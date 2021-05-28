U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,217.02
    +16.14 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,604.65
    +140.01 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,810.00
    +73.73 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.17
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.97
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    27.98
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    -0.0210 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4193
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8110
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,238.45
    -3,091.42 (-7.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.82
    -61.59 (-6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Apple TV 4K review (2021): Finally, a Siri remote I don't hate

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·9 min read

Let's get this out of the way up front: the new Apple TV 4K looks exactly like the last model, and it's a bit faster. But what really stands out is the new Siri remote, which is practically an apology for what came before. Instead of being elegantly thin and easy to lose, it's a bit chunky and easier to hold. Instead of an infuriating touchpad, there's a directional pad that also has touchpad capabilities. The new Siri remote is so good, I'd recommend that existing Apple TV 4K owners just buy it separately for $60 and skip the new box entirely.

  • <p>Apple TV 4K (2021)</p>
  • <p>Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote</p>
  • <p>Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote</p>
  • <p>Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote</p>
  • <p>Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote</p>
  • <p>Apple TV 4K (2021)</p>
  • <p>Apple TV 4K (2021)</p>
1 / 7

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Apple TV 4K (2021)

For everyone else, though, is the revamped Apple TV 4K still worth a hefty premium over far cheaper streaming options? That's where things get complicated. The world of streaming video is a bit different now, compared to 2017 when Apple's last set-top arrived. For one, Apple offers its TV app on televisions, game consoles and even Roku's devices. That gives you full access to your iTunes library and Apple TV+. And if you still need some sort of streaming hardware, you can easily snag Roku's 4K stick with a voice-enabled remote for $40. So why, exactly, would you even think about giving Apple $179 (or $199) for something that hasn't changed much in years?

It all comes down to just how entrenched you are in Apple's ecosystem. I'll confess: even though I've tested out plenty of streaming boxes over the years, I've always come back to the Apple TV as my primary viewing device. I prefer the slick interface to Roku's dated UI. It had Dolby Vision when most others didn't. And, as an iPhone owner, I love having the ability to quickly AirPlay content, or mirror my screen. (Something that's now available on competing platforms, too.) Apple also won me over with its generous offer to upgrade HD iTunes purchases to 4K — that was particularly useful when Disney finally boosted its films to 4K last year.

The big downside before was the old Siri Remote, which was simply a pain to use. That’s why I’m so impressed by this revamp. The new Siri Remote feels practically anti-Apple. It's taller, thicker and its directional pad hearkens all the way back to the 2010 Apple TV's minimalist clicker. This isn't a company that often goes backwards design-wise. The revised Siri Remote is a sign that Apple that's finally responding to user complaints. Because of its bigger size and slightly curved aluminum case, it actually feels better to hold than the last model, which was just an incredibly thin and fragile rectangle. (Who puts glass on a remote? Only Apple!)

Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote
Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote

Based on my experience so far, that heft has also made it harder to lose the Siri Remote in my couch. Though that's definitely no excuse for not including AirTags, or some sort of remote finding feature, despite what one Apple exec thinks. On a brighter note, the revamped directional pad is a dream to use. It's perfect for making fine-tuned selections, like choosing between two movies or episodes listed near each other. But, it's also touch sensitive, allowing you to swipe around freely like on the last remote. And as a nice bonus, you can use the directional ring like a jog dial to scrub backwards and forwards in a video. That's reminiscent of the classic iPod scrollwheel, and it's far more accurate than just swiping left or right.

The layout is also more functional: a back button replaces the confusing "Menu" button, while the home, play/pause and unified volume controls all make a return. There's also a mute button up front, while the Siri voice controls are shoved over to the right side of the remote. That change kept throwing me for a loop at first, but after a few days I appreciated being able to activate voice commands without worrying about hitting any face buttons.

Apple also added a power button up top, allowing you to turn your TV on and off, as well as put the Apple TV to sleep. Unfortunately, since the TV power button relies on infrared, it couldn't actually control my TCL Roku TV, but that's a problem I have with most universal remotes. One other benefit of the new design: you can actually tell which way is up just by holding the remote.

I'd go as far to say that the new Siri Remote is a genuine selling point for the Apple TV. Given that Roku and Amazon haven't really innovated much with their remotes over the years, if you want something that feels new and fresh there aren’t many options. One downside is that you won’t be able to use the new remote as a game controller, as Apple removed the accelerometer and gyroscope. But I honestly can’t imagine actually playing anything using that old clicker.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote
Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote

So, if you can't tell, I really like the Siri Remote. But, overall, the new Apple TV 4K isn’t a dramatic departure from the 2017 model. Its A12 Bionic processor allows it to display Dolby Vision and HDR video at 60FPS, but that's not an upgrade most people will notice. Aside from some videos in the Red Bull app, there's simply not much high framerate Dolby Vision content out there. And the rare films that utilize that technology, like Ang Lee's Gemini Man, aren't available at their full framerate on iTunes.

Moving around the Apple TV interface and launching apps felt a bit quicker than the last model, but not noticeably so. Some of that zippiness could be due to its faster Wi-Fi 6 networking, but I didn't see any major speed bumps while actually loading videos. There's also the potential for the A12 Bionic to run games faster than the previous A10X Fusion chip, but I've yet to hear from any developers eager to tap into that new hardware. Since it supports HDMI 2.1, the Apple TV could technically hit 120Hz in the future as well. That could lead to smoother gameplay for some titles. 

It's worth noting that the A12 Bionic is itself a bit old. It originally appeared in the iPhone XS in 2018. So, let me reiterate: If you already have the last Apple TV 4K, there's little need to get this new box.

For newcomers, though, the Apple TV interface is still pretty compelling. It's functionally the same as Amazon and Roku's — launching apps and choosing videos is pretty basic, after all — but there's an extra layer of polish that I appreciate. Think of it like the difference between Mac OSX and Windows XP in the 2000's. The Apple TV's grid icons look slicker, and I appreciate being able to hop back into a show or movie via the TV app. Multitasking is something Roku still can't do, whereas it's easy to hop between different apps and streams on the Apple TV. You can even throw videos into a picture-in-picture window as you navigate other apps.

Apple TV 4K (2021)
Apple TV 4K (2021)

Naturally, the Apple TV also makes plenty of sense for iPhone and iPad owners. Beyond AirPlay and screen mirroring, you can also use iOS alongside the Apple TV to type in text fields. That’s particularly useful if you've got long passwords, or if you store them on a password manager.

For the most part, streaming video on the Apple TV looks just as good as any other 4K/HDR streaming box. But Apple also takes a unique route to displaying high-dynamic range content: It forces your TV to always keep HDR on. That helps to reduce the annoying flicker that occurs whenever a TV switches between different dynamic range modes, but it could lead to some issues displaying older standard dynamic range content. On my TCL 8-series set, the Apple TV defaults to 4K Dolby Vision at 60Hz. I haven't noticed any issues while watching older sitcoms like Cheers and Frasier, but it's something many users have complained about over the years.

After plenty of complaints in 2017, Apple eventually offered the ability to automatically match the frame rate and dynamic range, instead of forcing HDR. But that doesn't work for every app, unfortunately. For now, I'd consider that an issue to look out for, but it's not necessarily a dealbreaker.

While you'd get more precise control of your video settings with a Roku Ultra, you'd also miss out on one of the Apple TV's biggest assets: Siri. On iPhones and iPads, Apple's virtual assistant sometimes has trouble keeping up with my commands. But on a more limited set-top box, where I just need to find something to watch, Siri ends up being far more useful than Roku or Amazon's offerings. Searching for shows and movies takes just a few seconds, and in general, the Siri Remote does a great job of hearing what I'm trying to say. Siri can also help you find new things to watch, or you can ask her to play the latest episode of whatever you’re bingeing.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote
Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote

You can also use the Apple TV as a HomeKit hub, allowing you to control things like smart lights when you're away from home. Personally, that's not something I've ended up using much, but I do love the ability to quickly view my Arlo security camera feeds. If I ask Siri to "show me the basement door," it gives me a clear view of that camera within seconds. Those videos pop up in PiP windows at first, but you can also maximize them to fill your TV screen. The new Apple TV also supports the Thread smart home standard, like the HomePod Mini, which lets you create a mesh IoT network with other devices. That's more about future-proofing though, as there aren't many Thread-enabled products yet.

At $179 for the 32GB model, and $199 for the 64GB version, the Apple TV still feels like a tough sell for many. That’s especially true when you consider that the Roku Ultra, that company’s most powerful device, typically costs $100 (and it’s on sale for $70 at the time of this review!). But there’s a reason I keep coming back: It’s easy to use, and there are a ton of benefits for iOS users. At the very least, I no longer have to make any excuses for the remote.

Recommended Stories

  • The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

    Here's a list of the best Memorial Day 2021 tech sales we could find, including deals on Apple products, Amazon Fire TV devices, video games and more.

  • Tesla update activates the in-car camera for driver monitoring

    New Tesla EVs are ready to use their in-car camera while Autopilot is active to make sure the driver is paying attention.

  • Amazon knocks $50 off Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro

    Save $50 on Apple's 2021 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon.

  • LeBron James appears to be wearing a pair of unreleased Beats earbuds

    Apple hasn't officially announced the Beats Studio Buds yet, but it looks like LeBron already has a pair.

  • The Morning After: We can finally see 'Horizon Forbidden West' running on the PS5

    Sony gave us our first gameplay preview of the new 'Horizon' game and NASA's Mars copter survived a scare during its sixth flight.

  • NASA's Mars copter survives 'anomaly' during its sixth flight

    NASA's Ingenuity copter wobbled didn't fall down during its sixth flight tour of Mars.

  • Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover are $260 off at Best Buy

    Save $260 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.

  • Time to Race Into Formula One Stock?

    The league is available as a tracking stock, which means the business is still a subsidiary of Liberty Media but you can buy shares in Formula One and realize any potential gains or losses without having to invest in the entire Liberty entity. Is it time for Formula One stock to race into your portfolio? Formula One Group owns the rights to the F1 World Championship, a racing league that competes in different cities around the world in a nine-month season.

  • 'Dying Light 2 Stay Human' heads to PC and consoles on December 7th

    Dying Light 2 finally has a release date and a new subtitle.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

    While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.

  • Explainer: How will China's latest oil probe affect the world's biggest crude importer?

    This year China's government has been gradually ramping up scrutiny of its sprawling oil industry, reinforcing its authority with new taxes on refined products while investigating crude imports by state energy giants and independent refiners. Last Tuesday, the country's top economic planning agency gave five state-owned companies just two days to report on their historic use of imported oil, part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control inbound shipments as domestic supplies swell. China is the world's largest crude oil importer and the No. 2 consumer after the United States.

  • China Launches $11 Billion of Funds to Reform State-Owned Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking another step to shape up state firms with a new fund aimed at reforming a sector that has emerged as the nation’s biggest source of credit risk.China Reform Holdings Corp., a state-run investment firm, and a group of local state asset regulators have launched a suite of equity investment funds totaling 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) to help improve state-owned enterprises’ corporate governance and turn them more market oriented, the company said in a statement Thursday.The announcement marks the latest move by Beijing to make the country’s cumbersome and inefficient SOEs, especially those at the local level, more commercially viable and financially healthier. A wave of bond defaults by state-linked firms since late last year and the ongoing debt saga at China Huarong Asset Management Co., a top bad-loan manager, have challenged long-held assumptions of government support for such firms.The first batch of the newly established funds will total 35 billion yuan, which will be deployed in six cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Hangzhou, Xi’an, and Qingdao, said the statement, without offering further details about the specific uses of the funding.China’s state asset regulator, including its local branches, oversees the vast majority of the nation’s SOEs, except for financial firms including banks and bad-loan managers such as Huarong that are overseen by financial regulators.China’s state-linked borrowers, which have more than $4 trillion in outstanding onshore bonds, are facing increased scrutiny. Including its silence over Huarong’s debt woes, Beijing is sending a clear signal that poorly run SOEs won’t be automatically bailed out as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce moral hazard in the country’s financial markets.Deepening concern about the level of backing for state firms at the local level has in part caused new debt sales to plunge in financially weaker provinces such as Henan and Shanxi this year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sweden’s Central Bank to Test Digital Currency With Handelsbanken

    The Riksbank will partner with Handelsbanken to test how the e-krona might work in the real world.

  • Vietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

    A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam's industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple, Samsung and other global tech firms are located, industry sources said. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling an outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Four business sources said their operations had been affected as some areas have entered lockdown, raising concerns about supply chain disruption.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Carmakers Forced by Chip Crisis to Rethink Just-In-Time Ordering

    (Bloomberg) -- A century after automakers showed the world the value of assembly-line manufacturing, a shortage of semiconductors is teaching the industry a painful new lesson in what it takes to build a car.For most of its history, the industry has relied on a distinct approach to buying car parts, procuring components from suppliers right at the moment they’re needed. It’s referred to as just-in-time manufacturing and is designed to streamline production and eliminate the costs of keeping warehouses stocked with parts waiting to be used.But the shortcomings of that system were made starkly clear this year as the automakers confronted a dearth of the chips they need to build advanced functions into their vehicles, and found themselves near the bottom of chipmakers’ customer lists because of their just-in-time approach. That shortage is threatening to cut $110 billion in sales from the industry, and forcing auto manufacturers to overhaul the way they get the electronic components that have become critical to contemporary car design.“Customers need to change,” said Hassane El-Khoury, chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., which gets more than a third of its revenue from the automotive market. “That just-in-time mindset doesn’t work.”Semiconductor makers are demanding guaranteed, long-term orders rather than the short-term flexibility the carmakers are used to. The chipmakers’ assertiveness, even under pressure from lawmakers, underscores the rebalancing of power from the companies whose logos are on the cars to those that provide the advanced technology that runs them.As these components play a bigger role in everything from in-car entertainment to self-driving functions, chip manufacturers say they’re willing to invest in expanding production to head off a repeat of shortages that have forced the industry to mothball factories and furlough workers -- if the carmakers give them orders that can’t be canceled and commit to long-term agreements.“Why would I have invested a single dollar when my customer can cancel within 30 days and it takes me two years to build capacity?” ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoury said.There are signs the industry is listening. Last week, Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley indicated a new willingness to reverse decades of outsourcing for parts.“As the industry changes, we have to in-source now, just like we in-sourced powertrains in the ’20s and ’30s,” said Farley, who has shut down half his factories and seen his dealers’ lots emptying because of a dearth of chips.Most components used by the auto industry are part of a discrete food chain, and carmakers are at the top, able to orchestrate their suppliers’ actions in a system that delivers them a set of components that can be put together quickly and cheaply into a finished vehicle. Electronics makers, who’ve fared much better in the chip supply crunch, regard semiconductors as essential systems, and they work directly with chipmakers to secure products and often design their devices around the chips themselves.Automakers can no longer “assume the dominance of an 800-pound gorilla” in negotiations with chip companies and battery makers, said Mark Wakefield, head of the auto practice at consultancy AlixParters.Pioneered by Toyota Motor Corp. in the 1960s, just-in-time is a system where components suppliers are required to turn up with whatever the carmakers want at the last possible moment in a process that pares costs to the very minimum.That strategy has served the industry well, saving money and helping it organize a system for sourcing the 40,000 or so components that go into a modern vehicle, many of which can be made in a matter of days. But semiconductors -- the heart of sensors, engine management and battery controllers, infotainment and eventually systems that will pilot vehicles -- are created in a process that takes months. And building and equipping a factory to produce them requires years.Today’s cars contain an average of 1,400 semiconductors -- and that puts the chipmakers at an advantage. Ford’s Farley said he’s now negotiating contracts directly with chipmakers -- bypassing his traditional auto suppliers -- while building up inventory of the precious pieces and even redesigning models to accommodate the semiconductor companies.“We have learned a lot through this crisis that can be applied to many critical components,” Farley told analysts last month as he announced Ford would lose half its production in the second quarter and take a $2.5 billion hit to earnings this year, citing a lack of chips. “We’re also thinking about what this means for the world of batteries and silicon and all sorts of other components that are really mission critical for our company.”Ford is not alone in seeking solutions that upend long-time industry practices. Automakers from General Motors Co. to Volkswagen AG to Tesla Inc. are looking for ways to get closer to the chipmaking process, which could include forming partnerships with semiconductor companies, bringing chipmaking in-house and even building their own foundries. Nothing is off the table.“Cars are only going to get more technical and they’re going to need more chips,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of vehicle forecasting at consultant AutoForecast Solutions. “All of the vehicle manufacturers are looking at every possible scenario for getting it solved for the long-term.”But according to some chipmakers, the auto industry has embraced new technology but failed to understand those that supply it.“There is a huge difference between manufacturing a car and manufacturing a chip,” said Kurt Sievers, CEO of NXP Semiconductor NV, the biggest maker of auto chips. “We’ve been working for years closely with the auto OEMs directly when it comes to R&D and innovation -- however, not at all for supply chain and volume forecasting.”Sievers said the chip industry wants specific forecasts that stretch out in years and binding commitments to buy chips that last that long. The way automakers, referred to as original equipment manufacturers or OEMs, and semiconductor vendors work together needs to change, he said.And the car companies have little choice but to do so. Consumers are increasingly choosing vehicles based on functions such as connectivity, entertainment and advanced automated safety features. The auto industry is steadily shifting away from gasoline to battery power. All of that requires more chips.“It’s no longer this subsystem that no one cares about,” said Victor Peng, CEO of Xilinx Inc. a chipmaker whose products are uses in advanced driver-assistance systems. “The electronics is really going to shape the customer experience.”The semiconductor industry has plenty of other orders to fill. In 2020 automakers bought almost $40 billion worth of chips, little changed from the prior year, even amid the crash of the pandemic. By comparison, the computer industry bought 17% more chips than it did in 2019, for a total of $160 billion. Phone makers, meantime, provided the chip industry with $137 billion in revenue, a jump of 12%.Earlier this year, automakers lobbied U.S. lawmakers to intervene to help them with the shortage, arguing that chipmakers were unfairly prioritizing customers building less important consumer electronics over cars. The automakers argue their industry creates more than 7 million jobs in America and is critical to national security. And they’ve found a sympathetic ear in President Joe Biden, who was supported by the United Auto Workers in the 2020 election, and is working to help the auto industry navigate the chip crisis.Still, consumer electronics buys $20 billion more chips a year than the auto industry, and Big Tech has plenty of clout in Washington, too.Chipmakers are also in no hurry to add new factories to meet this year’s chip rush. Though 2020 was a good year and 2021 is shaping up to be even better, they don’t have to look back very far to be reminded of the difficulties of matching supply with short-term fluctuations in demand. In 2019 industry sales shrank 12% as customers slashed orders to work through stockpiles.Many investors and analysts are already concerned that what now looks like insatiable demand is customers double-ordering: asking for twice the amount they need so they can at least get the number they want. In the past, such heavy ordering has proved to foreshadow industry gluts, with demand eventually easing and buyers tapping the brakes as they worked down accumulated inventory.“We came out of 2018 guns blazing, everybody hoarded, and then 2019 was an awful year of demand because they already had chips,” said ON Semiconductor’s El Khoury. “Here we are today with people looking at us and asking, ‘why haven’t you invested?’”The type of chip automakers want also works against them. Much of what they use -- things such as sensors and power regulators -- can be made on what’s called lagging nodes, or production technology that hasn’t been state-of-the-art for years. While that makes it cheaper, chipmakers are reluctant to expand capacity of technology that’s closer to being obsolete.“The chips that the automotive industry uses are older than the ones you’d find in your cell phones or in your video games,” said AutoForecast Solutions’ Fiorani. “That makes them less of a priority to the companies that produce them.”Fiorani said carmakers would be better served forming joint ventures with chipmakers to tap their expertise and lock down a dependable source of supply. But doing that would involve going around traditional suppliers such as Continental AG and Robert Bosch AG and turning back the clock to a more expensive time when companies like Ford had to deal with suppliers for raw materials.Some auto suppliers are already taking steps to make sure they don’t get cut out. Parts supplier Robert Bosch is opening a new chip factory in Dresden that it says is the first of its kind dedicated to manufacturing semiconductors for automotive uses. Still, some automakers are already talking openly about cutting out those middlemen in order to keep up with the speed of change.“We will be the one who has the commercial relationship with the chipmaker,” Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said at a mobility conference in Tel Aviv this month. “When we want a change and you have to talk to suppliers, it is too slow.”Ford’s Farley said he’s consulted with tech companies and discovered how common it is in other industries to keep “buffer stock” and to buy directly from chip manufacturers.“Even if the company still buys the components with chips on them from a supplier, they still negotiated a direct deal,” he told analysts, describing something that’s common practice for companies like Apple Inc. Ford learned that nine of its tier-one component suppliers rely on just one Renesas Electronics Corp. factory in Japan for chips, a plant that suffered a fire, he said.Some automakers have made rapid progress in understanding their newer suppliers and are negotiating long-term deals. Others are sticking to the belief that they can dictate how their suppliers should act, according to ON Semiconductor’s El-Khoudry.Learning from their current difficulties is the key to turning around the current crisis and avoiding the next, according to Xilinx’s Peng. Toyota, the inventor of just-in-time, said it expects to return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability as soon as this year, helped by factories that continue to churn out vehicles because the company made the decision to accumulate stockpiles of chips.“People have to think differently or they’re going to be left behind,” Peng said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally

    BMW, Daimler and Ford have set up facilities in China to store data generated by their cars locally, they told Reuters, as automakers come under growing pressure in the world's biggest car market over how they handle information from vehicles. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla is under public scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data in the country. Tesla said on Tuesday it had set up a site in China to store data generated by all vehicles it sells in the country.

  • Half a Trillion Dollars Is Sitting at the Fed Earning Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank -- earning absolutely nothing.Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility -- a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates -- surged on Thursday to an unprecedented $485.3 billion. And with the forces driving the dollar glut still some way from abating, that figure could climb further, adding fuel to an increasingly complex debate about what the Fed should do with its various tools to keep a rein on policy.While the offering rate on the Fed reverse repo facility is 0%, there is a lack of alternative places to safely stash money for very short periods. On top of that, some of those -- like Treasury bills and market-based repurchase agreements -- have seen their rates fall at times to negative levels, meaning investors are essentially paying for the privilege of putting their money somewhere. Compared to that, 0% doesn’t seem so bad.The RRP facility, as it’s commonly called, is “the only safety valve” for the pressure that’s been building up in money markets, according to Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It’s really just holding back the flood of cash coming.”Taper TalkThe massive buildup of dollars in the funding market is in part related to the Fed’s huge monthly bond-buying program, and is therefore providing fodder for the debate about just when and how quickly the Federal Reserve ought to begin dialing back its asset purchases. But the connection between the purchases and short-end dislocations is not straightforward. Many observers doubt that this as an issue that will substantially move the Fed’s position on tapering, and it is the prospects of sustained inflation and interest-rate hikes that are seen as the key drivers of that discussion.“I don’t think tapering is going to solve this,” said Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at Societe Generale SA. “Tapering is only going to add to the confusion. If they taper asset purchases, it’s going to roil global markets.”The enormous amount of fiscal stimulus being pumped into the economy is also playing a role in the glut, as is the need for the Treasury to curtail the amount of money it has on hand so it can meet a looming legal requirement on cash levels that is linked to the reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling.Nowhere to GoThis drawdown in the Treasury general account is not only boosting the amount of cash reserves in the system in search of a home, but the speed at which it’s happening also means there are fewer instruments for short-end investors to buy. That’s because one of the easiest ways to reduce the cash balance is to not issue as many Treasury bills -- the government’s shortest-term instruments -- when the old ones mature.Simply putting the cash to work in a bank account is also not a ready solution, with regulatory constraints spurring some banks to turn away deposits, which instead flow toward money-market funds and feed the abundance.Usage of the Fed’s RRP facility has now exceeded levels typically only seen at key dates in the funding calendar -- even though the current period is not typically a major crunch point. The previous record volume of $474.6 billion took place on Dec. 31, 2015, while the next biggest day was also on the final day of a year. Month-and quarter-end periods have also been known to show some signs of stress, so it’s a distinct possibility that usage will climb again on Friday, the final trading day of this month, although many observers doubt that it will stop there. Results of the next operation are set to be published around 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon New York time.Relieving PressureIndeed, some argue that the facility is doing exactly what it’s supposed to, and that is why the Fed recently increased the amount of business that each organization can do with it, as well as the accessibility of it to new counterparties.By providing a venue for funds, the Fed is relieving some of the downward pressure on front-end rates if everyone had to go into repo or T-bills. And that in turn enables them to keep their key benchmark, the effective fed funds rate, within its goalposts.That rate is currently hovering around 0.06%, in the lower end of the Fed’s zero to 0.25% target range, but still acceptable to officials. A decline in other market-based front-end rates could once again bring to the fore talk of changes to so-called administered rates, the different levels that the Fed sets for excess reserve holdings and the RRP facility. But so long as the front-end remains in check, the Fed also has the option of standing pat.SocGen’s Rajappa doesn’t see a catalyst for them to shift IOER or RRP rates and said that even if the Fed did tweak them “there will still be demand for the reverse repo facility.”(Updates to add timing of next operation.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus output increase

    PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -The airline industry's most senior representative on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe's Airbus for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle production to as high as 75 jets a month by 2025. "Let's wait and see, because obviously there is a huge disconnect between what the manufacturers say they're going to produce and what the airlines decide to buy," he told Reuters.