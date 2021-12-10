Apple TV 4K 2021 falls to an all-time low of $150 at Amazon

Despite big improvements, particularly with the Siri remote, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is still a pretty expensive set-top streaming device at $179. If you've been waiting for a sale to pick one up, you can grab one right now for $150 at Amazon — the lowest price we've seen yet.

By Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $150

With an Engadget review score of 90, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is one of the best high-end streaming boxes available, especially if you're in the Apple ecosystem. The A12 Bionic processor delivers performance that's faster than ever, and it supports Dolby Atmos sound, 60 fps Dolby Vision, AirPlay 3 and screen mirroring. With HomeKit support, you can also ask Siri to do things like show you video feeds or open your smart lock.

The biggest improvement over the last model is the redesigned Siri remote. It's larger and less fiddly to use, but also touch sensitive so you can easily swipe between options. Better still, Apple's Siri voice assistant actually works well with Apple TV 4K, ably handling commands like "Play 'The Morning Show'" or "Show me some new horror films."

As mentioned, the biggest drawback is the price. Most rival products are cheaper, even high-end models like the Roku Ultra that's currently on sale for $66. Other options are considerably less, like Google's Chromecast with Google TV that finally comes with a remote ($39 right now), or Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, on sale right now for $35. Still, Apple TV 4K is loaded with useful features, particularly for Apple users, and today's deal is the best we've seen so far.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.