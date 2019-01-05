Apple is still trying to explain why the new iPad Pro can get a little bendy

Twitter More

As much as we'd all like to leave 2018 firmly in the past where it belongs, Apple can't seem to shake one pesky problem from the prior year: bendgate.

The company has delivered yet another explanation for the slight bend some users have noted in the latest generation of iPad Pro. The trouble started in November, shortly after the tablet launched, when a video of someone easily folding a Pro in half went viral.

Apple addressed the situation in mid-December, noting that the warping people had noticed was a product of the device's manufacturing process — but it's not a defect. A few days after that, an Apple exec responded to a customer support request with a more involved explanation. Read more...

