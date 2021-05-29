U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,951.98
    -1,437.95 (-3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

The Morning After: Apple finally fixed the Apple TV 4K remote

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

At long last, Apple has addressed the remote for its set-top box. I can only assume we’ll eventually see a documentary investigation and several conspiracy theories about why the old, easily-lost Apple TV remote stuck around for so long, but that’s a question for another day.

Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote
Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote

Now the new Apple TV 4K is here and you should read Devindra Hardawar’s review. Not so much for the box itself, as upgrades for the processor, smart home integration and HDMI 2.1 are more about future proofing than current capability, but to dig into the qualities of the Siri Remote. The only thing it’s apparently missing is some way to find it when it’s missing, plus you can use it with older Apple TVs.

— Richard Lawler

The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

Plus all of this week's deals that you can still get today.

MacBook Pro M1
MacBook Pro M1

The unofficial summer kickoff is here and, even though Memorial Day weekend has barely started, we're already starting to see gadgets discounted across the web. Some of Apple's latest devices are on sale, including the MacBook Air M1 ($900) and the 10.2-inch iPad $299 at Walmart and Amazon), and Amazon's sale on Fire TV devices is still ongoing. GameStop's Memorial Day discounts include Nintendo Switch games and accessories, while gadgets like robot vacuums, smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers are on sale across the web.

It's hard to say how long these deals will last, but typically Memorial Day sales last through the Monday holiday, so you have a couple more days to decide where you want your money going.

Here are the best Memorial Day tech sales we could find, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.
Continue reading.

The Engadget Podcast

Why did Amazon buy MGM?

Engadget Podcast logo
Engadget Podcast logo

This week, Devindra chats with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about Amazon’s surprising new acquisition of MGM. Yes, that’s right, the fabled studio behind the Bond franchise, among others. Is this just a play for more Prime Video content? Or is Amazon just trying to crush Netflix and Apple? Also, they discuss a potential Switch-like portable gaming PC from Valve, as well as some news from Build 2021.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.
Continue reading.

The best fitness trackers you can buy

Fitbits, Galaxy Fit 2, Withings Move and a few others made the list.

Fitbit Charge 4
Fitbit Charge 4

The fitness tracker isn’t dead, and if you’re reading this, you’re probably one of the people keeping these little devices alive. Smartwatches have all but taken over the mainstream wearable space, but the humble fitness tracker remains an option for those who want a gadget to do one thing right all the time. Despite the headwinds, there are still a bunch of fitness bands out there to choose from. Engadget has tested many of them and picked out the best for most people.
Continue reading.

'Microsoft Flight Simulator' shrinks initial install size from 170GB to 83GB

Now do Call of Duty.

Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Before the latest Flight Simulator game launches on the Xbox, its developer is adding many optimizations. The latest update on PC is a good example of that, as it trims the initial download from 170GB to 83GB. If you’re trying to save space on your SSD or under your bandwidth cap, then it’s very good news.
Continue reading.

Twitter is already pausing its just-opened public verification program

No new checks.

A mere eight days after announcing the restart to its long-paused Bluecheck verification process, Twitter announced on Friday that sorry, it's been swamped with requests and will temporarily ignore new applications from users until the backlog has been addressed. The last pause lasted four years.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Fitbit devices may soon track your snoring

Denon and Marantz will add HDMI 2.1 to these older receivers for $600

Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Ford's F-150 Lightning Pro comes with a $50,000 extended range option

USB-C upgrade will more than double its power capacity to 240W

Sony is 'strengthening' PlayStation Now as it tries to reach 1 billion people

Satya Nadella says Microsoft is working on the 'next generation' of Windows

LeBron James appears to be wearing a pair of unreleased Beats earbuds

Here's why the new Apple TV remote doesn't have AirTag-style tracking

Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September

Recommended Stories

  • These Memorial Day Apple deals are epic: Save big on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

    We found the best sales on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and the lowest price ever on Beats — how do you like them Apples?

  • Twitter is already pausing public verification

    Eight days after publicly announcing the restart to its long-paused verification process, Twitter announced on Friday that it is swamped and will temporarily ignore new requests from users until the backlog has been addressed.

  • Twitch warns creators after receiving 1,000 DMCA claims from record labels

    Twitch's copyright problem won't go away.

  • Fitbit devices may soon track your snoring

    Fitbit is working on a feature that will allow its users to track how much of the night they spend snoring.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Will Leave Dogecoin in the Dirt

    If you feel like you're missing out on the cryptocurrency craze that drove Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to dizzying heights recently, you're not alone. Investors who held the cryptocurrency in their wallets for the 12-month period that ended May 6 saw the value of each token rocket 24,600% higher. Elon Musk's endorsements of Dogecoin drove its price through the roof this spring.

  • This viral grocery shopping hack from TikTok only takes one $18 purchase at Amazon

    Of course you’re aware that single-use plastic bags are both bad for the environment. As a matter of fact, single-use paper bags are bad too. Everyone knows it — even if you recycle them, they’re still bad. As obvious as it is, so many people are unwilling to change their habits because single-use bags are …

  • Denon and Marantz will add HDMI 2.1 to these older receivers for $600

    For $600, Denon and Marantz will update pricey receivers from 2018 with the gear needed to handle 8K resolution and 120Hz gameplay via HDMI 2.1

  • This Otherworldly ‘Darth Vader House’ in Houston Could Be Yours for $4.3 Million

    You say Imperial station, we say home.

  • Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

    Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube.

  • BOE Gold Commands High Premium, Signals Central Bank Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying.Bullion in the Bank of England’s London reserves -- one of the largest stashes in the world --- is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of the metal held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.But in the past week, gold sold from the BOE has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices, according to bullion traders. These premiums are at least in part being driven by buying from the Bank for International Settlements, which regularly trades the metal on behalf of the world’s central banks, a person with direct knowledge said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.The BIS bought as much as 1 million ounces of BOE metal from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently, one person said. The premium for gold at the BOE rose to as much as 50 cents an ounce late last week before tapering off to about 20 to 40 cents, according to bullion traders. That compares with a range of zero to 20 cents during normal circumstances, the traders said.A spokeswoman for the BIS declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. The BOE declined to comment.The buying may be a sign that one or several central banks are increasing their gold reserves, bullion traders said.Gold RallyCentral banks helped underpin gains in gold prices for most of the last decade, but flipped to net sellers in the third quarter of 2020 as some countries cashed in on surging prices. Renewed buying could help sustain a rally in bullion, which on Tuesday recovered all its losses so far this year. The metal is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July as investors fret about inflation and Federal Reserve officials signal steady monetary policy for now.Since prices dropped early this year, at least some central banks have returned as buyers. In the past, sovereign lenders have bought gold to diversify their portfolios away from the U.S. dollar to safeguard their finances amid concerns over the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, massive U.S. government spending and inflationary pressures.Last month, the Bank of Thailand raised its gold holdings to 6.35 million ounces from 4.95 million ounces in March, according to data from the International Monetary Fund website. In March, Hungary tripled its reserves of the metal in one of the biggest purchases by a central bank in decades. Data from the World Gold Council showed global central banks were net buyers of bullion in February, led by India, which bought 11.2 tons.(Updates with BIS, BOE comments from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's Budget, PCE Inflation Data, ECB Bond Buying - What's Moving Markets

    Later Friday, traders will focus on the latest weekly update from Baker Hughes of the number of oil rigs, while the CFTC will release its weekly commitments of traders report.

  • S&P 500 Advances as Tech Takes Inflation Spike in Stride

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Australian Tax Office Warns Investors to Report Crypto Gains and Losses

    The ATO will inform around 100,000 crypto investors to review their previous years' returns and ensure they're correct.

  • REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

    Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.

  • Blackstone, Starwood Deal for Extended Stay Opposed by ISS

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of investors opposed to a $6 billion takeover of hotel company Extended Stay America Inc. got a boost Friday with two prominent shareholder advisory firms coming out against the deal.Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. urged investors to oppose the acquisition by Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group because they agreed there were issues with the process and that the terms undervalue the company at a time when the lodging industry is starting to recover from the pandemic.“While the company raises some valid issues about execution risk, the timing of the deal and the lack of a robust sales process do not provide sufficient confidence to shareholders that the proposed consideration appropriately incorporates the potential upside company-specific catalysts and the industry-wide recovery,” ISS said in its report.Blackstone and Starwood agreed to acquire Extended Stay in March for $19.50 a share, a 15% premium to where the shares previously closed. Six investors, collectively owning more than 14% of the company’s shares, have separately come forward to voice their concerns about the deal and its terms.The shares were little changed on Friday, closing at $19.71 in New York.“Extended Stay is disappointed with the ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations and strongly disagrees with their analysis and conclusions,” a representative for the company said in a statement.ISS said that the analysis by Extended Stay’s own advisers determined the premium was at the lower end, if not below, what shareholders might expect, and that two of company’s directors also voiced their unease about the terms. The firm said shareholders may want to consider a deal at a premium more in line with other transactions in the sector.“Given the potential upside from the sector-wide recovery and company-specific catalysts, the current deal terms do not appear to offer a sufficiently compelling value relative to the standalone scenario,” ISS said. “A host of issues related to the timing of the deal and the sales process also seem to validate, rather than mitigate, investor skepticism regarding the adequacy of the consideration.”Glass Lewis, in a separate report on Friday, also said it had concerns about the price and timing of the proposed deal.“We find that the proposed transaction follows a closed sale process that did not include outreach to any potential alternative bidders,” the report said. “We are concerned that the board has not taken sufficient steps to conduct a check of the market or to assure shareholders that the proposed transaction likely represents the most favorable offer available.”(Updates with statement from Extended Stay.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kuroda Joins Chorus of Central Bankers Casting Doubt on Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of central bankers chiming in on Bitcoin following its latest surge and slide.“Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda said in an interview Thursday. “It’s barely used as a means of settlement.”His remarks resonated with similar comments by his peers. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in April that cryptocurrencies are simply vehicles for speculation. Likewise, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos says the tokens shouldn’t be seen as real investments.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has made several forays into the debate this month, warning cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value and that people should only buy them if they’re prepared to lose their money.Bitcoin has been on a roller-coaster ride in recent months. Prices surged 16% Monday after plunging up to 18% on Sunday to continue a series of wild swings experienced by a range of cryptocurrencies.The token was buffeted after China’s State Council reiterated its call to curtail mining and trading. Earlier sell-offs were spurred by onetime proponent Elon Musk, who did an about-face and criticized Bitcoin over energy usage during mining. The extreme volatility caused by one man’s tweets has added to the picture of instability.Kuroda differentiated the cryptocurrency from stable coins that have assets to back up their value. Stable coins must also meet legal standards and healthy governance codes, so they could become a convenient way of payment in the future, he added.Still, volatility aside, Bitcoin has still clocked up around 30% gains year to date. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said that should cryptocurrencies continue to gain traction, investors might decide to invest in them rather than government bonds.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse’s RenTech Fund Holds Back Some Client Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all their cash from a fund that invests with Renaissance Technologies after the strategy tanked and investors rushed to exit.The bank has invoked a so-called hold back clause, after assets in the CS Renaissance Alternative Access Fund slumped to about $250 million this month from approximately $700 million at the start of 2020, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While investors will receive 95% of their redemption requests after two months, the remaining 5% is expected to be paid out in January, after the fund’s year-end audit, the people said. The hold back mechanism was put in place at the fund’s inception in 2016.The fund lost about 32% last year, in line with the decline in the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha Fund International fund that it invests into, the people said. Renaissance, regarded as one of the most successful quant investing firms in the world, was rocked by billion of dollars in redemptions earlier this year after unprecedented losses in 2020. Three of its funds open to external investors fell by double digits last year.Credit Suisse and Renaissance declined to comment.Credit Suisse is currently under broader scrutiny as new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio reviews the risk and control functions after the implosion of the bank’s supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill Capital and the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management.The Credit Suisse feeder fund was sold as an investment option for rich clients at the bank’s wealth arm.The Renaissance fund, which allows investors to take out money every month, also has the ability to hold back but is not invoking the clause and hasn’t ever done so, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The fund was up 9.4% this year through May 21 after last year’s losses, the person said. Hold back clauses are a standard part of offer documents at some U.S. based hedge funds.(Adds that hold back clause was put in place at the fund’s inception in 2016 in the 2nd paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Summers Says Biden's Budget Could Overheat the Economy

    May.28 -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers, a Wall Street Week contributor, says President&nbsp;Joe Biden’s budget is built on outdated economic forecasts and risks overheating the U.S. economy. &nbsp;He spoke to David Westin on "Bloomberg Wall Street Week."

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • A Loophole Makes ‘529’ Plans Good Wealth Transfer Tools. Here’s How to Use Them.

    Looking for a way to transfer wealth to the next generation but still want the option of yanking it back if you change your mind? Consider a “529” education-savings plan, financial pros say.