles at the company to further their career development, according to Vice.

"I can't speculate what would happen to Career Experiences under a union — it would be subject to negotiations — but what if the contract restricted someone from doing any work outside a narrow job classifications?," part of the memo said.

It also suggested that managers tell staff there would be "less attention to merit" if their store unionized, saying that union contracts favor seniority when giving priority on promotions, transfers, and shifts.

"The quality of your work may not even be a factor," it added.

Vice confirmed the memo had been sent to managers at multiple Apple stores. One employee at a unionizing store told Vice they had heard managers mention all the talking points on the memo.

Apple declined to answer a question from Vice about why it circulated the memo. In a statement to the publication, it said: "We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple."

"We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits," it added.

Apple did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment outside of normal working hours.

In recent months, workers at Amazon and Starbucks have voted to form unions. An Apple retail organizer in Atlanta told CNBC the drive was inspired by Amazon workers pushing for unionization.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried buys 7.6% of Robinhood; stock jumps

    Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has bought a 7.6% stake in Robinhood for US$648 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. See related article: Terra shuts down indefinitely after coming back online; LUNA, UST still on life support Fast facts Bankman-Fried bought the stake through a firm called […]

  • North Korea reports first COVID-19 death

    STORY: North Korea has reported its first death confirmed to have COVID-19 since the pandemic swept the globe two years ago. State-run KCNA news agency carried the news on Friday, also reporting that hundreds of thousands of people have shown fever symptoms.Among them, six have died, with one of those cases confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant of the virus. It's an unprecedented admission of what KCNA called an "explosive" outbreak and offers hints of the potentially dire scale of the country's first confirmed outbreakState media said leader Kim Jong Un visited the country's anti-virus command centre on Thursday to check the situation and responses, after declaring a "gravest state of emergency" and ordering a national lockdown earlier in the day.The isolated country has said the outbreak began in the capital of Pyongyang in April, but has given out few details.The city hosted several massive public events on April 15 and 25, including a military parade and large gatherings where most people did not wear masks.Experts said that given North Korea's limited testing capabilities, the numbers released so far probably represent a small fraction of the infections..... which could lead to thousands of deaths in one of only two countries in the world without a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Berkshire’s biggest shareholders could undermine Buffett’s legacy and all that makes the company unique

    Powerful institutional shareholders do not care about the unique qualities that have made Berkshire what it is today.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Aerospace employers call DEI efforts 'imperative' in battle for talent

    With competition at a fever pitch for skilled manufacturing talent, employers are more focused than ever on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • Moscow lawyers target more cases against Western firms that leave Russia

    A lot of mainly Western companies have said they will pause or halt operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Netflix stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia in March and suspended its streaming service.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    As you know, we did release our Q1 results last night, and all of our disclosure materials, including the press release, MD&A, financial statements are available from our website, as well as from SEDAR. Now with me are Sherritt's CEO, Leon Binedell; and Sherritt's CFO, Yasmin Gabriel, who will be reviewing our results in detail.

  • Samsung in Talks to Hike Chipmaking Prices by Up to 20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20% more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayN

  • FTSE 100 and European markets follow rises across Asia

    The FTSE 100 and European stock markets have rebounded at the end of a volatile week even as investors continue to grapple with concerns over inflation.

  • China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

    China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns. While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results. Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.