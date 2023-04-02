U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,323.49
    -72.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Apple launches ‘buy now, pay later’ — but it's about to face its first real stress test

1
Lauren Bird
·7 min read
Apple launches ‘buy now, pay later’ — but it's about to face its first real stress test
Apple launches ‘buy now, pay later’ — but it's about to face its first real stress test

Apple’s newest payment plan, Apple Pay Later, started rolling out this week as a prerelease for select U.S. shoppers. The release solidifies “buy now, pay later” as more than a financing fad — and up the competition in an already crowded market.

Online shoppers will no doubt have seen a BNPL option advertised at checkout. Even the smallest purchases offer financing, letting you spread the cost over several payments interest free, assuming you pay on time.

Don’t miss

Apple’s entrance is a “validation of buy now, pay later as a payment method and a market segment,” says Jordan McKee, principal research analyst for customer experience and commerce at advisory firm Research 451.

Yet big players in the sector, such as Klarna and Affirm, are already facing big pressures, including layoffs, tumbling stock prices, regulatory probes and a tightening economy.

Apple has a clear competitive advantage in the market, as users won’t require a third party to make a transaction happen. Instead, Pay Later is integrated with Pay Now and Apple Wallet in the tech giant’s ecosystem.

That will make it even easier for customers to buy now and pay later — and potentially get into trouble.

Growing pains

The BNPL sector has seen meteoric growth in a very short time. The global market rose from $33 billion in 2020, hitting $120 billion in 2021, according to GlobalData. It is expected to contiue rising a compand annual growth rate of 33% into 2026.

“Apple has a tendency not to be a first mover and to make a move into a space only when it sees a clear opportunity and the potential for further growth,” says McKee.

Though the sector has seen massive growth quickly, it is facing some new challenges.

Klarna — which saw its gross merchandise volume reach $80 billion in 2021, up from $53 billion in 2020 — laid off off 10% of its workforce in May 2022. It hopes to return to profitability by summer 2023.

Meanwhile, Affirm’s share price has plummeted this year from a peak of $168 in November to about $11 today.

Pressure from rivals and regulators

The industry is also attracting regulatory scrutiny over concerns that BNPL companies are operating outside of consumer protection rules.

“Buy now, pay later is not being positioned to consumers as a form of debt,” says McKee.

Regulators in the U.S., Europe and Australia are investigating several BNPL companies and aiming to put up guardrails in how they do business. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau opened an inquiry into five BNPL companies at the end of last year.

“It's a challenging time for buy now, pay later providers. There's a number of forces that they're working against,” says McKee.

Rising interest rates and a potential recession are also putting pressure on the sector.

“I think for all consumer lenders, like BNPL included, there's certainly more concern as the economy slows,” says Michael Taiano, senior director at credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings.

“And potentially you have the risk of higher unemployment coming, people losing their jobs, and therefore defaults and delinquencies start to increase. I think for BNPL, there’d be a little bit of elevated concern, just because that product hasn't really, in its current form, been through a true credit cycle before.”

Add to that an oversaturated market, McKee says.

“With over 100 different buy now, pay later providers in existence today, it's really a land grab for merchants and consumers, and the buy now, pay later providers don't really have many avenues to increase their margins,” says McKee.

Read more: UBS says 61% of millionaire collectors allocate up to 30% of their overall portfolio to this exclusive asset class

Business go beyond BNPL

That means companies need to diversify, McKee says, arguing that a standalone BNPL service won’t be enough to make a decent profit or keep shareholders happy.

“You're seeing some providers moving into longer-term financing, offering an installment payment capability with an interest rate attached to it,” says McKee.

“So instead of paying off that purchase in four interest-free installments, perhaps the consumer now has 12 months to pay it off … Diversifying the varieties of financial products [a company] has is one avenue.”

Klarna has already done this: It has a shopping app that allows you to search items and brands and connects you to the website to buy it. It also allows you to track your purchases, and any outstanding payments you have.

Many BNPLs are now offering debit cards that link to a customer's existing bank account. Purchases made through the card can be turned into a pay-in-four transaction within a limited time.

“I would say that's another opportunity, just sort of broadening out that commerce value proposition,” says McKee. “So they play a role not just at the end of the purchase, but you know, increasingly towards the beginning of that shopping journey.”

For Apple, that strategy is readymade.

Held in Apple’s ecosystem

Pay Later creates one more service that lets Apple keep you in their space for longer, says Rajat Roy, associate professor of marketing at Bond University in Australia.

“Apple is trying to get into consumer finance because that's a win-win situation,” Roy says. “It helps them to sell their product, it also helps them to sell product from other retailers… So it's a tactical and strategic way to grow their market share.”

That wrap-around service will make it even easier for you to make purchases, including ones you might not be able to afford, says Roy.

Studies show that people using BNPL tend to spend more than they would have if they were paying in one full payment.

Easy access to goods with seemingly low consequences is especially tempting for millennials and Gen Z — the biggest users of BNPL services, according to Global Data. And as the price of everything climbs, so does that temptation.

“You can see this will drive the consumerism side of things. You know, it triggers materialistic purchases, it triggers luxury purchases, it triggers a consumerism culture, right? But what also Apple has cleverly done, it has facilitated behavior by making the behavior much easier,” says Roy.

'A very risky situation'

Roy argues the danger of overspending with BNPL is significant, and what seem like innocuous purchases can quickly get out of control.

“Even without realizing, small purchases here and there, it all adds up,” Roy says.

“So ultimately, when you look at your financial situation, you realize, ‘Oh my God, now I have racked up a huge debt, more than I can really afford,’ right. And obviously, if you default payments, your credit rating is not that solid, your future is affected.”

The evidence that putting off payments can be harmful is stacking up.

In the U.S., 10% of unique BNPL users were charged at least one late fee, up from 7% the year before, according to a 2022 report by the Consumer Financial Bureau of Protection

And in the U.K., 40% of people who used a BNPL service in the last year borrowed money to make a payment, according to a study by Citizens Advice. Of those people, 23% used a credit card, 9% used a bank overdraft and 7% borrowed from their friends and family.

“It all adds up,” Roy says. “It might lead to a very risky situation. But the power of Apple, the power of consumerism is so huge, and since the pain of payment is gone, with our easy method of Apple Pay Later, people don't realize that.”

- With files from James Battiston

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Recommended Stories

  • GM Taps Google To Phase Out Apple CarPlay From EVs Starting With 2024 Chevrolet Blazer

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) plans to phase out the popular Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. GM proposes to shift to built-in infotainment systems developed with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google for future electric cars, Reuters reports. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle's d

  • 'The key is participation' when it comes to retirement savings: Advisor

    The best retirement savings strategy? Pick a good mutual fund and a top advisor.

  • A top strategist says ‘massive unrealized losses’ are a ‘Pandora’s box’ for banks and it’s going to impact lending

    Bank volatility has finally started to calm down, but the sector has underlying issues that will be harder to fix.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League Schools

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParent

  • 10 best long-term investments in April 2023

    You can use time as a huge ally when planning your investments to build wealth in the long run.

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due As EV Rivals Report

    The market rally is building momentum with more stocks flashing buy signals. Tesla deliveries are due as EV rivals report Q1 sales.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • Biden Administration to Move Forward With Changes to Medicare Payments

    The Biden administration will move ahead with changes that could reduce federal payments to many private Medicare plans, but will phase them in more slowly than it had planned under an earlier proposal that drew huge pushback from the industry. The final payment policy for the private Medicare plans, known as Medicare Advantage, was released Friday and will take effect next year. Medicare officials said the changes are aimed at making sure payments are accurate, and that they chose to phase them in more gradually after getting feedback from the industry and others.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaProminent money ma