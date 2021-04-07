U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.61
    +7.67 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,458.88
    +28.64 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,726.98
    +28.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.39
    -13.76 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.04
    -0.29 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7160
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,000.98
    -1,723.52 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.05
    -29.72 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.35
    +66.80 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Apple shares more details about its imminent App Tracking Transparency feature

Anthony Ha
·2 min read

Apple is sharing more details today about its upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature, which will allow users to control, on an app-by-app level, whether their data is shared for ad-targeting purposes.

In a sense, anyone using the current version of iOS can see App Tracking Transparency in action, since iOS already includes a Tracking menu in the Privacy settings, and some apps have already started asking users for permission to track them.

But when iOS 14.5 (currently in developer beta) is released to the general public sometime in early spring, Apple will actually start enforcing its new rules, meaning that iPhone users will probably start seeing a lot more requests. Those requests will appear at various points during the usage of an app, but they'll all carry a standardized message asking whether the app can "track your activity across other companies' apps and websites," followed by a customized explanation from the developer.

Once an app has asked for this permission, it will also show up in the Tracking menu, where users can toggle app tracking on and off at any time. They can also enable app tracking across all apps or opt out of these requests entirely with a single toggle.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature will be enabled by default and arrive in ‘early spring’ on iOS

One point worth emphasizing — something already stated on Apple's developer website but not entirely clear in media reports (including our own)— is that these rules aren't limited to the IDFA identifier. Yes, IDFA is what Apple controls directly, but a company spokesperson said that when a user opts out of tracking, Apple will also expect developers to stop using any other identifiers (such as hashed email addresses) to track users for ad targeting purposes, and not to share that information with data brokers.

This does not, however, stop developers from tracking users across multiple apps if all those apps are operated by a single company.

The Apple spokesperson also said that Apple's own apps will abide by these rules — you won't see any requests from Apple, however, since it doesn't track users across third-party apps for ad targeting purposes. (As previously noted, there's a separate Personalized Ads option that determines whether Apple can use its own first-party data to target ads.)

Facebook has been particularly vocal in criticizing the change, arguing that this will hurt small businesses who use targeting to run effective ad campaigns, and that the change benefits Apple's bottom line.

Apple has pushed back against criticism in privacy-focused speeches, as well as in a report called A Day in the Life of Your Data, which lays out how users are actually tracked and targeted. In fact, the report has just been updated with more information about ad auctions, ad attribution and Apple's own advertising products.

Facebook highlights small businesses as it ramps up Apple criticism

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's stricter rules on digital tracking to take effect soon

    Beginning with iOS 14.5, due out in the next couple of weeks, iPhone apps will have to ask users for permission to track their digital activity. Why it matters: Only if a user gives permission will apps have access to the unique advertising identifier assigned to each device. Apple will also take action against apps that try to fingerprint individual devices via other methods.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Apple first announced the plan last June, but delayed making it mandatory until now to give the industry more time to prepare.Apple is continuing to prepare customers, app makers and the ad industry about the change. Today it is making changes to a cartoon it uses to illustrate a hypothetical example of how apps can track people's activity, including sharing information with data brokers.Facebook and others remain opposed to what Apple is doing, but are preparing their apps to comply with the rules.Between the lines: One place you won't see the ad-tracking permission prompt is within Apple's own apps. The rules do apply to Apple, but the company said none of its apps, including those with ads, use such tracking.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Apple to start enforcing new app privacy notifications in coming weeks

    Apple said the notices will become mandatory when its iOS 14.5 operating system becomes available in the coming weeks, though it did not give a precise date. The one-time notices will require an app developer to ask a user’s permission before the app tracks activities “across other companies’ apps and websites.” Digital advertising industry experts have said the warning could cause many users to decline permission.

  • Should You Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Saturna Capital Corporation, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Sextant Mutual Funds’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The letter contains the Q4 2020 results and updates of its Sextant Growth Fund (SSGFX), Sextant International Fund (SSIFX), Sextan Global High Income Fund (SGHIX), Sextant Core Fund (SCORX), and […]

  • Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) A Good Investment?

    Saturna Capital Corporation, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Sextant Mutual Funds’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The letter contains the Q4 2020 results and updates of its Sextant Growth Fund (SSGFX), Sextant International Fund (SSIFX), Sextan Global High Income Fund (SGHIX), Sextant Core Fund (SCORX), and […]

  • This might be the most exciting 6th-gen Apple TV rumor to date

    We're approaching four years since Apple launched the fifth-generation Apple TV -- the first with 4K support -- and slowly but surely, the rumors and reports are starting to form a complete picture of the next model. The latest next-gen hint actually comes from Apple itself, as 9to5Mac discovered code in the most recent tvOS 14.5 beta release referencing 120Hz support, which is something that the current model doesn't feature. According to 9to5Mac, there are multiple instances of the phrases "120Hz" and "supports120Hz" that have been added to PineBoard in tvOS 14.5 beta 6. PineBoard is the internal name of the system which runs the tvOS interface, similar to SpringBoard on iOS and iPadOS. If there are references to a new feature here, it's basically confirmed. If you're wondering why this couldn't just be a hint about a future software update for the current Apple TV 4K, there is no way for Apple to add 120Hz support to the fifth-generation model due to the fact that it has an HDMI 2.0 port, which can't go above 60Hz. In order for Apple to bring 120Hz support to its set-top box, it would need to add an HDMI 2.1 port to the Apple TV, which is a port that can only be found on the latest 4K and 8K TVs. 120Hz has become a buzzword in recent years as smartphones and TVs adopt the higher refresh rate to display smoother visuals. Some phones have split the difference with 90Hz displays, but others, like Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, have made the leap to 120Hz. Plus, both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X support 4K 120Hz video output, but you'll need a compatible TV, and as Sony notes, "4K 120Hz TVs have not yet fully penetrated the market." Although 120Hz TVs are still relatively uncommon, support for a 120Hz refresh rate would be a major upgrade for the Apple TV. Just as smart interfaces and 4K displays become ubiquitous after a few years, 120Hz refresh rates will undoubtedly come standard on new TVs in a matter of years. We still don't know when we can expect to see a new Apple TV model, but by the time it arrives, 120Hz TVs might not be quite so prohibitively expensive. Support for a higher refresh rate would certainly thrill plenty of Apple fans, but the most exciting rumor of all concerning the next Apple TV involves the remote. Few Apple devices have attracted as much negative attention as the Apple TV Remote, what with its terrible trackpad that never seems to work as intended. Unfortunately, those rumors appear to have culminated in the uncovering of a third-party universal remote that Apple is working with cable companies to produce, but anything is better than the remote that ships with the current model.

  • Forget the Fourth Stimulus Check -- Many Families Have More Money Coming Anyway

    In March, the American Rescue Plan Act authorized stimulus checks of $1,400 per eligible adult and dependent. This $1,400 direct payment was the third stimulus check authorized since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The American Rescue Plan Act didn't just authorize a pandemic stimulus check.

  • Test Maker LumiraDx to Go Public in $5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- LumiraDx Ltd., a diagnostic company that produces Covid-19 tests, is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.The U.K.-based firm will combine with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values LumiraDx’s equity at $5 billion, the companies said in a statement.While there is no equity placement attached to the transaction, LumiraDx has secured a $300 million loan from BioPharma Credit Plc and an additional $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from Capital One Financial Corp., according to the statement.At $5 billion, LumiraDx’s deal is the largest of the past year by a health-care company with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 TestLumiraDx’s machines, roughly the size of a brick, are designed to process about 30 different tests, including for Covid-19, in as little as 12 minutes. The company is also developing a smaller device that will be available for home use.The company has research and development and support offices in Waltham, Massachusetts, and in San Diego. In January, it filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600 million to $1 billion this year, compared with $139 million in 2020, according to the statement. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Since its founding, LumiraDx has raised $700 million from backers including Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corp. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, as well as from the Gates Foundation and other investors, according to the statement.The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the placement of LumiraDx’s machines in a way that exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Chief Executive Officer Ron Zwanziger.“There will be a significant long-term benefit to us for having so many more units in the field much earlier than would have happened without the pandemic,” he said in an interview.Broader FocusWhile LumiraDx expects to see significant growth in demand for its Covid-19 tests as the pandemic persists, the offering is secondary to the company’s broader focus on bringing point-of-care tests to patients, Zwanziger said.“Fundamentally we’re about transforming community-based care,” he said.While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CA Healthcare Acquisition Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.“The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”Evercore Inc. and Raymond James Financial Inc. were financial advisers to LumiraDx, while BTIG advised CA Healthcare Acquisition.CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115 million in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday. Shares of the new company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol LMDX.(Updates with statement in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? Why you might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • These stocks seem expensive now, but in two years you may wish you’d bought them at these prices

    Amazon and Netflix are perfect examples of companies that have rewarded shareholders who have stuck by them.

  • The futility of taxing big business

    The corporate tax code is a perennial mess that Democrats are unlikely to fix, even if they raise rates.

  • Fox Files Suit Over Valuation of FanDuel Investment Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. said it filed an arbitration claim over the value of its stake in FanDuel, a fast-growing sports-betting business majority owned by Irish bookmaker Flutter Entertainment Plc.The dispute ties back to a deal the two companies made when Flutter was acquiring the Stars Group in 2019. Fox, which already had a business venture with Stars, agreed to acquire an option on an 18.5% interest in FanDuel, a business Flutter controlled.Fox Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said at an investment conference last month that the two companies have differing opinions on the exercise price of that option. Murdoch said the valuation should be based on what Flutter paid the minority shareholders of FanDuel for their stake last year.“That’s our reading of it,” Murdoch said. “There is a spread between what Flutter paid and market.”Flutter rejected Fox’s claim and said it would “vigorously defend its position in the arbitration,” in a statement on Wednesday. Its shares fell 2.3% to 15,390 pence at 8:32 a.m. in London.The market value of sports-betting operators has soared in the past year as more states have legalized such wagers and consumers have embraced the pastime. DraftKings Inc., an industry leader, has more than tripled in market value since its merger with a blank-check company in late April 2020 and is now worth $25 billion.Flutter, then called Paddy Power Betfair, merged its U.S. business with FanDuel in 2018 in a deal that valued FanDuel at less than $1 billion. That deal is also the subject of litigation from FanDuel’s founders and earliest employees. In December, Flutter paid $4.18 billion for the 37.2% stake in FanDuel owned by a group of institutional investors.Fox and Flutter still have much to work out in their relationship. Flutter has said it’s exploring a possible public offering of FanDuel. The two companies have another competing joint venture, FoxBet, which Fox has been heavily promoting on its TV networks.CNBC reported earlier on the arbitration claim.(Updates with Flutter statement and shares in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rupee Tumbles on Worries RBI’s Bond Plan May Add to Money Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled by the most in almost two years, with some analysts saying the central bank’s formal plan to buy bonds will add to a liquidity glut.The rupee dropped 1.6%, the biggest fall since August 2019, to close at 74.5650 per dollar. The central bank said Wednesday it will buy one trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, in addition to its existing liquidity operations.“A defined primary liquidity infusion via the bond program is de-facto a secondary QE of RBI,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This will imply massive narrow money growth and primary liquidity which is clearly going to put depreciation pressure on INR.”The unwinding of carry trades by offshore traders and dividend payout by a corporate also hurt the rupee, according to two Mumbai-based traders who didn’t want to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment publicly. The central bank wasn’t also seen stepping in to prevent the fall, they said.The loss on Wednesday has turned the rupee into Asia’s worst performer for the month. A surge in virus infections is also rekindling concerns the authorities may bring back stricter and wider lockdowns. India’s richest state Maharashtra, that houses the financial hub Mumbai, has ordered company employees to work from home and has also shut shopping malls.“Markets are nervous due to the worsening Covid situation in India, and talks of lockdowns potentially becoming nationwide, and more prolonged rather than what is just announced in Maharashtra, said Unnati Parekh, head of currency derivatives at Kanji Pitamber & Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Too many making new stimulus mistakes on their 2020 tax returns

    The IRS is mailing letters to some taxpayers who claimed the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and may be getting less stimulus than expected. Here's why.

  • Barron’s Stock Screen: The 5 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Fastest-Growing Payouts

    The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are often held up as exemplars of dividend consistency. Barron’s, however, wanted to zero in on the Aristocrats with the fastest-growing dividends over that time. With the help of FactSet data, we landed on these five companies: (AOS) (AOS), (ABBV) (ABBV), (LOW) (LOW), (ITW) (ITW), and (SPGI) (SPGI).