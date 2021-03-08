U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Apple TV+ will offer shows from women's rights advocate Malala Yousafzai

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apple is using International Women's Day to expand its slate of influential TV+ programming. The company has struck a "multiyear" deal with female education rights advocate and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to produce original content for Apple TV+ through her new production unit Extracurricular. The outfit will produce documentaries, dramas, children's shows and other material that will help "support women, young people, writers and artists," according to Yousafzai.

This isn't Yousafzai's first involvement with Apple. The tech giant was the Malala Fund's initial Laureate partner, providing support for Yousafzai's education initiatives in eight countries. Apple's Developer Academies now work with the fund to foster technology education.

It's an important expansion of the Apple TV+ lineup. While Apple has non-fiction material from creators like Oprah Winfrey and RJ Cutler, its streaming service is still known largely for pure entertainment like Ted Lasso. Yousafzai's shows could add more educational (or at least inspiring) content to that mix. And yes, Apple is clearly hoping to gain some prestige — a team-up with a highly influential activist could attract viewers who'd otherwise stick to rivals like Amazon and Netflix.

  • Apple adds curated podcast collections for kids

    Four collections vetted by Common Sense Media are available today.

  • Google TV is getting kids profiles this month

    It's been almost six months since Google launched its latest TV-focused platform, appropriately called Google TV, alongside new Chromecast hardware. Somewhat surprisingly, Google TV arrived without some essential features for families with young children, as there were no kids profiles or parental controls. That's being fixed, as Google TV will soon support kids profiles and various screen time control features.

  • Instagram photos help Facebook AI 'teach itself'

    The photos were used to help a Facebook algorithm learn to recognise images without supervision.

  • Senegal protests: Ousmane Sonko charged with rape

    More protests are planned as the opposition leader calls the charges politically motivated.

  • Olivia Wilde Joked About Jason Sudeikis’s Viral Golden Globes Hoodie

    Sudeikis also thanked his ex in a speech after winning a Critic’s Choice Award.

  • GM teases more Hummer EV news with sub-zero test footage

    GM has teased more news about the Hummer EV on April 3rd with video showing the electric truck's testing in sub-zero conditions.

  • Biden's picks for key Justice Department posts face confirmation scrutiny

    In her first big civil rights case after law school, Vanita Gupta two decades ago challenged the wrongful drug convictions of dozens of Black residents of the Texas Panhandle city of Tulia, all of which hinged on faulty testimony by an undercover police officer with a checkered past. Gupta, then a junior lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, went toe to toe with the local prosecutor. "We were saying it was prosecutorial misconduct, and misconduct by the sheriff's department that should get all these folks out of prison ... and meanwhile he is sending her his inspiring morning email," civil rights attorney Jennifer Klar, a friend of Gupta, said of the case.

  • 'Watch Dogs: Legion' PC multiplayer delayed indefinitely due to bugs

    Ubisoft has delayed 'Watch Dogs: Legion' PC multiplayer indefinitely after discovering GPU-related bugs.

  • Yellen says Biden COVID bill to fuel 'very strong' U.S. recovery

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package will provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery, but will not address longstanding inequality problems. "This is a bill that will really provide Americans the relief they need to get to the other side of the pandemic, and we expect the resources here to really fuel a very strong economic recovery," Yellen said in an interview on MSNBC. Yellen said there would still be longstanding inequality problems in the economy that needed to be addressed by further legislation.

  • Arlo’s Video Doorbell and Pro 3 cameras helped me survive suburbia

    The Arlo video doorbell and Pro 3 cameras helped Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar avoid package theft and keep an eye on his surroundings.

  • Heads up: Some sea slugs grow new bodies after decapitation

    Scientists have discovered the ultimate case of regeneration: Some decapitated sea slugs can regrow hearts and whole new bodies. Biology researcher Sayaka Mitoh said she loves studying Japanese sea slugs because they are small, cute and weird. One day in the lab, she saw something bizarre: A sea slug had decapitated itself and the head kept on moving and living.

  • Russian Intelligence Services Are Meddling in the Vaccine Market, WSJ Reports

    The nation's intelligence apparatus has sought to spread mistrust in Western-developed vaccines, the newspaper says, as Russia seeks to export its own version.

  • Rush to bitcoin? Not so fast, say keepers of corporate coffers

    When Elon Musk's Tesla became the biggest name to reveal it had added bitcoin to its coffers last month, many pundits were swift to call a corporate rush towards the booming cryptocurrency. Yet there's unlikely to be a concerted crypto charge any time soon, say many finance executives and accountants loath to risk balance sheets and reputations on a highly volatile and unpredictable asset that confounds convention. "When I did my treasury exams, the thing we were told as number one objective is to guarantee security and liquidity of the balance sheet," said Graham Robinson, a partner in international tax and treasury at PwC and adviser to the UK's Association for Corporate Treasurers.

  • Microsoft Hit By Worldwide Hack Attack

    The hack exploits four newly-discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server email software.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Wall Street rises as tech selloff eases; U.S. Senate passes stimulus bill

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, while heavyweight tech-related stocks clawed back some losses. President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans. Prospects of more government spending and faster economic growth have stoked fears of a spike in inflation, sending the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to near one-year highs.

  • Cladding rules: 'I would never have bought my flat if I knew'

    Confusion over building safety rules has left many people unable to move home without hard-to-obtain checks.

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economistClick here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%.Speaking on Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the bank doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence the economy is absorbing excess capacity. He added that risks to the economy remain tilted to the downside, BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it.He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target. Still, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya ssignaled on Monday that the central bank may seek ways to allow more moves in yields. While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”(Adds comments from UK and Japanese central bankers)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Move Over $1711.70 Could Mean Gold Hit Bottom on Friday

    The direction of the April Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major Fibonacci level at $1711.70.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?