Apple’s ‘Far Out’ iPhone event is scheduled for September 7th

It’s official: Apple has just sent out invites for its next hardware event. As expected, the company will share what it's been working on for the past year on September 7th, with a live broadcast from Apple Park starting at 1PM ET. The invite features the words "Far out." Make of that what you will.

The company is widely expected to announce four new iPhone models at the event. Leading up to today’s announcement, most reports have suggested the 2022 iPhone lineup will consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple reportedly won’t offer a new “mini” model this year due to lackluster sales of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini.

Enhancements on the standard iPhone 14 models reportedly include the addition of more RAM, longer-lasting batteries and a better selfie camera with autofocus. Meanwhile, the Pro models are expected to feature a new design that trades away Apple’s signature display notch for a Samsung-style hole-punch front camera cutout. Additionally, the Pro variants will reportedly feature a new 48-megapixel main camera and thinner display bezels. They’re also expected to be the only models to ship with Apple’s next-generation A16 chip.

Alongside new iPhone models, Apple is also likely to refresh its entire wearable lineup. According to reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a new “Pro” model that will feature a larger screen than its siblings and a more durable titanium case. It’s also expected to feature a bigger battery that could allow the wearable to go multiple days on a single charger. The entire Series 8 lineup is also expected to include a new body temperature sensor that could notify you when you’re running a fever. Lastly, a new set of AirPods Pro are probably a safe bet given the current ones are almost three years old.

Apple is not expected to announce Mac computers on September 7th. As it’s done recently, the company is likely to hold a second event later this year. Whatever Apple plans to share on September 7th, you can expect comprehensive coverage from Engadget before, during and after the event.