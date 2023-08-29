Apple to host (rumored) iPhone 15 event Sept. 12

Apple's (AAPL) next major product event is officially scheduled for Sept. 12. And while the company didn't let slip what it will show off, you can almost certainly expect it to be the tech giant's latest iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.

The event, which will take place at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., will also be live streamed starting at 1 p.m. ET. The invitation for the show features a gray and blue Apple logo, potentially hinting at some new color options for the latest iPhones.

Apple will host its annual fall launch event on Sept. 12. (Image: Apple)

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with new titanium cases, which should help reduce the phones' weight. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, meanwhile, says the the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get the Dynamic Island cutout found on the iPhone 14 Pro line, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature a new display technology that makes the screen a hair larger by reducing the bezel that surrounds it.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to get the A16 chip from the iPhone 14 Pro line, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will presumably come with a more powerful A17 chip.

The biggest changes to the phones, however, is expected to be the inclusion of a USB C charging port. Apple was forced to change over from Lightning cables to USB C due to new European Union regulations seeking to cut down on the amount of cables and chargers people need for their electronics.

Apple is in the midst of an iPhone sales slump, as consumers around the world hold off on purchasing electronics ranging from smartphones and tablets to laptops and desktops following pandemic-driven purchasing. The latest round of iPhone improvements is seen as a chance for Apple to snap the slowdown and drive sales higher.

On the Apple Watch front, you can expect Apple to debut a new Apple Watch Series 9, as well as an updated version of its Apple Watch Ultra. The watches, Gurman says, will also come with new, more powerful S9 processor.

Yahoo Finance will be at Apple's event live.

Daniel Howley is the tech editor at Yahoo Finance. He's been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

