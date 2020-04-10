Apple makes some of its originals available for free

In case you’ve already blown through some of the free content streaming from sources like HBO, Comcast and others, Apple is also cracking open its TV+ library. As long as you have a device with the Apple TV app, there are a few series and movies for you to check out at no cost by clicking right here.

Series: Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson

Film: The Elephant Queen

Kids Series + Special: Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, Ghostwriter

When you open the app they’ll be right in the Free for Everyone section, which includes content from HBO and Epix. It doesn’t include some highly-touted series like The Morning Show or Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, but at a price of $0 we can’t complain. Also, don’t forget that the Apple TV app is available on a lot more platforms now. While Windows and Android aren’t on the list, you can access it on non-Apple hardware like Samsung or LG TVs, Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV.