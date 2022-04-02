U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,173.77
    -43.55 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
Apple’s ‘Prehistoric Planet’ is a dinosaur documentary narrated by David Attenborough

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Apple

If you love dinosaurs (and who doesn’t?), you’ll want to mark May 23rd on your calendar. That’s when Prehistoric Planet, a new five-part documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough will debut on Apple TV+. Produced by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, which previously worked on Planet Earth, the show promises to tell the story of some of the dinosaurs that roamed the Earth more than 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period.

It will also feature music from Hans Zimmer and visual work by MPC, the VFX unit that helped Disney create its live-action adaptions of The Jungle Book and The Lion King. Apple said the series would incorporate the latest findings from paleontologists. Among other things, expect to see an “eye-opening” look at how the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex took care of its young. All five episodes of Prehistoric Earth will premiere the week of May 23rd, with one new episode each day.

