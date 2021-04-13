U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Apple TV+ docuseries will explore high-tech music production with Mark Ronson

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Legendary music producer Mark Ronson is headlining a new Apple TV+ docuseries about art and technology in the recording studio, featuring interviews with high-profile musicians and original songs from Ronson himself. Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson debuts globally July 30th on Apple TV+.

Each episode will dive into the technical and creative aspects of capturing the perfect sound, including conversations with Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock, Mike D, Charli XCX and others. Ronson and guests will discuss techniques like reverb, synth, autotune, sampling and distortion, and at the end of each episode, Ronson will compose a fresh piece of music using those very tools.

Ronson has received seven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and countless other accolades over his 15-year career. He famously produced Amy Winehouse's album Back to Black, the single Uptown Funk featuring Bruno Mars, and a handful of successful solo records. 

  • Showtime Docuseries ‘The Kings’ Puts Boxers Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Durán, Marvin Hagler & Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns In Main Event

    Four high-impact boxers — Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns — will re-enter the limelight in Showtime docuseries The Kings. The first of the show’s four episodes will premiere on Sunday, June 6, at 8PM ET/PT on linear and streaming, the ViacomCBS premium network announced. […]

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD settled above 1.3710 and is testing the next resistance at 1.3745.

  • SPAC Boom Faces New SEC Threat With Accounting Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are throwing another wrench into Wall Street’s SPAC machine by cracking down on how accounting rules apply to a key element of blank-check companies.The Securities and Exchange Commission is setting forth new guidance that warrants, which are issued to early investors in the deals, might not be considered equity instruments and may instead be liabilities for accounting purposes. The move, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, threatens to disrupt filings for new special purpose acquisition companies until the issue is resolved.The accounting considerations mark the latest effort by the SEC to clamp down on the white-hot SPAC market. For months, the regulator has been raising red flags that investors aren’t being fully informed of potential risks associated with blank-check companies, which list on public stock exchanges to raise money for the purpose of buying other entities.The SEC began reaching out to accountants last week with the guidance on warrants, according to people familiar with the matter. A pipeline of hundreds of filings for new SPACs could be affected, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private.“The SEC indicated that they will not declare any registration statements effective unless the warrant issue is addressed,” according to a client note sent by accounting firm Marcum that was reviewed by Bloomberg.In a SPAC, early investors buy units, which typically includes a share of common stock and a fraction of a warrant to purchase more stock at a later date. They’re considered a sweetener for backers and have thus far been considered equity instruments for accounting purposes. Sponsor teams -- the management of a SPAC -- are also typically given warrants as part of their reward to find a deal, on top of the founder shares.In a statement late Monday, SEC officials urged those involved in SPACs to pay attention to the accounting implications of their transactions. They said that a recent analysis of the market had shown a fact pattern in transactions in which “warrants should be classified as a liability measured at fair value, with changes in fair value each period reported in earnings.”“The evaluation of the accounting for contracts in an entity’s own equity, such as warrants issued by a SPAC, requires careful consideration of the specific facts and circumstances for each entity and each contract,” the officials said in the statement.The SEC issued its guidance after a firm asked the agency how certain accounting rules applied to SPACs, according to another person familiar with the matter. It’s unclear how many companies will be impacted by the move and not all warrants will be affected. Still, regulators consider it likely to be a widespread issue. Firms will be expected to review their statements and correct any material errors, said the person.The shift would spell a massive nuisance for accountants and lawyers, who are hired to ensure blank-check companies are in compliance with the agency. SPACs that are already public and that have struck mergers with targets may have to restate their financial results, the people familiar with the matter said.More than 550 SPACs have filed to go public on U.S. exchanges in the year to date, seeking to raise a combined $162 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That exceeds the total for all of 2020, during which SPACs raised more than every prior year combined.In an April 8 statement, John Coates, the SEC’s top official for corporate filings, warned Wall Street against viewing SPACs as a way to avoid securities laws. Claims that promoters face less legal liability than a traditional public offering are “uncertain at best,” Coates, who was one of the officials issuing Monday’s statement on accounting, said at the time.The deluge has overwhelmed those responsible for reviewing filings at the SEC, triggered a surge in liability insurance rates for blank-check companies and fueled market anxieties that the bubble is about to burst.(Updates with SEC official’s previous comment in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers Against Yen

    The British pound has initially pulled back against yen but continues to find interest near the ¥150 level for buyers to come back and push it higher.

  • Toshiba investor Oasis unimpressed by CVC's $20 billion offer

    Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management belies CVC Capital's $20 billion proposal to take Toshiba Corp private is "far below fair value" and has urged the Japanese conglomerate to seek other offers. An investor in Toshiba since 2016, the fund said that a price of more than 6,200 yen ($56.54) per share for Toshiba would be appropriate, rather than the reported offer of 5,000 yen per share. While Oasis understands that the bid was unsolicited and should be given due consideration for the benefit of all shareholders, the activist investor wrote to Toshiba's board chairman, Osamu Nagayama, to voice its concerns.

  • Trip.com Plans Hong Kong Listing Price at HK$268 Each

    (Bloomberg) -- Online travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd. has raised about HK$8.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in its Hong Kong second listing after pricing the shares at HK$268 each.The company sold 31.6 million shares in the Hong Kong offering, according to a statement on Tuesday. The price represents a discount of about 2% to Trip.com’s closing price of $35.20 on Monday on the Nasdaq.One of Trip.com’s American depositary shares is equivalent to one ordinary share. The shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on April 19.Trip.com’s U.S. shares have risen about 4% this year, giving the firm a market capitalization of $21 billion. It is part of a wave of U.S.-listed Chinese companies seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong which has seen some of the country’s biggest tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. raise over $36 billion since late 2019, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The second listings act as a way to hedge against the risk of being kicked off U.S. exchanges as a result of rising Sino-U.S. tensions, as well as to bring in more Asia-based investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will start implementing a law passed last year requiring overseas companies to let American regulators inspect their audits or face delisting.Recent second listings from the likes of Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. fared less well than ones last year as they got caught up in a broader selloff of technology shares as investors rotated into sectors expected to benefit from a recovery of global growth. But tech names have since staged a comeback, with the Nasdaq Composite Index rising from lows hit at the beginning of March.JPMorgan Chase & Co., China International Capital Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors for Trip.com’s listing.(Updates with company confirmation throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop From Record Highs; Yields Edge Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks slipped from record highs while investors weighed the start of corporate earnings season and an influx of bond supply that loom as speedbumps to a roaring rally.Intel Corp. led tech shares lower after Nvidia Corp. said it’s offering the company’s first server microprocessors, extending a push into Intel’s most lucrative market. The S&P 500 dipped into negative territory in the wake of a third straight week of gains for the benchmark index. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index weakened.Yields were mostly higher as the U.S. Treasury auctioned three- and 10-year notes at slightly lower demand than the previous sales of the securities. The government will offer 30-year bonds tomorrow.“We’re just kind of digesting,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “This quiet period is just everyone digesting the first quarter and all of the news coming out of Washington about fiscal policy and monetary policy.”While the U.S. recovery is accelerating, parts of Europe and South America are beset by rising Covid-19 cases and troubled vaccination rollouts. The rotation toward cyclical and small-cap stocks appears to have stalled as well, prompting worry about the strength of the U.S. economic comeback at the start of earnings season.At the same time, massive government spending and central-bank stimulus could stoke excessive inflation. In an interview aired Sunday with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to provide reassurance that any surge in price pressures won’t last.“Investors are concerned about the impact the proposed infrastructure bill will have on corporate profits,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “If the corporate tax rate goes up by one-third from 21% to 28% then that will be a significant hit to earnings.”Elsewhere, oil rose with the dollar little changed. Bitcoin neared an all-time high before a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.U.S. officials and company executives are due to discuss the global shortage of computer chips on Monday.The U.S. releases inflation data Tuesday.Chinese trade data are scheduled for Tuesday.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Seeks Details on Banks’ Hedge Fund Risks After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top financial watchdog has asked some of the bloc’s largest banks for additional information on their exposure to hedge funds after the recent collapse of Archegos Capital Management.The checks by the European Central Bank on lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA are standard practice after such a disruptive event for the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. All banks supervised by the ECB that have a significant hedge fund business are likely to face these questions, they said, asking not to be identified discussing the private information.Representatives for the ECB, Deutsche Bank and BNP declined to comment.The collapse of Archegos, a secretive family office that had made highly leveraged bets on stocks, could cause as much as $10 billion of losses for banks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate. Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG alone has put the expected hit at 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) in the first quarter.Euro-region banks, by contrast, have come away largely unscathed. Deutsche Bank had several billion dollars of exposure to Archegos when it started unraveling but the German lender quickly sold its holdings, Bloomberg News has reported. It said it won’t incur a loss as a result of the firm’s collapse.Archegos put on its trades with the help of so-called prime brokerage units at a number of investment banks, effectively borrowing large amounts to amplify returns. When the investments declined and lenders asked for more collateral, the firm collapsed and banks raced to unwind the positions with prices plummeting.Prime brokerage units make money by lending cash and securities to hedge funds and executing their trades. The business is risky but lucrative, earning European banks Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale SA and UBS Group AG a combined $4 billion in 2019, according to a report from JPMorgan.“There is a need to scrutinize the reasons why the banks enabled the fund to leverage up to such an extent,” ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Der Spiegel last week. “It is a warning signal that there are considerable systemic risks that need to be better regulated.”(Adds previous comments from ECB executive in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 touched an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also hit a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period. Investors flocked back to stay-at-home companies while selling travel shares such as Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. American Airlines Group Inc. also slid.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Air Canada Drops as Rescue Plan Sees Government Take Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada shares fell after the company reached a deal with the federal government for loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), making the state a shareholder of the country’s largest airline for the first time since the 1980s.Air Canada declined 2.6% to C$26.29 as of 12:39 p.m. in Toronto. Earlier it dropped more than 6.6% as the market absorbed the news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is buying C$500 million of shares at a discount. The government will also receive warrants as part of a financing agreement that makes Air Canada eligible for five new credit facilities, according to a company statement.The dilution for shareholders “was greater than we had anticipated,” Kevin Chiang, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note. If all the warrants were exercised, the government would own 9.7%, Chiang said.In return for the money, Air Canada agreed to restrict share buybacks and dividends, keep employment at April 1 levels and follow through on a deal to buy 33 Airbus SE A220s made at a factory in Quebec. Executives won’t be allowed to earn more than C$1 million. And the airline will resume service on routes its suspended to distant locations such as Gander, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, in the country’s far north.The long-anticipated announcement will ease tensions between the industry and Trudeau’s government, which since last March has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country and recently made the rules even tougher.Air Canada repeatedly complained that its home country was the only Group of Seven member without an aid plan specifically for the aviation sector -- although the company has used federal wage subsidies available to all industries hit by the pandemic.“We wanted a good deal, not just any deal. And getting a good deal can sometimes take a little time,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday evening.Air Canada also committed to paying back customers who didn’t take flights they had booked because of Covid-19. One of the credit facilities, a C$1.4 billion line, is dedicated to financing refunds.‘Solid Guarantees’“At first glance, the Canadian government’s aid package to Air Canada looks somewhat onerous,” Citigroup analysts said in a note. “On one hand, the aid certainly helps provide a more stable financial situation for the carrier. On the other, some of the requirements seem difficult.”While the equity component is “somewhat surprising,” the package is “the money that’s needed,” said Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc.“It’s going to take a lot of aid for carriers. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been on standby while airlines in countries around the world have received one or more aid packages,” Kokonis said.Freeland said talks are ongoing with other airlines, including WestJet Airlines Ltd., controlled by Toronto-based investment firm Onex Corp. Tour operator Transat AT Inc. also needs money and has said it’s talking to the government after a deal to be taken over by Air Canada fell apart.“Wherever and whenever the federal government provides public aid, the supported company will have to give solid guarantees, as Air Canada did, that the public interest will be respected, workers protected, and travelers’ interest defended,” Freeland said.As of March 18, government financing for the airline industry globally -- including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash -- has totaled more than $183 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., an aviation finance and investment consultancy.Before Monday’s agreement, Canada’s most visible lifeline to the industry was a combined C$375 million in emergency loans to Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc., a small vacation operator.Air Canada said it will only draw down the new credit facilities “as required”. The package includes C$2.48 billion in unsecured loans.“This program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.(Updates share move in second paragraph and comments from Citigroup analysts)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.