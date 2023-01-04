U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.00
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,362.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,010.75
    +65.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.80
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.47
    -2.46 (-3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.10
    +14.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0059 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +1.20 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0078 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7600
    -0.2230 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,833.43
    +104.21 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.29
    +6.03 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.62
    +28.53 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Apple’s Stock Is Losing Its Shine After an Ugly Month of December

Jeran Wittenstein
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are no longer turning a blind eye to risks facing Apple Inc., an about-face that has taken the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion and threatens more pain for the stock in the months ahead.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Until recently, shares of the world’s most valuable company defied much of the gloom that walloped other tech giants in 2022, even as last year represented the worst for the stock since 2008. But now, delays in production of iPhones and concern that demand is weakening as the economy slows are making the stock look more pedestrian by the day. With its valuation still above its average over the past decade, there’s plenty of room to fall.

“Apple has been seen as a flight to safety trade and when people kind of throw in the towel that’s when they sell Apple,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “When we reach a bottom, Apple tends to get washed out and cheap and it’s still, if anything, slightly expensive.”

Apple shares are priced at about 20 times profits expected over the next 12 months. While that’s down significantly from recent peaks above 30, it’s still above the 10-year average of 17 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The sentiment swing in the stock has been swift. As recently as November, Apple was outperforming the S&P 500, a remarkable feat considering other tech giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. had lost more than a third of their values in 2022. Apple’s strength was rooted in its massive capital returns to shareholders through buybacks and dividends and the belief that its hard-to-leave ecosystem of loyal customers would insulate the company in a potential recession.

Faith in that argument is cracking, along with investor optimism that the Federal Reserve will soon provide relief from higher interest rates. Apple shares tumbled 12% in December, compared with a drop of 5.9% for the S&P 500 and 9.1% for the Nasdaq 100. It was Apple’s biggest monthly drop since May 2019.

The weakness continued Tuesday, after Nikkei reported that Apple told several suppliers to make fewer components for a number of products, given weakening demand. Exane BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock, writing that Apple’s growth outlook “seems insufficient to justify a valuation premium to platform peers.”

As a result of Covid-related production snarls in China, Wall Street analysts have been cutting estimates for iPhone sales in Apple’s first fiscal quarter, which ended Dec. 31. Last month, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its projection for the second time since early November. Analyst Samik Chatterjee now sees about 70 million units sold, down from a prior estimate of 82 million.

Still, many of the lost sales have likely just been pushed back to the second quarter as supply constraints ease, he said. Indeed, Foxconn Technology Group has brought the world’s largest iPhone plant to about 90% of anticipated peak capacity, the official Henan Daily reported this week. And analysts have largely stopped trimming their revenue and earnings estimates now.

Analysts, though, are still catching up to the stock’s decline. The average target price for the next 12 months has dropped to about $173 from $191 in March. The stock closed Tuesday at $125.07.

Tech Chart of the Day

Tesla Inc. shares fell 12% Tuesday after it reported delivering fewer vehicles than expected last quarter. The news added to the gloom surrounding the electric-car maker’s shares, which have lost three quarters of their value since peaking in November 2021. The company’s market value now stands at $341 billion, bringing it close to falling below Meta Platforms Inc.’s $327 billion. The Facebook parent hasn’t been larger than Tesla since December 2021.

Top Tech Stories

  • China is pausing massive investments aimed at building a chip industry to compete with the US, as a nationwide Covid resurgence strains the world’s No. 2 economy and Beijing’s finances.

  • Cathie Wood bought Tesla stock amid Tuesday’s rout, reaffirming her conviction in the electric-vehicle producer even as many investors have bailed out due to the multiple headwinds the company faces.

  • Twitter Inc. will relax a three-year ban on political advertising in a continued policy shift after its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

  • Microsoft Corp. is preparing to add OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine in a bid to lure users from rival Google, according to a person familiar with the plans.

  • Chinese regulators approved a plan by billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to raise 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for its consumer unit, signaling progress in the government-ordered overhaul of the financial-technology firm.

  • Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, is in financing talks to lift his stake in the company to as high as 40%, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Wall Street banks are turning bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioning that the world’s biggest chipmaker will issue conservative guidance for its revenue outlook due to weak demand.

--With assistance from Ryan Vlastelica and Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Companies Fall Off Their Pedestal Ahead Of Big Show

    This is usually the week tech companies crow about themselves at the CES show. But this time around, it's tech companies' time to eat crow.

  • Argentina extends maturities of $16.8 billion debt to ease payment crunch

    Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities. The swap involved 1.1 trillion pesos of debt due in January, 1.2 trillion due in February and 2 trillion pesos due in March, with amortizations of 0.39 trillion pesos, 0.42 trillion and 0.6 trillion pesos, respectively. This is the third swap operation during the tenure of Economy Minister Sergio Massa amid a severe economic slump fueled by high inflation estimated to have hit around 100% in 2022.

  • Sore Thumb Indicator: 3 Chinese ADRs Pass the Test

    Red market days are cherished by savvy investors. Why? The strongest stocks tend to buck the overall market trend and stick out like a sore thumb.

  • Wall Street Banks Like Goldman Turn Pessimistic on World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are turning bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioning that the world’s biggest chipmaker will issue conservative guidance for its revenue outlook due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe primary chipmaker for Apple Inc. is scheduled to report earnings for the last quarter

  • China Demand Worries Weigh on Oil Prices

    Oil prices are falling, driven by [China's messy Covid reopening](https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-economy-reels-as-beijing-lifts-zero-covid-measures-11672459264), dragging Brent crude below $80 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 21. The most actively traded futures contracts for the global benchmark recently traded 3.4% lower at $79.29, while prices for the U.S. marker, West Texas Intermediate, also fell. Most active Brent futures had ended 2022 at $85.91. Analysts expect the relaxation

  • Oil falls again as concerns grow over global economy, China COVID cases

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell sharply on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China's rising COVID cases. "Worries about the state of the global economy are front and centre of traders’ minds and will remain so for the foreseeable future," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said. The head of the International Monetary Fund warned that much of the global economy would see a tough year in 2023 as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - were all experience weakening activity.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Hess, Marathon Petroleum, ExxonMobil and Schlumberger

    Occidental Petroleum, Hess, Marathon Petroleum, ExxonMobil and Schlumberger are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Starbucks: BofA raises its price target to $125 on China reopening

    With the return of foot traffic in China, Starbucks is positioned for a strong rebound, BofA says.

  • ECB’s Kazaks Sees ‘Significant’ Rate Hikes at Next Two Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks expects interest rates to be raised “significantly” in February and March.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House Speaker“In the next two meetings I think we can still do quite large steps,” he said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Of course the steps may become smaller as necessa

  • Down Over 20% In 2022, These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Smart Buys in 2023

    The price levels for these three Berkshire stocks might be too good for long-term investors to pass up.

  • How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market

    The über-rich are keeping their powder dry in the new year, a poll of ultra-high-net-worth investors found. Then they'll "pounce."

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

    Dividends can be an underrated source of income for investors. With so much volatility in the stock market right now, it can be comforting to invest in companies that'll reward you in dividends regardless of how their stock prices perform. Here are three great dividend stocks you can buy right now for less than $50.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped Higher Today While the Market Stumbled

    In what hasn't been a common occurrence lately for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) investors, their stock's price bounced higher on Tuesday. In contrast to the slumping S&P 500 index, the social media giant's shares gained nearly 4% on the day. Many employees of ByteDance, the Chinese company that operates the mega-popular TikTok short video sharing app, weren't doing the happy dance on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft Stock Slides As UBS Cuts Rating, Flags Azure, Office 365 Weakness

    UBS analyst Karl Keirstead warns of a "steep growth deceleration" for Microsoft's flagship cloud division.

  • Tesla’s ‘Cinderella ride’ is over and demand is ‘starting to crack,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Here’s what could come next

    “The Cinderella ride is over for Tesla, and Musk now needs to navigate the company through this Category 5 dark macro storm,” Tesla bull Dan Ives wrote in a Tuesday note.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock saw...

  • Will Amazon.com (AMZN) Bounce Back?

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” November 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. November was a quiet month, and the fund returned 1.0% net of fees and expenses compared to 2.9%return for its benchmark MSCI All Country World Index. In addition, please check […]

  • 4 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Poised to Rebound in 2023

    As we look back on 2022, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that the stock market and our portfolios don't reset each calendar year. The return is barrels more than inflation, bonds, and gold and certainly better than stashing cash in a saving account, as shown below. Tech stocks in particular had a rough time in 2022, but these companies integrate every facet of our lives and the economy.

  • Salesforce cuts 10% of its workforce: 'We hired too many people'

    Salesforce becomes the latest tech giant to trim its workforce.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?