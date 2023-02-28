U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,909.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,078.75
    -4.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.46
    +0.78 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    -0.64 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7070
    +0.5260 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,321.86
    -53.96 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.15
    -4.26 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,903.47
    -31.64 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

5
Nguyen Xuan Quynh and John Boudreau
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.

Most Read from Bloomberg

AirPods maker GoerTek Inc. is one of the many manufacturers exploring locations beyond its native China, which today cranks out the bulk of the world’s gadgets from iPhones to PlayStations. It’s investing an initial $280 million in a new Vietnam plant while considering an India expansion, Deputy Chairman Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga said in an interview. US tech companies in particular have been pushing hard for manufacturers like GoerTek to explore alternative locations, said the executive, who oversees GoerTek’s Vietnamese operations from northern Bac Ninh province.

“Starting from last month, so many people from the client side are visiting us almost every day,” Yoshinaga said from his offices at GoerTek’s sprawling industrial complex north of Hanoi. The topic that dominates discussions: “When can you move out?”

The expanding conflict between the US and China, which began with a trade war but has since expanded to encompass sweeping bans on the exchange of chips and capital, is spurring a rethink of the electronics industry’s decades-old supply chain. The world’s reliance on the Asian nation became starkly clear during the Covid Zero years, when Beijing’s restrictions choked off the supply of everything from phones to cars.

Apple’s suppliers rarely comment on its thinking, in part because of the US company’s famous insistence on secrecy across its global supply chain.

The iPhone maker has kept mum on whether it plans to diversify out of China, which would entail revamping a model Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook pioneered under Steve Jobs. The US giant has been careful to avoid suggestions it might reduce its investment in China, where it’s built an ecosystem centered on companies such as GoerTek and Foxconn Technology Group, which collectively employ millions.

Behind the scenes, 9 out of 10 of Apple’s most important suppliers may be preparing large-scale moves to countries like India, which is dangling incentives to drive Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates it could take eight years to move just 10% of Apple’s capacity outside of China.

The GoerTek executive argues it’ll be far quicker.

Most Chinese tech manufacturers are experiencing the same pressure. “I would say currently 90% of them, they’re looking at that,” he added. “It’s the brand companies’ decisions.”

India is high on clients’ wish-lists — a reflection of its potential both as a market and a manufacturing base.

“We get requests from our clients almost every month. ‘Do you have any plans to expand to India?’” Yoshinaga said. “If they decide to build up the production lines in India, we may have to think about it seriously. Currently we are focusing on developing our Vietnam production facilities.”

Vietnam for now is the company’s sole manufacturing site outside of China. The envisioned new 62-hectare complex in Bac Ninh will make products for major US brands and is expected to be operational within a year, Yoshinaga told Bloomberg News. That investment will add to the $1.06 billion of commitments that GoerTek’s made in Bac Ninh and the north-central province of Nghe An, he added.

GoerTek, which also plans to manufacture virtual reality headsets in Vietnam from 2024, expects the Southeast Asian country to produce more than half of its global revenues in three years, up from one-third now, Yoshinaga said. The company is also asking its own suppliers to scout northern Vietnam for new factories, he said. It makes Quest virtual reality headsets for Meta Platforms Inc. and Sony Group Corp.’s PSVR devices.

GoerTek set up operations in Vietnam a decade ago to make acoustic products at the request of Samsung Electronics Co., he said. The supplier now operates eight plants in the country, and expects to double its local workforce to 40,000 as soon as May to ramp up for Christmas, Yoshinaga said.

Vietnam’s proximity to China, a coastal network of ports, young educated workforce and relative political stability make the Southeast Asian country an ideal hub, he said. But an anti-corruption campaign, which led to the recent dismissal of the president and two deputy prime ministers, is unsettling, said Yoshinaga, who said he’s expressed that concern to officials.

Led by Communist party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, the effort has rattled markets and investors. In 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched an anti-corruption probe aimed at the nation’s $60 trillion financial sector.

“They learn too much from China,” Yoshinaga said of Vietnam’s leadership. “Doing something about corruption is good. But don’t go too far and create an unstable political environment.”

For now, Vietnam remains an attractive location. Apple may be looking to make the country a manufacturing hub for AirPods, iPads and MacBooks. AirPods orders are dominated by GoerTek and fellow Chinese firm Luxshare Precision Industry Co., which too has a complex in north Vietnam.

Many US companies are planning to shift production there, regardless of cost, Yoshinaga said. Others like Jabil Inc. are considering India. But overall, the flow is consistently going to be outward from China, he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to return. It’s one-way.”

--With assistance from Debby Wu and Gao Yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite U.S. sanctions

    A contingent of Chinese companies led by technology giant Huawei is turning the world’s biggest wireless trade fair into an opportunity to show their muscle

  • New Delhi city warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis -official

    New Delhi city authorities have warned Uber and its rival Ola for allegedly violating local transport rules by providing two-wheeler bike taxis, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday. The transport department of India's capital on Feb. 19, issued newspaper ads asking digital companies to "immediately stop" allowing personal bike taxis that offer commercial, ride-hailing services on their apps as they violated city rules. As of Tuesday, bike taxis continue to be available for booking on Uber and Ola apps in New Delhi.

  • China should pay reparations if Covid leaked from a lab

    It might have been a moment of carelessness. It might have been a rogue worker. Or it might even have been done deliberately.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Volkswagen under fire over Xinjiang plant after China chief visit

    Volkswagen faced a barrage of criticism from campaigners on Tuesday after the head of its Chinese business said he saw no sign of forced labour during a visit to the carmaker's Xinjiang plant. Activists and an international group of lawmakers said verifying labour standards in the region was impossible. Rights groups have documented human rights abuses in Xinjiang since the 2000s, including mass forced labour in detention camps which the U.N. said could constitute crimes against humanity.

  • Europe Blunted Russia’s Energy Weapon This Winter. Can It Succeed Twice?

    A quick pivot and a little luck helped Europe get through the first year of Russia's war in Ukraine. Olga Khakova writes on what comes next.

  • Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India operations for two months

    CHITTOOR, India (Reuters) -Apple supplier Foxlink's factory in southern India is unlikely to resume full operations for two months after a fire incident, raising concerns of supply chain disruptions for the iPhone maker, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday. The facility in the Chittoor district of India's Andhra Pradesh state, where Foxlink makes charging cables for iPhones, was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse to the ground.

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped as euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle rampant price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next

  • Cloud Kitchen Operator to Run 150 Wendy’s Restaurants in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Wendy’s Co. has struck a deal with cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods Pvt to scale the fast food chain’s physical presence in India to 150 locations, betting on diners returning to public eateries as the pandemic ebbs.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNig

  • Tesla $2.9 Billion Battery Materials Order Sends L&F Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s L&F Co. jumped as much as 19% after winning a $2.9 billion order from Tesla Inc. and its affiliates to provide cathode materials, a key component in electric vehicle batteries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Eki

  • Japan’s Hokkaido to Get Advanced Chipmaking Factory This Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese chip foundry venture Rapidus Corp. said it will build a plant in Chitose City on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, in the country’s latest move to galvanize its semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wi

  • A $19 Billion Derivative Bond Trade in India Will Unwind With Modi’s New Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- A derivative trade that boosted demand for India’s sovereign bonds by billions is at risk from a proposed tax, piling pressure on a market straining under record government borrowings. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vo

  • China Uses TikTok to Expand Its Influence Globally, US Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is using TikTok to expand its influence around the world, a top Republican lawmaker said Monday in arguing that the popular video-sharing app that’s owned by a Beijing-based company should be banned in the US or sold off.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 94

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Older Americans increasingly struggling to save for retirement

    "The benchmarks move as I get older," one man told CBS News. Now, his goal is to retire at 70 and then "look for something part-time afterward."

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Oil firms on China growth hopes

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further U.S. interest rate hikes dragging on consumption in the world's biggest economy. Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, were up by 39 cents to $82.84 per barrel by 0718 GMT. Likewise, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 61 cents to $76.29 a barrel.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.