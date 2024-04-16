Apple’s Tim Cook Says He Seeks to Boost Vietnam Investment, State Media Reports

Nguyen Xuan Quynh
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. pledged to buy more components and accessories for its devices from Vietnam’s suppliers, a big boost for the Southeast Asian country as it emerges as a global electronics hub.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company will increase spending on its Vietnam suppliers, according to a government website post citing Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook in a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

Apple is exploring ways to shift production of its gadgets away from China to minimize geopolitical risks. It’s exploring locales such as India and Vietnam, which has seen about a fourfold increase in companies assembling Apple products over the past decade.

Read More: Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain Splinters Under US-China Tensions

Cook said the company wants to further boost quality investment and cooperation activities in Vietnam, state-owned media VTV reported.

The prime minister said the government will set up a dedicated working group to support Apple’s expansion in the country, according to the post. He also asked Cook for help in developing a high-quality workforce.

The Cupertino, California-based company, in a statement, said the company is increasing its commitments to Vietnam by an unspecified amount. Apple has spent nearly 400 trillion dong ($15.8 billion) in the country since 2019 through its supply chain partners, the company said.

Apple’s partners in Vietnam operate more than 70 factories with more than 250,000 employees, the post said.

Chinh also asked Apple to encourage its suppliers to tap more Vietnamese companies so they can have a deeper participation in the company’s supply chain, according to the posting.

Cook, who landed in the capital city of Hanoi Monday morning, visited with Vietnamese programmers, content creators and singers during his two-day visit to the nation’s capital, local media reported.

Cook’s visit came after more than 60 human rights and environmental organizations called on the company to publicly oppose the detention of climate activists in Vietnam.

(Updates with additional details throughout the story.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

    Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Fed's Powell, Jefferson to square 'restrictive' policy with strong data

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will make what are likely to be their last public comments before the U.S. central bank's next meeting, as they try to reconcile a gravity-defying economy with their assessment that monetary policy is "restrictive" and inflation likely on its way down. Both of those ideas have been called into question by job growth, retail spending, inflation and other data that continue to challenge the Fed's expectation as the year began that the economy was gliding towards lower demand, slower growth, and price increases nearing the central bank's 2% target. Powell just over five weeks ago told a U.S. Senate panel the Fed was "not far" from gaining the confidence in falling inflation needed to cut interest rates, but policymakers, investors and outside analysts have lost a bit of faith in that outlook since.

  • U.S. GDP growth isn’t cooling off after all—expect more jobs, more inflation, and fewer rate cuts, Wells Fargo says

    Wells Fargo Investment Institute just lifted its 2024 GDP forecast from 1.3% to 2.5%, and warned inflation won’t be tamed soon either.

  • UBS Is Said to Face $20 Billion Capital Hit Under Swiss Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG faces an increase in regulatory capital requirements that could reach around $20 billion under reforms proposed in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as

  • Trump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTesla

  • On a China visit, the German chancellor says Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens global security

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese leader Xi Jinping who hosted him in Beijing on Tuesday that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine threatens global security, in an apparent call for China to apply greater pressure on its neighbor and close strategic partner to resolve the conflict. Scholz also told Xi at their meeting that the use of nuclear weapons in the 2-year-old war should not even be threatened, German media reported.

  • Biden hopes to make Trump's tax plans into a political liability

    Donald Trump’s tax plans have already proven a hit with billionaires. What Joe Biden is hoping is that those same plans will be politically toxic in the swing states that will decide the election this fall.

  • Instant view: China's Q1 GDP grows 5.3% y/y, well above forecast

    The government is aiming for economic growth of around 5.0% for 2024, a target that many analysts believe is ambitious and may require more stimulus. Chinese stocks largely shrugged off the better-than-expected economic growth data, with the blue-chip CSI 300 Index down 0.5% as of 0220 GMT. China's onshore yuan strengthened slightly.