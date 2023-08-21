Apple in the Spotlight: From SSD Risks of Recycled Parts to UK Surveillance Law Controversies

Today's top stories for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) revolve around potential supply chain risks, a significant discount on its flagship MacBook, and concerns over UK surveillance laws.

Supply Chain Risks from Knock-off SSD Brands:

ShineDisk, a Chinese off-brand SSD, has been discovered to utilize recycled SK Hynix-manufactured NAND chips, which are potentially intended for Apple devices.

These knock-off SSDs, available at incredibly low prices on platforms like AliExpress, often incorporate NAND chips that are either defective or fail to meet quality standards.

Instead of being discarded, these chips find their way into cheaper products, leading to the rise of lesser-known SSD brands in China.

A recent discovery by a Chinese data recovery YouTuber revealed SK Hynix-made NAND chips in a ShineDisk M667 SSD, raising concerns about the potential origin of these chips and emphasizing the importance of sourcing from trusted brands, Tom's Hardware reports.

Discount on Apple's High-end MacBook Pro:

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the M1 Max chipset, is currently available at a whopping 26% discount.

This deal is specifically for the top-tier configuration, boasting 64GB RAM and a 2TB SSD. The MacBook Pro features a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a 10-core CPU, a 32-core GPU, and promises up to 21 hours of battery life.

With its impressive specs and connectivity options, this offer presents a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts, Benzinga reported.

Apple's Concerns Over UK Surveillance Laws:

Apple has voiced its apprehensions regarding proposed amendments to the UK's surveillance laws.

The tech giant warns that these changes might compel it to eliminate security features like iMessage and FaceTime in the UK.

The core of the issue is the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, which could potentially force Apple to introduce vulnerabilities into its technology or halt its development, depriving UK users of essential data security measures.

Story continues

If these changes materialize, Apple, along with other tech vendors, might contemplate exiting the UK market. This ongoing debate underscores the broader concerns about digital privacy on a global scale, iubenda reports.

Disclaimer: This article was developed with the aid of artificial intelligence and Ultima Insights and underwent an editorial review.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Apple in the Spotlight: From SSD Risks of Recycled Parts to UK Surveillance Law Controversies originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.