Apple's newest AirPods fall back to an all-time low of $140

You now have another chance to grab Apple's third-gen AirPods for $140 on Amazon if you missed the sale last week. That's the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds, which originally retailed for $179 and which Apple has been selling for $150 over the past few days. While the model is currently in stock, make sure to check your estimated delivery dates before you decide to buy it as a Christmas gift, because it may arrive after the holidays even if you purchase it right now.

Buy New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) at Amazon - $140

If you don't mind the possibility that your order might arrive after the holidays and have been looking to buy a pair of AirPods in the first place, the third-gen model is a great buy. While it still doesn't come with the Pro's silicone buds, it represents a complete redesign for the product line. In our review, where we gave it a score of 88, we found it more comfortable than its predecessors due to its new "contoured design." It's shorter than previous models and can direct sounds better into your ear, leading to massive improvements to its audio quality.

Apple also paired a custom driver with a high-dynamic-range amplifier to produce "rich consistent bass" and "crisp, clean" sounds that improve audio quality even further, making it more immersive than before. And, thanks to the H1 chip, the third-gen AirPods feature Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, one-touch fast pairing and always-on Siri. Finally, we praised the model for its battery life: The earbuds themselves can last for six hours, and the case can extend your listening time for up to 30 hours total.

