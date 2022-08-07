Apple could be developing a smart display

Apple could significantly expand its smart home product line within the next two years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter , Gurman reports the company has “at least four new smart home devices in its labs.”

Included in that list is the new HomePod model Gurman first wrote about back in June, in addition to a refreshed HomePod mini . The former will reportedly look and sound like the original 2018 model . Apple discontinued the HomePod in 2021 without announcing a direct replacement. The two other devices represent entirely new products for the company.

According to Gurman, one is a kitchen accessory that combines an iPad with a speaker. Meanwhile, the other reportedly brings together the functionality of an Apple TV, camera and HomePod into a living room device. He says Apple could release one of those two products by the end of next year or early 2024 but warns that “not all will see the light of the day.”