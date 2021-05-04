U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,146.72
    -45.94 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,872.34
    -240.89 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,599.05
    -296.07 (-2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.09
    -33.36 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.45
    +0.96 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.92
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5590
    -0.0480 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2440
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,795.46
    -3,292.60 (-5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,389.80
    +9.87 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,949.20
    -20.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Apple TV+ snaps up another Tom Hanks movie

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apple is once again betting on a Tom Hanks movie to attract viewers and awards. Deadline has learned that Apple TV+ has bought the rights to Finch (formerly Bios), a sci-fi movie that stars Hanks as the namesake character who builds a robot to take care of his dog once he's gone. The three set out into a post-apocalyptic American West where Finch teaches his robot the "joy and wonder" of being alive.

The tech giant won a "very competitive" bidding war between streaming services, according to Deadline. Finch was originally meant as a Universal release. It's directed by Emmy-winning Game of Thrones lead Miguel Sapochnik and counts Blade Runner veteran Ivor Powell as a screenwriter alongside newcomer Craig Luck.

The movie might be Apple's ticket to more critical acclaim. Finch is expected to release later in 2021, possibly during the award-chasing season in the fall. A qualifying theatrical debut is reportedly in the works. Hanks' Greyhound, along with the animated Wolfwalkers, was one of Apple's first Oscar-nominated movies — it won't be surprising if the company hopes the A-list actor can pick up more nods.

It's not certain how much Apple paid for Finch. The firm hasn't been shy about spending huge sums to land promising and high-profile movies, though, including the Sundance hit CODA and Martin Scorcese's big-budget Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple is determined to make TV+ a viable competitor to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and that means paying whatever it takes to match or beat its rivals' biggest offerings.

Recommended Stories

  • The best gifts for grads under $50

    Here's a list of the best gifts under $50 that you can buy a new graduate, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Stadia product head John Justice leaves Google

    Stadia product head John Justice has left Google in the latest blow for the cloud gaming service.

  • Twitter, Facebook and Paramount+ will stream WNBA games this summer

    When the WNBA kicks off its historic 25th season on May 14th, fans will have plenty of chances to watch it unfold online.

  • Sony to integrate Discord chat into PlayStation

    Sony to incorporate Discord with Playstation

  • Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $190 at Woot

    Apple's AirPods Pro have fallen to $190 at Amazon-owned Woot, marking the second-best deal of the year on the wireless earbuds.

  • Epic vs. Apple trial reveals the cost of exclusives and 'free' games

    Epic pays publishers big bucks for PC exclusives and to give away games in its store.

  • Private sector and nonprofits join US in sending aid to India amid COVID crisis

    With restrictions on travel to the U.S. from India taking effect Tuesday, the Biden administration, private companies and nonprofits are working to send supplies and aid to help the country ravaged by the pandemic. The travel ban comes after the case count in India continues to grow rapidly. The U.S. has sent six air shipments, four of which have already arrived, an official on the National Security Council said Monday.

  • Billie Eilish, J Balvin, A$AP to play NY's Gov Ball festival

    Billie Eilish completed the third stop of her massive tour, and was just two days away from headlining Madison Square Garden, before she had to cancel the trek because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Founders Entertainment announced Tuesday that Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion will perform on Sept. 24-26 in Queens at the Citi Field complex, the stadium's exterior area (none of the performances will take place within the stadium).

  • ‘The Bad Batch’ is the eighth season of ‘Clone Wars’ we didn’t ask for

    You better study up on 'Clone Wars' before delving into the newest Star Wars cartoon on Disney+.

  • Apple hires former Google AI scientist who left after ethics turmoil

    Apple has hired former Google Brain research manager Samy Bengio, who left the company after its firings of two female AI researchers.

  • Yellen to shake up U.S. bank regulator with new appointment - sources

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to make her mark by naming a new supervisor for a major U.S. banking regulator that Democrats say was too friendly to large banks under the Trump administration, according to two people familiar with the matter. Yellen is expected to name Michael Hsu as the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which regulates the country's large banks. The Wall Street Journal first reported the move.

  • Why the Dodgers-Padres turbo-charged rivalry is great for baseball

    The rivalry between the teams was a one-sided affair for many years. After an offseason arms race, it’s become the most interesting one in baseball San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr (23) steals second base ahead of the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor during a game last month. Photograph: Kelvin Kuo/USA Today Sports If you ask the Los Angeles Dodgers, they may deny that they have a rivalry with the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, after all, have won the NL West for the last eight seasons while the San Diego Padres’ 2020 postseason appearance was their first since 2006. That was three presidents ago. However, their first two series this season have made it obvious that if the teams weren’t rivals before, they sure are now. It was 16 April, the first regular-season game between the two teams in 2021, when Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana hit Padres batter Jorge Mateo in extra innings, sparking a bench-clearing brawl. The Dodgers won the battle that day, battering the Padres not in a fight but where it really counts: on the scoreboard. They won 11-6 in the 12th inning thanks to a rally-starting Corey Seager home run. The Dodgers’ flair for the dramatic didn’t stop there. In their next game, Mookie Betts made a ridiculous game-saving catch to preserve a 2-0 LA lead. The prohibitive World Series favorites looked like they were in control. Since then, however, the Padres have won four of the five games between the two clubs. The bad blood has become worse in the meantime. When San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr hit a home run against Trevor Bauer on 24 April, the third game of a thrilling and exhausting four-game series, he covered one of his eyes as he ran the bases, something which got under the skin of the other team. Why? Well, Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, took to pitching with one eye closed during the preseason as part of his ongoing project to get people to pay attention to him. Opposing batters, as one can imagine, did not take kindly to this, particularly after Bauer ended up plunking Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France. So when Tatis took him deep, he relished the opportunity to engage in some mockery. In true “I’m not mad, this is funny” fashion, Bauer responded with a long video saying he didn’t have a problem with Tatis’s celebration. He then, however, accused Tatis of stealing signs. This led to the two having an exchange on Twitter the night before the series finale, where the Padres won 8-7. They won’t meet again until 21 June, and considering how much entertainment the two teams have already provided us, that’s a date fans should have circled on their calendars. It’s a shame we have to wait that long. Healthy rivalries make sports more exciting and that is particularly true in MLB. In the NFL, for instance, every game has a playoff atmosphere due to the league’s short season. The leisurely pace of baseball, combined with the 162-game regular season, makes it impossible for teams to play at high intensity all the time. When one team has extra motivation to beat the other, it almost always makes for more entertaining games. Thanks to MLB’s unbalanced schedule, this is particularly true with intra-divisional rivalries where teams, who already are battling each other for first place in the standings, face each other 19 times during the regular season. The teams get to know each other well, and we all know what familiarity breeds. It’s no surprise that most of the league’s marquee rivalries are between teams that share a division: the New York Yankees v the Boston Red Sox; the St Louis Cardinals v the Chicago Cubs; the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies; and, of course, the Dodgers against their traditional foe, the San Francisco Giants. In comparison, Dodgers-Padres isn’t even worth a mention on the Wikipedia page of MLB rivalries. That’s probably because the Padres don’t have the most celebrated of histories. Since they began life as an expansion team in 1969, they have appeared in the World Series just twice, losing both times. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have won six championships since they relocated from Brooklyn (where they also won one, if you count that sort of thing). The Padres know that if they want more respect, they will have to earn it on the field. Making it to the playoffs last year was a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, they ended up getting swept in the National League division series by, who else, the soon-to-be world champion Dodgers. Undaunted, the Padres spent the offseason trying to build a team that could beat the Dodgers. First, the Padres traded for Blake Snell and Yu Darvish to boost their starting rotation. A few months later, after the Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year contract, the Padres signed Tatis Jr to a 14-year, $340m contract extension. It was a mammoth deal, but it was a sign that they were serious about creating a team that could remain competitive for years. Not only did these moves help both teams from a baseball perspective they also ensured that they would be two of the most fascinating teams of the season. The 22-year-old Tatis is an MVP caliber talent who could soon rival Betts as one of the best players in the game. Meanwhile, the talented-but-polarizing Bauer brings controversy everywhere he goes. It’s not a coincidence that these two players have emerged at the center of one of the league’s most intriguing storylines. If that weren’t enough, there’s one more interesting wrinkle: if you glanced at the NL West standings this weekend, you would notice that the Giants, not the Dodgers or the Padres, sat on top of what must be the toughest division in baseball. Just because Dodgers-Padres is getting all the attention doesn’t mean that Dodgers-Giants has become any less heated. The battle for the best division in baseball may end up being a three-team race featuring two of the league’s best rivalries. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, must be counting this as a positive development in a sport that has been struggling to keep fans these last few years.

  • Major Biden Will Have to Contend With a White House Cat

    Joe and Jill Biden say White House cat is "waiting in the wings."

  • Microsoft will finally stop bundling Flash with Windows 10

    Microsoft will completely remove Flash from Windows 10 by rolling out an update in July.

  • Three Strikes: AL Central teams might have to lean on untested rookies

    While the Chicago White Sox suffered another major blow after Luis Robert's injury, Minnesota Twins rookie Alex Kirilloff is heating up.

  • Spotify and FanDuel will let you take on Bill Simmons in fantasy sports

    FanDuel has signed a deal with Spotify to make itself the exclusive sports betting partner of The Ringer.

  • Twitter opens up Clubhouse-like Spaces to more people

    Twitter is opening up its Clubhouse-style audio feature to a lot more people, and plans to introduce paid ticketing.

  • Riot's League of Legends show 'Arcane' arrives on Netflix this Fall

    Arcane, the first animated series based on Riot Games’ League of Legends universe, is coming to Netflix this fall.

  • How social media recommendation algorithms help spread hate

    The issues and pitfalls presented by social algorithms are well-known and have been well-documented. So, really, what are we going to do about it?

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch review – A new tale with great cinematography and exciting action

    The Bad Batch manages to surprise in its premiere episode, all while delivering the action that you'd expect.