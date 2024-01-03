Apple stock will fall 17% over the next year as iPhone demand cools, Barclays says in downgrade note

Apple usually keeps its upcoming releases under very tight wraps, but CNBC reporters recently got an exclusive look into its chip-testing lab. Kabir Jhangiani/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple stock started the new year on a slippery note, sliding as much as 4% after being downgraded to "underweight" by Barclays.

The firm adjusted its price target on the stock to $160, which would mark a 17% decline from Friday's close of $192.53. The drop will be driven by "lackluster" iPhone 15 sales data from China, analysts led by Tim Long wrote in a note. It's the first time the bank has lowered its rating on the stock since 2019.

"We are still picking up weakness on iPhone volumes and mix, as well as a lack of bounce-back in Macs, iPads and wearables," Long wrote.

Barclay's downgrade was only a slight trim from their previous price target of $161, but the projection was bearish enough to knock the stock lower on the first trading day of the year. Apple now has five sell or equivalent ratings versus 34 buys and 14 holds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While Barclays analysts noted sluggish growth was observed across Apple's products like Macs and iPads, iPhones account for around 50% of the company's revenues. And as iPhone sales falter, quarterly growth has been laggard for five out of the past six quarters. Analysts are expecting that trend to continue — the new iPhone 16 set to come out in September is unlikely to feature anything significantly different from the iPhone 15.

"After a two year period with better than trend upgrade rate, we see 2023 and 2024 as mean reversion years," Long wrote. "Generally, a weaker macro backdrop will lead to lengthening hold times."

Apple grew by around 53% in 2023, with its market cap of $3.08 trillion a couple weeks ago making it bigger than all but six economies in the world. (Tuesday's tumble puts the company's valuation at $2.88 trillion.) Some strategists see the tech giant becoming the world's first $4 trillion company.

But the case for Barclays is that the company doesn't have many new products to offer, which will drag it down.

"AAPL remains a very strong ecosystem, moving from Mac-driven to iPhone-driven over the last decade," Long wrote. "We believe there is less ecosystem pull-through with new products/services, which will make growth harder over the next several years."

Read the original article on Business Insider