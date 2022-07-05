U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.25
    -13.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,969.00
    -92.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,557.25
    -54.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.50
    -9.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.07
    -0.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.80
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0302
    -0.0122 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.07
    -0.64 (-2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9820
    +0.3220 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,752.59
    +287.77 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.53
    +9.39 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,166.80
    -65.85 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

The latest Apple TV 4K is $150 right now

Matt Brian
·Managing Editor, UK
·1 min read
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

With so many streaming services now available, finding the right box or dongle to view them on can be a challenge. Apple's own streamer, the uniquely-named Apple TV, is one of the best on the market, but its price can often put people off. With Prime Day just days away, Amazon has dropped the price of both the 32GB and 64GB models, dropping them by $29 to $150 and $170, respectively. That's not quite the low of $130 we saw last month for the 32GB version, but it's a great price nonetheless.

Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) at Amazon - $150 Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) at Amazon - $170

Devindra Hardawar gave the 2021 Apple TV 4K a score of 90 in our review. The new model irons out some of the kinks from what was already a powerful media box. The updated remote is a lot more intuitive in the hand and the beefier A12 Bionic chip delivers both HDR video at 60 frames per second (if the content you're playing supports it) and better game performance.

If it's just basic streaming you're after, the Apple TV is expensive compared to Google's Chromecast, Amazon's Fire TV and Roku's range of media players. However, if you're already invested in Apple's ecosystem and want one of the best streamers available at its second-lowest price ever, now might be time to pull the trigger.

