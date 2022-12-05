U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,937.00
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,596.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,525.25
    -40.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.87
    -1.38 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.49
    +1.74 (+8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6150
    +0.6550 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,836.61
    -161.55 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.05
    -6.76 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.88
    -6.51 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Apple Store Employees Chide Union in Rare Display of Pushback

1
Mark Gurman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. retail employees pushed back on unionization efforts at a location in St. Louis, with staffers saying they don’t want to be represented by the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, a labor group that recently attempted to organize the store.

Most Read from Bloomberg

According to a petition that workers are filing with the National Labor Relations Board, 66 of the store’s 90 employees -- nearly three-quarters -- have rejected the IAM, saying they “do not want to join the union and do not support the union in any manner.” The group of employees said they started collecting signatures opposing the union on Nov. 22. At the time, the IAM had been working to unionize the St. Louis Galleria store, but dropped its bid for a vote the following day.

When it canceled plans to push for a union election, the IAM blamed “anti-union practices and increased hostility toward workers.” But in a statement Monday, employees said the group “preemptively” scrapped the effort after learning of the petition against the union.

“The reality is much simpler: The majority of employees at this Apple Store do not wish to work with the IAM,” the employees said in Monday’s statement. “The majority of workers at the St. Louis Galleria Apple Store do not believe a union is required at this time, nor do they wish to work with the IAM in the future.”

The labor movement has made inroads at Apple this year, with stores agreeing to unionize in Oklahoma City and Towson, Maryland. But it’s also faced setbacks. And the St. Louis experience -- with a rare public rebuke of the union by employees -- underscores the challenges of winning over workers at the world’s most valuable company.

According to the petition set to be filed with the NLRB, the majority of store employees oppose union representation and said that any of previously signed union cards are “null and void.”

An Apple spokesman declined to comment. The IAM said there had been a “sufficient showing of interest” to file for a union election in St. Louis and that an Apple retail employee reported “management intimidation” during the campaign, leading the group to file an unfair labor practice complaint.

“All working people have the right to pursue their own destiny -- whether they would like union representation or not,” the group said.

According to the employees’ statement, workers said they didn’t feel “the union would provide anything complementary to Apple’s culture and existing benefits” and that some felt misled after initially giving support to the group, according to the statement. The union’s organizers at the store said the IAM ignored requests to delay the vote and rushed the process.

The signers of the petition claim they opposed the union “without intimidation from management.” Some retail employees at other stores have complained of heavy-handed tactics by Apple, saying that managers held meetings decrying labor efforts. Apple also recently withheld some new benefits from its unionized stores, a move that drew criticism from organizers.

Despite the latest setback, employees at several of Apple’s about 270 locations continue to consider unionizing, according to workers.

(Updated with response from Machinists union in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Macquarie-Backed Data Center Company Aligned in Talks for $1.8 Billion Odata Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Aligned, a data center operator backed by a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd., is in talks to acquire Odata, a Latin America-focused rival, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans

  • Temasek backs India's HealthKart in $135 million funding

    Indian consumer nutrition platform HealthKart has raised $135 million in a new financing round as it looks to expand in international markets and shore up cash to buy firms, it said Monday. The startup, which also counts Sequoia India, Sofina and IIFL among its backers, has raised about $225 million to date, according to market research firm Tracxn. HealthKart, which sells protein supplements and health accessories, said it is currently on track to generate over $122 million in annual revenue.

  • Apple’s Anti-Union Tactics in Atlanta Were Illegal, US Officials Say

    (Bloomberg) -- US labor board prosecutors have determined that Apple Inc. violated federal law by interrogating and coercing employees in Atlanta, the latest legal salvo over the company’s response to organizing efforts.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading

  • Watch Leveraged Loans as Canary in Credit Coal Mine, Traders Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors watch leveraged loans for the first signs that aggressive central-bank rate hikes are starting to hit companies hard. They also brace for more FTX-like blowouts in the private equity industry and expect investment grade to do well next year.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling Apar

  • Marketmind: Reopen Sesame

    Wall Street slumped on Monday, battered by the old 'good news is bad news' adage following unexpectedly strong U.S. service sector activity figures, which should set a negative tone for Asian markets on Tuesday. Things are moving in China as it starts loosening its 'dynamic zero-COVID' policy following unprecedented protests recently, although how far it will go and whether it will satisfy investors' hopes remains to be seen. This follows comments last week from Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to EU officials, that the dominant Omicron variant of the virus - as opposed to the more lethal Delta variant - should pave the way for further relaxation.

  • Ramaphosa Digs In Over Scandal With South African Governing Party’s Backing

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s governing party said it will instruct its lawmakers to reject an independent panel’s report that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be guilty of violating the constitution, after he approached the nation’s top court to set the damning findings aside.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStoc

  • Rangers score 3 in third period to rally past Blues 6-4

    K’Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière and Chris Kreider scored in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Monday night. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, and Braden Schneider and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in seven games (2-4-1) and snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1) at home. Artemi Panarin had two assists, Lafrenière added one, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves.

  • Apple scales back self-driving car, delays launch to 2026 - Bloomberg News

    The company's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it first started to design a vehicle from scratch. Apple is now planning a less-ambitious design that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways, the people told Bloomberg. Last year, a Bloomberg report said Apple was pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025 and refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities.

  • UK to Unveil City of London Reform Package This Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsThe UK government is set to announce a package aimed at boosting growth in financial services and the City of London

  • SKF Explores Sale of Aerospace Business After Cevian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- SKF AB is exploring a sale of its aerospace operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Swedish industrial group trims peripheral businesses after activist Cevian Capital pushed for change.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Mar

  • Labor Shortage to Cost Malaysia Palm Oil Sector $4.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A chronic shortage of plantation workers in Malaysia may cost palm oil producers about 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) this year, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, curbing supply and potentially boosting global prices.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTech Stocks Drive Selloff as

  • Dover Stock Rising On Strength Of Sales To Energy Companies, Others

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Dover stock shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Foxconn’s November Revenue Fell 11% After Covid Outbreak at iPhone Factory

    Since October, Foxconn has been scrambling to contain the outbreak at its Zhengzhou facility in China, the world’s biggest iPhone assembly site.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bond prices fall as U.S. data sparks rate hike fears

    Global stocks and Treasury prices fell on Monday as new evidence of a strong U.S. economy raised fears that interest rates will stay higher for longer, eclipsing China's easing of pandemic restrictions. U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, in the latest sign of underlying economic momentum that could keep the Federal Reserve on alert to tighten policy further as it fights high inflation.

  • Apple Expands Do-It-Yourself Repair for Macs, iPhones to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will begin letting customers in eight European countries repair their own devices, expanding a program that rolled out in the US earlier this year. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Bran

  • Crypto lender Nexo to quit United States

    UK-based crypto lender Nexo said on Monday it would phase out its U.S. products and services over the coming months due to clashes with regulators. "Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators which has come to a dead end," Nexo said in a blog post on Monday. Crypto lenders act like banks for the crypto world, offering customers interest on cryptocurrencies they deposit with the platform.

  • US warship missing since WWI found at bottom of Atlantic Ocean

    Navy history enthusiasts have solved a 105-year-old mystery after finding the wreckage of the USS Jacob Jones, the first US Navy ship to be sunk by enemy fire during WWI. The ship set sail in 1917 for a short journey to Ireland but never made it. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.

  • Stocks Moving the Most Today: Rackspace, Tilray, Tesla, and More

    FEATURE Stocks fell Monday as investors remained keyed on interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve after a strong U.S. jobs report for November. Here are some stocks that moved on Monday: Rackspace Technology (RXT) sank 15% after the multi-cloud software and services company said a security incident affected its Hosted Exchange environment this weekend.

  • Hertz to pay $168 million over theft, arrest problems

    Hertz is slated to pay a total of $168 million as part of settlement agreements in connection to allegations that it falsely reported customers of vehicle theft.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.