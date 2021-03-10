U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Apple is beginning to assemble the iPhone 12 in India as it ramps up its production capacity in the world's second largest smartphone market. Foxconn, a contract manufacturing partner of Apple, is assembling the iPhone 12 model -- though currently no other iPhone 12 model -- Pro and Pro Max, and Mini -- in the country.

The move underscores how India is emerging as a big production hub for global smartphone makers. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus have been assembling their smartphone models in India for more than half a decade and have increased their production capacities in recent years.

To attract global giants, New Delhi has been offering tax benefits to firms that locally produce in India and in recent quarters has significantly increased the perks.

"We are optimistic and looking forward to building a strong ecosystem across the value chain and integrating with the global value chains, thereby strengthening electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country," said India's IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last year.

Apple began locally assembling select iPhone models in India in 2017 -- beginning with the iPhone SE -- though for the initial years the company's contract partners locally produced only older iPhone models in the country.

Analysts have estimated that Apple, which launched its online store in India last year and is working to set up its first physical retail store in the country this year, plans to move between seven to 10% of its iPhone production to India as it looks to cut reliance on China. TechCrunch understands the figure is "wild speculation."

The iPhone maker suffered a setback in India late last year after a violent protest broke at a facility in Wistron, one of its key manufacturing partners of Apple, near Bangalore last year. But the Taiwanese firm appears to have resolved the issues. It said last month that it was rehiring workers and will soon be resuming production at its facility.

"Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers. We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," said an Apple spokesperson in India in a statement.

Apple assumes just 2% of the Indian smartphone market, but it has grown in recent quarters. Apple shipped more than 1.5 million iPhone units in India in the quarter that ended in December, up 100% year-on-year, making this its best quarter in the world’s largest smartphone market to date, according to research firms Counterpoint and CyberMedia Research.

Unlike several foreign firms that offer their products and services at low prices in India, Apple has focused entirely on a small fraction of the population that can afford to pay big bucks, said Jayanth Kolla, chief analyst at Convergence Catalyst. And while it took several years, Apple has carved out a slice of the market that is growing, he said.

  • American Air Borrowing $7.5 Billion in Loyalty-Backed Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. is kicking off a $7.5 billion sale of bonds and leveraged loans backstopped by its frequent-flyer program, capitalizing on low borrowing costs to repay U.S. government loans that have helped it navigate the pandemic.The carrier is marketing two $2.5 billion series of notes maturing in 2026 and 2029, and a term loan credit facility of the same amount due in 2028, according to a news release. The new debt, which is secured against the company’s loyalty program, will help refinance American’s $7.5 billion Treasury loan, of which $550 million has been drawn to date, according to an investor presentation Monday.Early pricing discussions are in the low-to-mid 6% range for the five-year notes, and the mid-to-high 6% range for the eight-year portion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. Initial pricing on the loan is being discussed at a spread of 500 to 525 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, plus an original issue discount of 98 cents on the dollar with a 1% Libor floor, the people added.American opted to refinance the Treasury loan with debt in an amortizing structure, which allows the company to pay back it in pieces leading up to maturity rather than all at once. The new financing gives American greater flexibility and also potentially increases the borrowing capacity of the AAdvantage program, a company spokesman said.The airline is returning to the market at a ripe time for borrowers: Funding costs are at historically low levels and risk appetite has been soaring as investors rush to get their hands on higher-paying assets. American borrowed $2.5 billion in June at an all-in yield of 12%.Barclays Plc is leading the loan deal and held a call with potential lenders earlier on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is leading the bond sale, was sounding out potential investors earlier this year for the deal, Bloomberg reported in February, after helping United Airlines Holdings Inc. with a similar debt offering in June.Representatives for Barclays and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The bond sale is in marketing through March 10 and expected to price thereafter.American’s AAdvantage loyalty program has an assessed value of $18 billion to $30 billion, the carrier said in May, when it was negotiating with the Treasury Department to use at least part of the asset as collateral for the loan. The carrier mortgaged its brand with $1.2 billion in committed financing from Goldman Sachs in July.American has about $3.6 billion in unencumbered assets and additional first lien debt capacity of $7.2 billion, according to the presentation. It said its overall cost of debt is around 4% and has an estimated $15 billion of liquidity.Fitch Ratings rates the new debt BB with a negative outlook. It downgraded American’s secured debt rating one notch to B, five steps below investment grade, as a growing amount of such borrowings may dilute recovery prospects in a distress scenario, according to a report Monday. Fitch removed the company from negative watch given bolstered liquidity and a vaccine rollout that will likely increase air travel.Other airlines have also been raising debt to help repay Covid-19 rescue funds and loans. Deutsche Lufthansa AG sold $1.9 billion of bonds in February to partially repay a state aid package, while United borrowed $3 billion in October to repay $2.75 billion of debt that it sold last year.(Updates with company response and bond structure in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared past fiscal breakeven prices for the Middle East’s four biggest producers after OPEC+ kept output largely unchanged and an attack on a highly protected Saudi Arabian oil facility.The late Sunday attack on an oil storage tank farm sent the global crude benchmark above $70 a barrel, days after the shock move by the OPEC+ cartel sparked a rally.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their Brent price forecasts after the OPEC decision.On Monday, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD PJSC revised its average oil price upward to $67.50 per barrel this year, leading to narrower budget deficits, “assuming spending remains unchanged and governments continue to prioritize deficit reduction over boosting growth.”Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge. While the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just below $60 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend the International Monetary Fund predicted would continue through 2024.And the OPEC+ decision may be eroded.“Compliance with OPEC restrictions may deteriorate, resulting in a smaller decline in average crude oil production this year relative to 2020,” wrote Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD. “OPEC+ may decide to increase production more aggressively later this year, and governments could choose to increase spending to support the economic recovery in the non-oil sectors this year.”(Updates with missile attacks on Saudi facility from first paragraph, Emirates NBD report in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Short on Treasuries Spreads to Yen as Hedge Funds Pounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Bearishness toward U.S. Treasuries surged to a record last week. That has given traders confidence to take on a new target: the yen.Strategists from London to Tokyo are saying the haven currency’s decline may have just begun, with rising Treasury yields and improving global growth giving traders encouragement to push the yen down toward 110 per dollar. Hedge funds have ramped up bearish bets on the currency to the highest level in a year.“There’s still more scope for U.S. yields to climb so dollar-yen could reach 110 as early as the end of March,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Asset managers are lagging hedge funds in their yen positions, and there’s room for their long yen positions to be unwound.”The yen weakened for a fourth day against the dollar on Monday, slipping back toward a nine-month low set on Friday. The currency has declined against all of its Group-of-10 counterparts this year except for its haven twin, the Swiss franc. The yen last traded weaker than 110 in March 2020 when pandemic-induced market chaos spurred demand for the dollar.Leveraged funds increased net-short positions on Japan’s currency to 12,129 in the week through March 2, up from 789 a week earlier, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Asset managers in contrast, held a net bullish position on the yen at 60,162 contracts in the week to March 3, though that is down from 103,196 at the start of January.“A historical long yen position reduction is now taking place in the real money space,” said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura International Plc., who compared the scale of the adjustment to a rout in 2013 that followed then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pledge for “unlimited monetary easing.”“Long USD/JPY and USD/CHF are where I’d expect most folks to be looking at here for medium term moves as trade flows and U.S. yields are both working against them,” Rochester said.The yen’s losses may accelerate this week after U.S. 10-year yields climbed to 1.62% Friday, the highest level since February 2020. They were up two basis points at 1.59% on Monday.“The yen is, along with the Swiss franc, taking the brunt of the dollar’s yield-fueled recovery,” Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale in London, wrote in a note. If 10-year U.S. yields climbed to 2% “without triggering more broad-based risk aversion, I’d expect dollar-yen to get to 110,” he said.Not everyone agrees that the yen is certain to keep weakening.The velocity of the yen’s decline is “getting to be too much, too fast and will inevitably hit a brick wall at some point,” said John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Hellerup, Denmark. “A reversal in all yen crosses would prove most climactic if asset markets tank badly and finally trigger a bid into bonds.”(Adds Nomura comment from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Irish Securities Firm Shuts Bond Desk as Scandal Ripples On

    (Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s top securities firm closed its bond desk and said all those involved in a deal which has plunged the company into controversy have now exited, as it sought to draw a line under the worst scandal to hit Dublin’s stockbroking community in decades.Four staff were made redundant by the closure, Davy said. The move comes after a central bank investigation prompted the nation’s debt office to strip the firm of its role as a primary dealer in government bonds on Monday.The company didn’t identity the workers affected or say how many of them were involved the deal which has rocked Davy.Top Irish Securities Firm Stripped of Dealership in Scandal “Following the decision none of the individuals involved in the 2014 transaction are working in Davy,” it said in a statement late Monday.Chief Executive Officer Brian McKiernan resigned over the weekend along with deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin and head of bonds Barry Nangle. Davy was fined 4.13 million euros ($4.9 million) by the regulator. The case involved a consortium of employees buying bonds from a client in a personal capacity, the central bank said, without the customer knowing they were the buyers.The incident created an “elevated risk of investor detriment,” a central bank official will tell lawmakers on Tuesday.“Davy prioritised facilitating an opportunity for a consortium of 16 employees to make personal financial gain over ensuring that it was complying with its regulatory obligations,” Derville Rowland, director general for financial conduct, will tell lawmakers according to a copy of her remarks seen by Bloomberg News.“The transaction highlighted a weak internal control framework in relation to conflicts of interest management and personal account dealing,” she will say.The reprimand and fine imposed on Davy reflects the serious regulatory breaches and aggravating factors in the investigation, including the firm’s lack of candour when first reporting the matter to the central bank, Rowland will say.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Sees Buy-the-Dip Moment in Emerging-Market FX Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst selloff in emerging-market currencies since the beginning of the pandemic is tempting some of the world’s largest money managers to boost their bets on beaten-down securities. Pierre-Yves Bareau, the London-based head of emerging-market debt at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the case is particularly compelling for commodity-sensitive currencies, which look poised to rebound. “Wait for some U.S. dollar bounce and buy dips,” he said in an interview.Bareau is among a cadre of investors who are betting the recent turmoil across developing nations will be a mere blip in an otherwise upbeat backdrop. On Monday, MSCI’s emerging-market currency gauge headed for its biggest decline since March 23. The index, which slid to a four-month low, also fell past its 100-day moving average, suggesting the possibility of additional pain ahead.LISTEN: How EM Currency Traders Use the Trend as a Friend (Podcast)‘Catch-Up Potential’Twenty-one of 24 major emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg have now depreciated this year, led by declines in the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Argentine peso. Only Taiwan’s dollar, Russia’s ruble and China’s yuan have eked out gains thus far. Still, as a whole, developing-nation currencies have proven relatively resilient to the sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That’s the result of a better global growth backdrop, stronger commodity prices and improved external balances in developing economies, strategists including Zach Pandl and Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a report. They also recommend commodity-linked assets, adding the Russian ruble to their basket of emerging-market currencies that also includes the Mexican peso, South African rand and Indian rupee. Meantime, the BlackRock Investment Institute, the money manager’s think tank, kept its neutral stance on emerging-market local-currency debt on the prospect of a weaker U.S. dollar as well as easy global monetary policy. “We see catch-up potential as the asset class has lagged the risk asset recovery,” strategists including Wei Li and Elga Bartsch wrote on Monday. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Steel Faces Reckoning as Carnegie-Era Mills Boost Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- For U.S. Steel Corp., there may soon be a reckoning after the rally.Factories that date back to Andrew Carnegie need more maintenance that will drain cash, and steel prices are set to pull back from record highs as competitors’ new mills begin production. Earnings are expected to shrink across the industry later this year, and U.S. Steel shares, which have led a surge among producers of the metal, may be especially vulnerable, analysts say.U.S. Steel outperformed domestic peers in the past six months as steel prices more than doubled. But the outsized sway that metal prices have on the company’s stock means it likely faces a rougher road in the second half, even as the economic recovery picks up. The futures forward curve signals a pullback of as much as 32% by the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The reality is the stock, as it is for all steel stocks, is the beneficiary of the macro environment,” said Curt Woodworth, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said by phone. “Once we get to the back half of year and more capacity goes into market, the steel price could normalize fairly quickly.”New plants on the way include a Steel Dynamics Inc. mill opening this summer that will add at least 200,000 tons of steel a quarter and a Nucor Corp. plant set to start up in late 2021.Meghan Cox, a spokeswoman for U.S. Steel, said that the idea that U.S. steel faces a more difficult second half because of the new capacity is “flawed.”Reflected in Forecasting“The market has been aware of the new capacity coming on line and we would assume that is reflected in forecasting,” she said in an email. “The same is true for our planned capital expenditures, which have been public for some time.”Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has said it needs to spend $1.3 billion at its Mon Valley facility, and it will need to shell out more in Europe to maintain an old asset base, according to Credit Suisse.Steel prices rose more than 70% in 2020 as American producers, surprised by the pace of the recovery in demand from the pandemic, were slow to restart furnaces, leaving a dearth of supply. That fueled the surge in U.S. Steel shares, with steel prices more than double the company’s cash costs of around $550 a ton. To be sure, even the weaker fourth-quarter futures portend good margins.Shares of U.S. Steel rose 1.2% to $20.86 on Tuesday in New York. The Bloomberg Americas Iron/Steel Index of 12 companies advanced 0.2%.“Our view is that you’re at peak earnings for the company this year and peak free cash flow, so the market should put a pretty low multiple for a company at peak earnings,” Woodworth said. “We struggle to see how the valuation makes a lot of sense at the current price.”Capital EfficiencyWhile an increasing number of companies such as Nucor Corp. use cheaper-to-run electric-arc furnaces to recycle scrap into steel products, U.S. Steel is among those still using more costly legacy blast furnaces.U.S. Steel, which traces its roots back to 1901 when J. Pierpont Morgan merged a collection of assets with Carnegie, is taking steps to diversify. Last year, it bought the remainder of Big River Steel, an electric arc furnace, to remain competitive as blast furnaces lose market share.Chief Executive Officer David Burritt told analysts during the company’s earnings call in January that Big River will allow it to be less capital intensive. The producer also has $6.3 billion in pro-forma debt, after issuing bonds to weather the pandemic and purchase Big River, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“The question is now, with Big River Steel can U.S. Steel become a much more capital-efficient company?” said Woodworth.For now, it still mostly operates integrated mills, making its closest domestic competitor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. U.S. Steel expects $675 million in capital expenditures this year, much of that going toward major upgrades of inefficient plants, whereas Cliffs -- whose 2021 revenue is forecast to be about 35% higher -- sees spending $600 million to $650 million, mostly on basic maintenance.“There are definitely risks in the second half, and as the steel price comes down it’ll be hard for steel stocks to rally in the face of that,” said Andrew Cosgrove, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Notches Its Best-Ever Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s primary ETF joined the broader tech rally, delivering a reprieve from a month of selling.On Tuesday, the $20.2 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) joined a spectacular rebound in beaten-down tech shares, rising 10% for its biggest advance since it started in 2014. Tesla Inc., the ETF’s biggest holding, almost 20% for its steepest climb in a year, while other large stakes like Square Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. climbed 12% and 11%, respectively.ARKK has been in a tailspin since hitting a record last month, plunging 30% from the Feb. 12 high before Tuesday’s rebound. It’s still down almost 2% so far in 2021 after rallying 149% last year.“It’s an impressive bounce, but we’ll see just how long it lasts,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. “It’s hard to get excited about it when it -- and its largest holdings -- are in a short-term downtrend. It may take some work to regain its momentum.”Wood has risen to prominence by backing technology companies she believes will disrupt the markets in which they operate, from electric vehicle makers to fintech firms and genomics researchers.Despite a trickle of outflows recently, her family of funds has attracted more than $15 billion so far this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

