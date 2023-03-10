U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,883.04
    -35.28 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,051.36
    -203.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    -139.24 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.52
    -43.06 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.80
    +1.08 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.30
    +34.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    20.56
    +0.39 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0081 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7100
    -0.2150 (-5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0138 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7980
    -1.3640 (-1.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,956.51
    -1,534.25 (-7.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.58
    -0.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
BREAKING:

Silicon Valley Bank becomes largest to fail since financial crisis

Apple shareholders reject proposals from conservative groups

1

March 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc shareholders on Friday rejected two shareholder proposals put forth by conservative U.S. groups focused on scrutinizing the iPhone maker's inclusion and diversity policies and its ties to China.

Shareholders also approved the company's executive pay packages. The approval comes after the company reduced Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's pay and made it more dependent on stock performance. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

Recommended Stories