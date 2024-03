Apple terminates developer account, Fortnite maker Epic Games says

(Reuters) -Apple has terminated Epic Games' developer account, the Fortnite video-game maker said on Wednesday, the latest escalation in a bitter battle between the companies over app store fees charged by the iPhone maker.

Epic Games said it had intended to use the developer account to bring the online marketplace, Epic Games Store, and the Fortnite game to iOS devices in Europe.

"This is a serious violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act) and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices," Epic Games said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple in January proposed certain changes ahead of a March 7 deadline to comply with certain conditions of the DMA, a legislation meant to make it easier for European users to move between competing services.

The two companies have been in a legal battle since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on iPhones and other devices violated U.S. antitrust rules.

The Fortnite developer also alleged that by terminating its developer account, Apple was removing one of the largest potential competitors to the Apple App Store.

