Apple settles US butterfly-keyboard legal action for $50m

Tom Gerken - Technology Team
·1 min read
An Apple MacBook Pro keyboard from 2016
The 2016 MacBook Pro was one of the devices to feature the butterfly keyboard

Apple has agreed to pay $50m (£41.6m) to settle a legal action by claimants in the US, over its MacBook keyboards.

Customers in seven states claimed the technology giant had sold the "butterfly" keyboards, on MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, from 2015 to 2019, knowing they had unresponsive and sticky keys that could be damaged by dust or debris.

Apple did not immediately respond to a BBC News request for comment.

But the company denies any wrongdoing.

The settlement could see customers receiving up to:

  • $395, if they replaced multiple keyboards

  • $125, if they replaced one

  • $50 for those who replaced key caps

The preliminary agreement is still subject to approval by a judge.

On a typical keyboard, keys are attached using two pieces of plastic that cross each other and close like a pair of scissors when pressed.

The butterfly-keyboard keys instead used a wing-like hinge.

At the time, Apple said this mechanism was 40% thinner, so its laptops could be slimmer.

Phased out

After several complaints, it launched a repair and replacement programme, in 2018, that covered the keyboards for four years following their purchase.

But customers said the replacements often had the same issues.

Apple phased out the butterfly keyboard altogether in 2020 - its keyboards now use standard scissor switches.

The company is still facing several other legal complaints, including being sued over:

    Crypto traders are finally turning bullish as the global cryptocurrency market cap continues its bullish run. Bitcoin, ether, and top altcoins are extending their rallies amid renewed positive momentum.

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

    Ethereum's Shift to Proof-of-Stake is Spurring Rally

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

    Celsius Network tried to ease customers’ anger over its freeze on account withdrawals, but indicated it doesn’t intend to quickly release their funds as the cryptocurrency lender aims to weather the downturn in digital currencies and craft a repayment plan.

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

    Amazon has filed a lawsuit against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of coordinating fake reviews in exchange for money or free products.

    It felt like for a long time, the quantum computing industry avoided talking about "quantum advantage" or "quantum supremacy," the point where quantum computers can solve problems that would simply take too long to solve on classical computers. To some degree, that's because the industry wanted to avoid the hype that comes with that, but IBM today brought back talk about quantum advantage again by detailing how it plans to use a novel error mitigation technique to chart a path toward running the increasingly large circuits it'll take to reach this goal -- at least for a certain set of algorithms. It's no secret that quantum computers hate nothing more than noise.

    The mountain of legal cases facing 3M Co. over its military-grade earplugs — it's facing tens of thousands of lawsuits from veterans and potentially more than $1 billion in liability — may have its roots in a much smaller intellectual property fight with another earplug maker.

    Microsoft has unveiled a platform that helps prep autonomous drones and flying taxis for the real world.

    The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Snap last month launched Snapchat+, a paid version of the Snapchat app, in the United States priced at $3.99 a month and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising. Snap in May said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending.

    Here's a list of the best affordable Windows laptops you can buy, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

    From Project Ara to Wave, Google has a rich history of bailing on neat ideas when the going gets tough. Instead, the advertising company is tip-toeing its spiritual successor to Glass back into the wild. After teasing the smart glasses in May, Google says it is moving forward with "small-scale," "limited" public tests, carried out by its employees and "select trusted testers."

    Russia fined Google 21.1 billion rubles ($374 million) on Monday for repeatedly failing to "remove prohibited information" — content related to the country's invasion and subsequent war in Ukraine. The country's telecommunication watchdog Roskomnadzor cited a court order and said Google (particularly YouTube) didn't take down content that discredited "the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation." The watchdog's press release also accused Google of not deleting "materials promoting extremism and terrorism" across its platforms.

    Credit unions and banks are accusing Apple of anti-competitive behavior.

    Digital Currency Group, the cryptocurrency conglomerate that owns Genesis Global Trading, is the biggest creditor of the beleaguered hedge fund, according to court documents.

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been slapped with a massive antitrust class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of illegally profiting from payment card issuers through its Apple Pay policies. The class action lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. AAPL is reportedly violating federal antitrust law by collecting up to $1 billion annually, according to lawyers at Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater. Also Read: What's Going On With Apple Stock Today