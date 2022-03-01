U.S. markets closed

Apple stops iPhone, iPad and Mac sales in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Apple has levied sanctions of its own following the invasion of Ukraine, halting sales of its popular products like the iPhone in Russia.

The move follows an open letter from Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asking Apple to cut Russia off from its products, services and App Store. Fedorov said the moves would “motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.”

Fedorov thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook on the social media app Telegram.

Apple does not have physical stores in Russia but ships devices through its online stores and sells its products through retail stores there.

RUSSIA'S 40-MILE CONVOY: Convoy appears to have bogged down 15 miles from Kyiv

NOBODY IS NEUTRAL ON UKRAINE: Some countries wanted to stay neutral: How Russia's invasion has quickly reshaped Europe

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple spokesman Fred Sainz said in a statement.

Apple already put limitations on Apple Pay in Russia in keeping with sanctions. It also pulled some Russian news apps from the App Store outside of Russia and turned off traffic and live incident reports in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety measure.

Apple has halted sales of the iPhone and other popular products in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

The App Store is still functioning. Apple customers in Russia can still update their software.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking,” Apple's Sainz said. “We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”

RUSSIA SANCTIONS: From soccer to vodka, here are some sanctions, bans and boycotts placed on Russia

OIL PRICES JUMP, STOCKS FALL: Oil prices jump above $100 a barrel, US stock fall as Russian invasion into Ukraine intensifies

Apple is one of a growing number of US companies including Walt Disney, FedEx and UPS as they come under growing pressure to impose restrictions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple hits Russia with sanctions, halts sales of iPhone, iPad and Macs

