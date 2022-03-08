Apple announces the 27-inch 5K Studio Display for Mac Studio

As expected, Apple is adding a new display to its product lineup. On Tuesday, the company announced the Apple Studio Display during its Peek Performance event. The standalone monitor features a 5K retina panel with 14.7 million pixels, 600 nits of brightness and P3 wide color gamut coverage. It also includes Apple's True Tone technology, allowing the display to match the color temperature of its panel to the ambient lighting in your workspace.

Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display Press images of the Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.

On the top of the display, you'll find a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Apple's Center Stage feature, a first for one of the company's monitors. That tool will automatically keep you centered in the middle of the frame during FaceTime and Zoom calls, leading to a more natural video calling experience. Studio Display also comes with a six-speaker sound system that supports Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. Internally, the monitor includes Apple's A13 Bionic processor. The chip is there to bolster the Studio Display's camera and audio capabilities.

If you want to mount it to a monitor arm, Apple will offer a separate VESA adapter that will allow you to do just that. On the I/O front, the monitor comes with four USB-C ports, one of which offers Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. That connection can provide up to 96W of power to a Mac notebook, allowing you to fast charge the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Before today, Apple's most recently announced monitor was the 2019 Pro Display XDR. That's a screen that famously starts at $5,000 before you even include an optional $1,000 stand. The last time the company offered a consumer-level monitor was 2016, the year it discontinued the 2011 Thunderbolt Display.

Apple Studio Display is available to pre-order today starting at $1,599. Like the Pro Display XDR, Apple will offer a Nano-texture glass option that is designed to reduce glare in brightly lit workspaces. That option adds an additional $300 to the price of the monitor. You also have multiple stand options. If you just want a tilt-adjustable one or the VESA adapter, those come at no extra cost, but a stand with height adjustment adds $400 to the price of the package. The Studio Display will ship March 18th.

