The new Apple TV 4K comes with a new Siri Remote

Anthony Ha
·2 min read

Apple announced a new Apple TV 4K today, which will come with a new Siri Remote.

In addition to the existing Siri support, this new aluminum remote features a redesigned clickpad that allows for circular gestures in the outer ring, which viewers can use to quickly find the scene they're looking for. And to eliminate the need to reach for another remote, it also includes a mute button and a power button for your actual TV.

The new Apple TV 4K is built with Apple's A12 Bionic chip, which the company says will allow it to support higher-quality video, specifically high frame rate HDR and Dolby Vision at 60 frames per second.

Of course, picture quality also depends on the TV itself. But Apple announced a new feature to address the situation, and it's not limited to people who purchase the new device. To improve the color balance on their TV, any Apple TV owner should be able to use the light sensor in their iPhone to measure their current balance, and the output from their Apple TV will be adjusted accordingly.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available for $179 for 32 gigabytes (or $199 if you want to double the storage capacity), with orders starting on April 30 and availability in the second half of May. You'll also be able to buy an Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote for $149, or the remote alone for $59.

"With the A12 Bionic and the all-new Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K lets customers enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and more in the highest quality, with simple and intuitive controls," said Apple Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Bob Borchers in a statement. "And of course, Apple TV 4K offers easy access to Apple services, along with thousands of apps on the App Store for even more entertainment options.”

    Apple on Tuesday launched a bevy of new hardware and software products, building on the strength of its homegrown M1 chip to retool its iMac and iPad lineups and also introducing the long-awaited AirTags item trackers.Why it matters: Apple is getting a later-than-usual start this year on product launches, perhaps due to a mix of factors, including a global chip shortage.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here's what Apple announced via the online-only press event: New iMacs feature Apple's M1 processor as well as a complete redesign that slims the all-in-one desktop while offering it in seven colors. The 24-inch display fits in roughly the same size case as the prior 21-inch model due to thinner bezels. Apple is also touting a new 1080p camera, noise-cancelling microphones and software improvements for better video calls.The new iMacs feature an optional Touch ID capable keyboard, bringing fingerprint recognition to the iMac for the first time.The new iMac starts at $1,299, and will ship in the second half of May, with pre-orders staring April 30. The base iMac comes in four colors, with all seven shades available on the $1,499 model, which includes more ports and the Touch ID-capable keyboard.Our thought bubble: The M1-powered Mac laptops introduced lasy year have been widely praised, but this is the first time Apple has married the new processors with completely redesigned hardware and the iMac was due for a revamp. The iPad Pro now includes the same M1 chip used in the latest Macs, optional 5G wireless technology and support for up to 2 terabytes of storage. The larger-screen model includes a a new kind of display, known as mini-LED, that offers significantly brighter images.The smaller 11-inch model starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with the new display technology starts at $1,099. Both models will ship in the second half of May, with pre-orders starting April 30.Our thought bubble: Apple continues to bring the iPad and Mac lines closer together under the hood, while keeping separate operating systems and reserving touchscreen capability for the iPad. Also look for the mini-LED display technology to expand further into the iPad and other product lines over the coming years.Apple TV 4K also gets an upgrade, including a more powerful Apple processor and redesigned remote. It will come in two models, starting at $179 and will be available in May, though pre-orders start April 30. Plus, a new season of "Ted Lasso" is coming July 23 to the Apple TV+ subscription service. Thought bubble: The updates to the hardware are fairly modest, but lots of pandemic-weary folks have been eager for some fresh "Ted Lasso."AirTag is a $29 circular product tracker that uses Apple's Find My app to keep tabs on physical objects, like keys or backpacks. AirTags will be available starting April 30 and also sold in a 4-pack for $99. Thought bubble: AirTags could be super useful, and Apple can more tightly integrate its object-finder than a third-party company like Tile. But that's also why Tile and others are complaining to regulators that Apple is abusing its market power. "We welcome competition, as long as it is fair competition," Tile CEO CJ Prober said in a statement. "Unfortunately, given Apple's well documented history of using its platform advantage to unfairly limit competition for its products, we're skeptical."Changes to the Apple Card allow anyone over 13 in a household to use the credit card and also make it possible for couples to build credit equally on a shared account.Thought bubble: Hopefully this more equitable approach will be adopted more broadly in the credit card industry.1 color thing: There's a new purple hue for iPhone 12, available April 30.

    After years of increased competition from Spotify, Apple today announced its own expansion into podcast subscriptions. At the company's spring event this afternoon, Apple unveiled its plans for a podcasts subscription service which would allow listeners to unlock "additional benefits," like ad-free listening, early access to episodes and the ability to support favorite creators. The service will be available as part of Apple's newly updated Podcasts app where free podcasts are also found.

    Apple is set to kick off its big spring event at 1 p.m. ET on April 20.

    Apple has debuted a new Apple TV 4K with unique Siri remote and color balancing capabilities.

