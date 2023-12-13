Advertisement
Apple stock closes at an all-time-high

Wesley Hilliard
The AAPL stock closed at $197.96, up 1.67% for the day, a new record high for the company.

It's hard to bet against Apple in the stock market. The company has consistently outperformed its contemporaries and is one of five US companies valued at over $1 trillion.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, AAPL closed at $197.96, beating the previous high of $196.45 set on July 31, 2023. Apple also made the news on December 6, 2023, for passing $3 trillion total market valuation again.

Another notable milestone took place in 2023, according to Barron's, Apple increased its market cap by $1 trillion throughout 2023. Microsoft also managed to increase its valuation by $1 trillion in 2023.

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia are the only companies valued at more than $1 trillion. The gap between first and second place, Apple and Microsoft, is about $220 billion, or about a Disney plus Spotify in size.

While these figures are interesting to observe, they don't mean much unless you're a stockholder. Apple's market cap is likely to reach $4 trillion in 2024 if its pace doesn't slow down, and with Apple Vision Pro on the horizon, anything is possible.

