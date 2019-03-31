How Apple TV Plus compares to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu

Apple’s (AAPL) new Apple TV Plus streaming service won’t launch until later this fall, but the company is courting some serious competition from the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video, and Hulu. Apple’s brand is perhaps the most powerful in the tech industry, but the company has its work cut out for it when it comes to dethroning the current streaming kings.

There are still plenty of unknowns when it comes to Apple TV Plus, but that doesn’t mean we can’t compare what we do know about Apple’s upcoming service to its contemporaries.

Pricing

Apple TV Plus

Apple hasn’t announced pricing for its service yet, but if past precedent holds, the company will be sure to charge a competitive fee for Apple TV Plus. Look no further than the tech giant’s Apple Music, which launched with the same pricing structure for individual and family accounts as chief competitor Spotify. If Apple is going to come out on top with its streaming service, pricing will be key.

Credit: David Foster/Yahoo Finance More

Netflix

The cream of the crop of streaming services, Netflix’s streaming service is a surprisingly low-priced offering. The company’s Basic plan, which gets you watching on one screen at a time, costs $8.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Standard plan, which lets you stream to two screens at once and watch HD content, costs $12.99 per month.

Netflix’s Premium plan costs $15.99 per month and lets you stream on four screens at up to 4K resolutions.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video comes with a subscription to the e-commerce giant’s Prime delivery service. You can choose to pay monthly for Prime, which works out to $12.99 per month, or pay $112 for the entire year. If you want to opt for Prime Video on its own, you’ll pay just $8.99 per month.

Hulu

Hulu is the least expensive of the major streaming services, with its ad-supported plan priced at just $5.99 per month. The ad-free version of the service costs $11.99 per month and gets you TV show episodes shortly after they hit the airwaves versus other services, which may make episodes available for streaming months later.

Ian Owens, from left, Luka Jones, Aidy Bryant, John Cameron Mitchell and Lolly Adefope attends the premiere of Hulu's "Shrill" at the Walter Reade Theater on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) More

Major shows and movies

Apple TV Plus

Apple still hasn’t revealed all of the shows and movies it’s prepping for the launch of its service, but the company gave us a small glimpse of what it’s cooking up. Oprah Winfrey announced that she is working on two documentaries for the service, while Steven Spielberg said he is working on an “Amazing Stories” series. Kumail Nanjiani will roll out a series called “Little America,” and Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard announced “See.”

So far, Apple hasn’t provided an indication as to whether it will offer third-party content like its competitors.

Netflix

Netflix has a collection of impressive TV shows and movies to its name including the Oscar-winning “Roma,” “Stranger Things,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Big Mouth,” “Dear White People,” and a slew of others. Add to that a seemingly endless number of third-party shows and movies, and you could probably turn to dust before you finished watching it all in one session.

Story continues