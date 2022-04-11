Apple Studio Display issue leaves some owners unable to update their firmware

Some owners of the new Apple Studio Display are having problems updating to the latest firmware, MacRumors has reported. After multiple failed attempts, users are being told by Apple support to bring their display in for repair to an Apple Store or authorized repair facility.

The issue has affected a growing number of users on Apple's support forum. When attempting the update, users get a message stating "Apple Studio Display firmware could not be updated. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an authorized Apple service provider." Subsequent attempts then fail, even if connecting via another computer. (Engadget has reached out to Apple for comment on the issue.)

The Studio Display is off to a shaky start, with criticism of its 60Hz refresh rate, relatively high price tag and mediocre webcam. Apple promised to fix the webcam via firmware update, but has yet to provide a timeline. The Studio Display packs an A13 Bionic chip (the same as on the iPhone 11) and runs a full version of iOS 15.4. As such, fixes arrive as part of an iOS update, allowing users to update it through System Preferences on macOS.