U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,207.27
    -88.85 (-2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,439.48
    -609.98 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,616.03
    -388.82 (-2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.72
    -47.49 (-2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.49
    +2.95 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    -0.0500 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2588
    -0.0157 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6040
    -0.5350 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,371.99
    -1,515.48 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.52
    -49.35 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

The latest macOS beta includes a fix for the Studio Display webcam

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

When we got our hands on Apple's $1,599 Studio Display last month, one issue soon became apparent: the webcam offered pretty subpar image quality. Apple said it was working on a fix, and now that software update is starting to make its way into the wild as part of the latest macOS Monterey beta.

"An update to the Studio Display firmware is now available with today's beta release of macOS Monterey 12.4," Apple said. "This beta update has refinements to the Studio Display camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast and framing."

In his review of the Studio Display, Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar wrote that the webcam was "surprisingly grimy" and images captured with it appeared as though they were "covered in a layer of Vaseline." That's despite the Studio Display having a 12-megapixel sensor and an A13 chip to help with image processing.

Apple doesn't typically take long between rolling out a beta and reading a new version of an OS publicly, so this update will likely be available to all Studio Display owners soon. Once you've installed the latest macOS Monterey beta or the upcoming public build on your Mac, you can update your connected Studio Display by going to System Preferences then selecting Software Update.

Recommended Stories