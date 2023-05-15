U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Apple Supplier Foxconn Earmarks $500M To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In India

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPFFoxconn proposes to invest $500 million to set up manufacturing plants in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

  • Foxconn's investment will create 25,000 jobs in the first phase, the state's IT minister K. T. Rama Rao, tweeted on Monday.

  • Foxconn, which already manufactures iPhones in India, bagged a deal to manufacture the AirPods in India in 2023.

  • It also bought land worth $37 million in Bengaluru in May, TechCrunch reports.

  • Indian government's financial incentives to boost local manufacturing attracted commitments from Foxconn, Wistron Corp (OTC: WICOF), and Pegatron Corp (OTC: PGTRF).

  • Apple, which launched its first two retail stores in India in April, could expand its iPhone manufacturing capacity in India to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025, according to JP Morgan.

  • The growing interest from Apple's manufacturing partners coincides with the iPhone maker's attempts to expand its manufacturing infrastructure beyond China.

  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.34% at $173.16 premarket on the last check Monday.

  • Benzinga now provides actionable financial news and trading ideas for the Indian financial markets on in.benzinga.com.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

