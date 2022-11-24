U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.40
    +9.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3880
    -1.1850 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,609.06
    +237.74 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.07
    +5.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     
2

Apple supplier Foxconn offered protesting workers $1,400 each to quit their jobs and leave 'iPhone city', report says

Stephanie Stacey
·2 min read
Worker's fleeing Foxconn
Foxconn employees take buses to their home towns after a COVID-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou last month.Getty Images

  • Protests erupted this week at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant over withheld pay and COVID-19 restrictions.

  • The company has offered workers 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to quit their jobs and leave the factory.

  • The plant, which has 200,000 workers, is the world's largest iPhone factory.

The Chinese company that makes iPhones for Apple has offered 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to protesting staff if they quit their jobs and leave its vast factory in Zhengzhou, CNN reported.

Videos posted to social media showed violent clashes between workers and security forces at Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou, the location of a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Protests erupted at the sprawling factory complex on Tuesday and Wednesday over withheld pay and harsh pandemic-related restrictions. Video footage shows security officers, clad in protective suits, kicking and beating workers.

On Wednesday, in a message seen by CNN, Foxconn asked rioting workers to "please return to your dormitories" and promised to pay employees a settlement of 8,000 yuan ($1,120) if they quit. The company also pledged an additional 2,000 yuan ($280) if the workers left the plant on buses.

The payout is more than the average monthly wage for workers at the factory, Bloomberg reported

Tensions have been brewing at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant since an outbreak of the virus late last month.

Before the outbreak the plant employed about 200,000 workers who lived in dormitories on-site.

On October 26, Foxconn adopted a "closed loop system" — in line with China's controversial zero-COVID strategy — that severely restricted their movements and even forced some to sleep on factory floors. The draconian restrictions resulted in many workers fleeing the compound.

In a bid to lure employees back earlier this month, Foxconn offered new recruits a 3,000 yuan ($420) subsidy if they completed 30 days of work and pledged to double the payment if they stayed for 60 days, CNN reported.

This week's protests erupted after workers were told that these payments wouldn't be made until March and May next year, Reuters reported.

In a statement to Reuters, Foxconn said its "miscommunication" over promised payment packages was a "technical error."

"Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process. We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters."

In a statement to CNN, Apple — Foxconn's largest customer — said it was "working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees' concerns are addressed."

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • K-pop star AleXa dishes on being 'Back In Vogue,' her viral pride flag moment

    Korean American K-pop soloist AleXa is closing out her whirlwind of a year with her first EP, “Girls Gone Vogue.” Around that same time, she signed a contract with United Talent Agency, a behemoth talent agency in California that will represent her in new fields like television and film. AleXa spoke with NextShark on Monday about what she wants her new album’s impact to be and some of her recent viral moments.

  • Former Paralympic Athlete Selected as World's First Disabled Astronaut

    The European Space Agency (ESA) has selected a new class of astronauts that includes the first “parastronaut,” in what is the agency’s attempt to make spaceflight more accessible.

  • Psst! This is the secret way to buy authentic Chanel handbags on Amazon (yes, for real!)

    This is major.

  • Coco Austin Gets Emotional as She Says She's Put 'Underneath a Microscope' by Mom Shamers

    The television personality is no stranger to clapping back at those who criticize her parenting choices, including recently giving her 6-year-old daughter a bath in the sink

  • Don’t mention these topics over Thanksgiving unless you want a bust-up over turkey and mashed potatoes

    The midterms are over, so perhaps it’s time to shelve political talk — especially if your dinner table is composed of family members from opposite sides of the political aisle. It would certainly be a good idea to avoid talk of inheritance — that might be one way to guarantee a bust-up over the mashed potatoes and gravy, especially if your siblings have an acrimonious history. Now that politics and inheritance are off the table, put a stop to complaining about high prices and the low stock market.

  • Texas High School Investigating Alleged Monkey Chants Toward Black Player During Basketball Game

    A high school in Texas is actively investigating an alleged racist incident of monkey chants during a girls’ basketball tournament on Friday, according to ABC KVUE. The alleged “chants” were captured on camera and then shared on Twitter by East High school student Asia Prudhomme.

  • Worker unrest mounts at Chinese Foxconn factory

    STORY: Hundreds of workers joined protests at Foxconn's major iPhone plant in China Wednesday (November 23).The Zhengzhou site has come to represent a build-up of frustrations with the country's ultra-harsh health crisis rules.The trigger for the protests - which began early Wednesday (November 23) - appeared to be a plan to delay bonus payments.That was according to many of the demonstrators on livestream feeds, in videos which could not be immediately verified by Reuters.Some workers surrounded by people in full hazmat suits chanted 'give us our pay'.Other footage showed workers taking down quarantine barriers and smashing surveillance cameras.Many of the problems have emerged since Foxconn imposed a so-called closed loop system in October.This sees operations staff live and work on-site, isolated from the wider world.It has sparked anger about strict quarantine rules, the company's inability to stamp out outbreaks and poor conditions.Former workers have estimated that thousands have fled the factory campus. Before the unrest, the Zhengzhou plant employed some 200,000 people. To retain staff and lure more workers Foxconn has had to offer bonuses and higher salaries.The firm said Wednesday it would communicate with employees and the government to avoid violent incidents from happening again.Foxconn is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, accounting for 70% of global shipments.

  • ‘I think his day will come’: Novogratz questions why Sam Bankman-Fried is still a free man after massive FTX ‘fraud’

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has every reason to be furious with FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. After all, Novogratz has already addressed the fact that his firm doesn't expect to recover some $77 million in cash and digital assets it had parked with FTX when the whole enterprise went belly-up.

  • Warren Buffett donates over $750 million in Berkshire stock to his family charities

    Buffett has been making annual donations to the same five charities every year since 2006 when he unveiled a plan to give away his fortune over time, with the Gates Foundation receiving the biggest donations.

  • Argentine Crypto Exchange Lemon Sheds Roughly 100 Jobs, Citing Challenging Industry Conditions

    Reasons for the 38% cut also include uncertainty in the venture capital market, CEO Marcelo Cavazzoli said.

  • Anti-Abortion Activists Are Now Trying to Weaponize Environmental Regulations

    Now that they’re afraid of putting abortion on the ballot, anti-abortion groups are trying out a new strategy: They want to weaponize environmental regulations, like waste water restrictions, to limit at-home medication abortion, which has become the most common method of abortion in America.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Needn't Follow Financial Rules, Belgian Regulator Says

    Officials hope to fend off a rising number of questions about how crypto should be regulated and when they should be treated as securities.

  • JPMorgan Chase dethrones Wells Fargo in Austin

    For more than a decade, Wells Fargo has reigned No. 1 on ABJ's list of the biggest banks in the area — but no longer. Take a deep dive into Austin's banking scene in this special report, which also ranks local SBA lenders.

  • Food Network star Duff Goldman serves 4 pies, 3 types of ice cream, a tart, cornbread and cookies at his Thanksgiving feast

    MarketWatch asked the founder of the Baltimore-based bakery Charm City Cakes: What do you serve for dessert on Thanksgiving?

  • HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ may be heading to Japan for Season 3

    HBO’s critically acclaimed series “The White Lotus” has been confirmed for a third season, with the next luxury hotel resort possibly set in Japan. The potential location came straight from creator, director and writer Mike White, who dropped the hint while discussing cast member Jennifer Coolidge with Deadline last month. HBO confirmed the series’ third season this week.

  • Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it

    Fatigue can be a sign of a potential B12 deficiency. Maca and Naca/E+ via Getty ImagesFor several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult. The vet and I eventually settled on my hydrangeas as the source of the problem – but keeping Scout away from them didn’t work. She started to seem tired all the time – highly

  • Intel's PC Share Gains Offset By Server Headwinds, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reinstated Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) with a Neutral and $32 price target following the Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) IPO. Since the last rating on INTC on February 18, Rakesh believes INTC has seen increased challenges in both the server and PC markets, with server CPU ramps delayed to 2023 and softening PC demand. While INTC is regaining some share in PCs, in the critical high-margin server and data center segment, it continues to see market-share loss into 1H23

  • Hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman says the Hong Kong dollar is his ‘big short’ right now

    Hedge fund giant Bill Ackman tweeted Wednesday that his fund Pershing Square has "a large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar" via put options

  • Saudi Arabia goes on holiday after World Cupset for the ages I The Rush

    King Salman of Saudi Arabia declared a national holiday after the Saudi team stunned Messi and Argentina in their first match of the 2022 World Cup while the reigning cup champion France put on a clinic against Australia with a 4-1 victory. In the English Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United decided to consciously uncouple after their relationship soured, the Las Vegas Raiders trademarked a contradictory slogan and Sin City will be the site of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four… in 2028!

  • Here are all the challenges to Arizona's '22 election so far

    Arizona is scheduled to canvass its 2022 election results Dec. 5, but a host of challenges are standing in the way. Some losing GOP candidates have refused to concede and hope to find reprieve.