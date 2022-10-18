The new $129 Apple TV 4K has an A15 chip, 64GB of storage and HDR10+ support

Last year's Apple TV 4K wasn't much of an update internally, though the new Siri remote made up for that. But now, Apple finally has some worthy upgrades for its streaming box. That includes faster performance with its A15 Bionic chip, as well as support for HDR10+, which uses metadata to dynamically optimize HDR10 content (similar to Dolby Vision). Best of all, the new Apple TV 4K has a lower starting price of $129 (down from $179!), as well as double the base memory (64GB instead of 32GB).

If you want more storage, you can also snag the 128GB Apple TV 4K for $149. That model also adds gigabit Ethernet, as well as support for the Thread IoT standard. Both new Apple TVs also support Wi-Fi 6, which should greatly expand their wireless reception. They can also act as smart home hubs for HomeKit devices, like previous Apple TVs. The Siri Remote has all of the features we loved last year, except it now charges over USB-C.

No matter which Apple TV 4K you're looking at, they're both significant upgrades from the previous model. Apple says the A15 Bionic is around 50 percent faster, with 30 percent better GPU performance. That should come in handy if you're the rare person actually playing Apple TV games.

You can pre-order the revamped Apple TV 4K today, and it'll be available on November 4th.