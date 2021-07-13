Apple TV+ and HBO Max earn their first best comedy Emmy nominations

Apple TV+ and HBO Max have picked up their first nominations in the top two Primetime Emmy categories. HBO Max's Hacks and The Flight Attendant, and Apple's excellent Ted Lasso all received nods for Best Comedy Series. All but one of the nominees in that category are streaming shows, with the exception of ABC's Black-ish. Netflix picked up a trio of nods for Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai and The Kominsky Method, while Hulu earned one for Pen15.

Netflix led the way in the Best Drama Series category, with The Crown and Bridgerton among the nominees. Disney+ returned to the fold with a second successive nomination for The Mandalorian in that category. Amazon Prime Video's The Boys and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale (which won the award in its first season) made the cut, along with HBO's Lovecraft Country, FX's Pose and NBC's This Is Us.

The Crown and The Mandalorian are the shows with the joint-most nominations this year with 24 each. Another Disney+ show, WandaVision, is right behind with 23 nods, including Best Limited Series and best actor (Paul Bettany) and actress (Elizabeth Olsen) in a limited series or movie. Other big streaming winners include The Handmaid’s Tale (21 nominations), Ted Lasso (20) and The Queen’s Gambit (18).

Other notable streaming nominees include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+, five nominations), the Star Wars/Simpsons crossover Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap (Disney+, one), The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, four), Love, Death + Robots (Netflix, two) and the fantastic documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+, four).

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) scored four nominations, the filmed Hamilton performance (Disney+) scooped up 12 and Bo Burnham's terrific Inside (Netflix) received six. All of those were nominated for Best Variety Special (Filmed) alongside Dave Chappelle's 8:46 (Netflix, but it streamed on YouTube), David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO) and HBO Max's West Wing reunion.

Between them, HBO and HBO Max have the most nominations overall with 130. Netflix is right behind them with 129. In only its second year of Emmy eligibility, Disney+ is in third place with 71 nominations.

Apple got 35 nominations in total, including one for Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Apple Watch Series 6 and Beats by Dre ads are among the nominees. Hulu received 25 nods this year and Prime Video scooped up 18.

Quibi (yes, you read that correctly) landed Emmy nominations for the second straight year with eight overall. The defunct streaming platform's shows are now branded as Roku Originals after Roku picked up the library of short-form series.

Paramount+ has six nominations, YouTube received five and Facebook landed three: two for Oculus and one for Facebook Watch. Peacock scooped up two nods, while AMC+, Pluto and Discovery+ each received a single nomination.