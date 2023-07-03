Apple slashes production of flagship VR headset

Fewer than 400,000 Vision Pro devices are expected to be made next year, down from previous estimates of around 1 million - JOSH EDELSON/AFP

Apple has reportedly slashed production of its flagship $3,500 (£2,762) augmented reality headset amid manufacturing difficulties in China.

Fewer than 400,000 of the tech giant’s upcoming Vision Pro are expected to be made next year, down from previous estimates of around 1 million sales, according to the Financial Times.

The drop, reportedly driven by the complexity of producing the next-generation headset, is a setback to chief executive Tim Cook’s plans for the most significant product launch since the iPhone.

Apple had already said the device would not go on sale until 2024 when it was unveiled in June, an unusually long gap between the announcement of a product and its release to the public. It also said the headset would only go on sale in the US at first.

The Vision Pro projects holographic versions of apps into the wearer’s view of the real world, for example allowing them to watch huge virtual televisions or host multiple computer screens.

Apple unveiled it in June after years of secret development, with Mr Cook calling it a “new type of computer”.

The company has chosen to introduce an expensive VR device rather than compromising on its quality in contrast to Mark Zuckerberg’s business Meta, which has sold cheaper headsets targeting the mass market.

The Vision Pro requires advanced high-definition screens, which have not been manufactured before at a significant scale, and are reportedly behind the production issues. Another supplier said that it had only been asked for components for between 130,000 and 150,000 devices.

The company is expected to make further, lower cost, versions of the device in future as the price of its advanced components comes down.

It comes after Apple, the world’s most valuable company, hit a $3 trillion valuation for a second time on Friday.

The Vision Pro, despite its high price, is not expected to have an immediate impact on Apple’s finances, paling in comparison to the more than $200bn worth of iPhones it sells each year.

Apple did not comment.

