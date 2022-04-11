Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage falls back to an all-time low

The price of the Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage has dropped back to the lowest price we've seen for the device to date. It's currently available for $170 on Amazon. That's $29 less than the regular price, and the best deal we've seen for this version of the set-top box since December.

Buy Apple TV 4K (64GB) at Amazon - $170

While there are far less expensive streaming devices on the market, we think Apple TV 4K is the best premium option around . It has support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and spatial audio , and it runs on an A12 Bionic chip (which is also used to power the third-gen iPad Air and iPhone XS). You can use AirPlay to share video, photos and more from your other Apple devices to your TV. There's the option to see a live feed of HomeKit-enabled cameras and to control smart home devices through Apple TV 4K.

Of course, the main reason most folks will pick up an Apple TV 4K is so they can watch shows and movies. The device supports a plethora of streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, Disney+, Sling TV, Hulu and Twitch.

You'll get three months of free access to Apple TV+ if you pick up the device. The service has an increasingly impressive collection of original shows and movies, including sitcom and Emmy powerhouse Ted Lasso , sci-fi office thriller Severance and CODA , the first movie from a streaming platform to win the Oscar for Best Picture . You'll also be able to play Apple Arcade games through the device and there's support for Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music.

What's more, Apple TV 4K comes with a revamped Siri Remote. It has a redesigned, touch-sensitive directional pad that makes navigating menus a breeze. You can use the voice assistant to play a specific show or movie or display a list of options for your favorite genre.