Apple Supplier Foxconn Earmarks $500M To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In India

Indian carmakers have agreed to eliminate import tax on a limited number of vehicles in a trade deal with Britain "if the need arises", according to a document seen by Reuters, offering better access to the world's third-largest automobile market. India currently levies 70% and 100% tax on car imports which will be reduced in a phased manner to 10% by year five but only for a maximum of 46,200 vehicles, according to a proposal made by the country's leading auto lobby group to the government. "As a fall back, 0% would also be acceptable, if the need arises during the negotiations," the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a submission to the commerce ministry which was seen by Reuters.