Apple TV 4K Adds Pixels, HDR for $179

Apple may not have taken down the cable giants yet, but the folks in Cupertino are dead serious about the future of television. Today, at its annual iPhone launch event, the company also announced a new version of its Apple TV set-top box, leaning into the idea that apps are the future of television while trying to make everything look a little crisper.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., speaks about the iPhone X during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Apple Inc. unveiled its most important new iPhone for years to take on growing competition from Samsung Electronics Co., Google and a host of Chinese smartphone makers. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images More

iPhone X

Meet the iPhone X, Apple's New High-End Handset

Apple announced three new iPhones today: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the new iPhone X.

Jeff Williams, chief operating officer of Apple Inc., speaks about Apple Watch during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Apple plans to unveil three phonesanother firstincluding a premium model that could cast a halo over the rest of the line, and perhaps even the rest of the smartphone industry. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images More

Apple Watch

Apple Debuts the Series 3 Apple Watch, Now With Cellular

The Apple Watch can now connect to LTE, which goes a long way toward freeing you from your phone.

An Apple iPhone 7 Plus with a Black finish, taken on October 3, 2016. (Photo by Joseph Branston/T3 Magazine via Getty Images) More

Launches

Apple’s iOS 11 Will Make It Even Harder for Cops to Extract Your Data

Apple has added two features that could make the lives of law enforcement investigators significantly more difficult.

The new box looks like the old box: It's still a chunky black square with that love-it-or-hate-it Siri remote. Thanks to some internal upgrades, it can now push 4K and HDR content out to your TV, assuming your set can handle that kind of hi-res stuff. Apple's a bit late to the 4K party but may be just in time: Sales of 4K TVs have spiked over the past couple of years, and by next year it'll be all but impossible to buy a big TV that doesn't do 4K. Netflix, Amazon, and others have accumulated big libraries of 4K stuff to watch, and now Apple TV users can finally get the good stuff.

