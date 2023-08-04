U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.25
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,316.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,478.00
    +39.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.50
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.81
    +0.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.93
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2700
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7790
    +0.2690 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,135.38
    -0.70 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.44
    -1.42 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.35
    -25.81 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,192.75
    +33.47 (+0.10%)
     

Apple Set to Relinquish Historic $3 Trillion Value as Sales Fall

Kit Rees
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s market value is set to dip below the historic $3 trillion level after the iPhone maker’s outlook for the fourth quarter sparked worries over tepid demand for its handsets and other gadgets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares in the California-based company dropped as much as 2.2% in US premarket trading Friday, giving it a market value of about $2.95 trillion if the move holds. Apple posted its third straight quarter of declining sales late on Thursday, and predicted a similar performance in the current period.

Apple in June became the first company with a $3 trillion value. The shares have gained 47% this year through Thursday amid a broad tech rally on investor hopes that the development of artificial intelligence could provide a fresh boost to growth.

Read more: Apple Faces Longest Sales Slowdown in Decades as iPhone Slumps

--With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.