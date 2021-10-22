Apple TV+ renews 'Mythic Quest' for seasons three and four
Fans of have much more of the show to look forward to. has renewed the series for seasons three and four. The of the workplace sitcom aired this spring, and season three will arrive in 2022.
Hi. Ron here. We have an announcement! @AppleTVPlus @mythic_quest @TedLasso #MythicQuest pic.twitter.com/lOM3jYFw78
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 21, 2021
Co-creator Rob McElhenney (who plays Ian Grimm in the show) made the announcement with the help of a couple of familiar faces: Jason Sudeikis, the Emmy-winning face of fellow Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, and Anthony Hopkins, who received an Emmy nomination for narrating Mythic Quest's standalone "" episode. The series picked up another Emmy nomination this year for its sound editing.
Mythic Quest, which is from some of the folks behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, focuses on the developers of a hugely successful fictional MMORPG. co-produces Mythic Quest, so there's certainly a degree of authenticity to the show and how a game studio might actually operate.