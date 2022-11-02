Apple store Glasgow workers unionise in UK first

The Buchanan Street Apple Store in Glasgow

Glasgow Apple store workers have become the first in the UK to secure official union recognition.

GMB union organiser John Slaven called it a "compelling new chapter in the trade-union story" being written around the world.

Earlier this year, workers in the Maryland branch formed the first Apple retail union in the US.

Glasgow's Buchanan Street Apple store staff previously said union recognition would be used to bid for higher wages.

An Apple official told BBC News: "We have long been committed to providing an excellent experience for our customers and teams.

"Apple is one of the highest-paying retailers in Scotland and we've regularly made enhancements to our industry-leading benefits as a part of the overall support we provide to our valued team members."

Cost-of-living crisis

In June, after joining the GMB and filing for voluntary union recognition, workers at the store told the Glasgow Evening Times they earned about £12 an hour.

"People are suffering with the cost-of-living crisis," one said.

"We need a pay rise, pay transparency and a voice."

Mr Slaven said Wednesday's union-recognition ballot result was "testament to the hard work of the activists and workers" in the store.

The two-thirds majority showed the union was "pro-worker and not anti-employer" and "trade unionism should be a normal and welcome feature of any workplace".

The move comes amid increased unionisation efforts from workers worldwide at technology giants such as Activision Blizzard, Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet.

Last month, Labour leader Keir Starmer urged Amazon to officially recognise GMB workers, after a strike ballot fell three votes short of a 50% threshold.