Apple is threatening to take action against staff who aren't coming into the office 3 days a week, report says

Apple has threatened action against staff over office attendance, per Platformer's Zoë Schiffer.

She said it will give employees escalating warnings if workers don't come in three times a week.

Last summer, Apple told all corporate employees to work from the office three days a week.

Apple has threatened to take action against staff who aren't coming into the office at least three days a week, Platformer's managing editor Zoë Schiffer tweeted Wednesday.

"Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don't come in 3x per week.

"At Apple, some orgs are saying failure to comply could result in termination, but that doesn't appear to be a company-wide policy," she added.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Last summer, Apple required all corporate employees to work from the office on three selected days from September 5, including Tuesday, Thursday, and a third regular day selected by team leaders.

A group of employees, called "Apple Together," pushed back against the company's plans at the time and shared a petition on Twitter, arguing that staff had showed over the past two years they could do "exceptional work" from home.

In March 2022 CEO Tim Cook sent a memo informing employees that the company would start phasing in its hybrid work plans.

"For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives," he wrote.

"For others, it may also be an unsettling change. I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase."

Cook previously described remote work as the "mother of all experiments." While he said it wasn't an inferior way of working, Apple has been more insistent than its peers about getting workers back into the office.

The company's former machine learning director, Ian Goodfellow, blamed the policy for his decision to leave Apple in May last year.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk reportedly emailed Twitter staff in the early hours of Wednesday to remind them about the company's remote working policy.

According to Schiffer the Twitter CEO told staff in an email send at 2:30am that the "office is not optional."

