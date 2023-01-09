U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.91
    +4.11 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    +1.06 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.70
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0088 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7940
    -0.2360 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,218.47
    +242.88 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.45
    +0.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Apple Services Executive Exits, Sowing Doubt on Unit Succession

Mark Gurman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. executive who oversees the business side of its TV+, iCloud and Apple One bundles, as well as News+, is leaving the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter, adding to recent upheaval.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Peter Stern, who served as vice president of services, was seen internally and externally as a potential successor to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services. In response to his departure, Apple is dividing up Stern’s responsibilities between multiple executives, including Oliver Schusser and Robert Kondrk, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the moves aren’t public.

Prior to their promotions, Schusser was Apple’s vice president in charge of Apple Music, international services and Beats. Kondrk has run the design teams in charge of how users interact with Apple’s services.

An Apple spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move adds to a wave of senior executives leaving the iPhone maker in recent months. In the second half of last year, the Cupertino, California-based company lost its head of industrial design, chief privacy officer, information systems chief, head of its online store, vice president of procurement, and vice presidents of hardware and software engineering.

Apple is losing a particularly influential executive in Stern. He led the charge for the company to expand its subscriptions business, partner with other video streaming services within the Apple TV app and launch bundles of its services. Under Cue and Stern, Apple’s services business has become one of its most critical divisions, generating almost $80 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022.

Schusser, also seen as a potential successor to Cue, will likely see his profile raised significantly by the change. Cue, 58, has worked at Apple for more than 30 years. He hasn’t announced plans to retire, though Cue has been preparing potential successors for the past few years.

Stern was one of 12 of Cue’s direct reports, alongside the heads of Apple TV+, Apple Pay, advertising and the software engineering leaders for Apple’s services.

Insider earlier reported on Stern’s departure.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple VP of services Stern to depart: report

    Stern, who joined the iPhone maker from Time Warner Cable in 2016, will leave at the end of the month, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A prominent media executive, Stern oversaw an expansion of Apple's paid subscription businesses, particularly its television offering, Apple TV+.

  • Why Apple Was Rising Today

    On a good day for tech stocks, Bloomberg hinted that Apple's new AR/VR headset will be released in the next couple of months.

  • Meta has a big new problem for its VR aspirations—Apple’s coming for the throne

    Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset is expected to debut this spring.

  • Why Amazon Was Rallying Today

    Despite one analyst cutting his price target, most remain bullish on Amazon, and macro data today broke in this growth stock's direction.

  • Jim Schwartz, Sean Desai on Browns DC interview list

    The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning and it hasn’t taken long for a list of candidates to come together. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that former Lions head coach and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to interview for the position. Schwartz was a senior defensive assistant with the Titans [more]

  • Apple iPhone exports from India double, totaling over $2.5 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Apple exporting 2.5 billion iPhone’s from India.

  • Browns want to interview Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai

    According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Browns have requested permission to interview Desai for their open defensive coordinator position.

  • Browns request to interview former Lions HC Jim Schwartz for DC postion

    Make that four.

  • Ukraine Latest: UK Mulls Sending Battle Tanks in Boost for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government is considering sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, a move that would mark the first time a Western country would provide Ukraine with NATO-standard main battle tanks to fight Russian forces.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan

  • Retail Investors Pile Into Tesla

    Retail investors have been steady dip-buyers of Tesla amid recent weakness in the stock: They've bought more Tesla over the last six months than the 60 months prior, according to Vanda Research. On Friday, retail investors recorded $217.3 million in net purchases of Tesla, Vanda data show. That marked the highest daily inflow since August 2022. On Monday, those bets looked pretty good: Tesla's stock is up more nearly 6%. Those buyers are likely being rewarded on Monday with Tesla up nearly 7%. I

  • Apple follows Mark Zuckerberg into the metaverse with plan to launch VR headset

    Apple is poised to follow Mark Zuckerberg into the metaverse with the launch of a virtual reality headset in the coming months.

  • Higher Rates and Tech Selloff Fuel Options Boom

    Investors trying to capitalize on higher interest rates and the deep selloff in big technology stocks such as Amazon and Nvidia are stoking a flurry of activity in the options market.

  • Apple, Amazon, Nvidia stocks rise as U.S. dollar declines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks and cryptocurrencies are trading on Monday morning.

  • Alberta Investment Hires Ex-Goldman Banker David Scudellari as Foreign Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Alberta Investment Management Corp. hired David Scudellari as head of international investment and to lead a credit partnership with another large Canadian pension fund.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Almost Flat as S&P 500 Struggles Near 3,900: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% SlumpS

  • Meta, Alphabet, and Uber Are Top Tech Stock Picks for 2023, Says Analyst

    Jefferies internet analyst Brent Thill has Buy ratings on Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Uber. They're his favorite stock ideas.

  • Alibaba Keeps Climbing As It Gets More Good News From China Regulators

    BABA stock climbed as it received good news that government officials will ease a two-year regulatory clampdown on Internet companies.

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.